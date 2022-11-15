ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Larry Brown Sports

Mariners could trade ex-All-Star slugger?

The Seattle Mariners may be shaking up the Scrabble board a bit just a few months after ending their lengthy franchise playoff drought. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports Tuesday that the Mariners are willing to trade outfielder Jesse Winker this offseason. Morosi adds that Seattle is also open to moving one of two starting pitchers, Chris Flexen or Marco Gonzales (though, to this point, not in the same trade as Winker).
SEATTLE, WA
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres Select Tom Cosgrove

The Padres have selected the contract of left hander Tom Cosgrove and added him to the 40-man roster. A 12th round pick in 2017, Cosgrove initially worked as a starting pitcher in the Padres system, but was moved to a relief role last year. He split time this season between Double-A and Triple-A. His promotion to the top level of the minor leagues came after he tossed 25 2/3 innings of 2.45 ERA ball, striking out 38.2% of batters and walking 12.7%. While the strikeout rate was impressive, he certainly benefited from an 88.2% LOB rate and a .205 BABIP.
FOX Sports

Anthony Rizzo re-signs with Yankees; several others reject QO

The MLB’s offseason has begun, and with free agency underway, more than a dozen players had to decide by Tuesday whether they would accept qualifying offers from their respective teams. The final tally: Two players accepted and 12 declined, with two from the latter group already inking new contracts.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Seattle Mariners trade for All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez

SEATTLE — Seattle Mariners fans have landed a new right fielder for their team. The M’s have landed Blue Jays and All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez in exchange for relief pitcher Eric Swanson and minor leaguer Adam Macko. “Teoscar has been one of the better middle-of-the-order bats in the American League and will be an exciting addition to our lineup as...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol explains number choice

As the offseason carries on, we continue to learn more about the new skipper of the Chicago White Sox. Manager Pedro Grifol joined MLB Network’s “Hot Stove” on Wednesday morning to talk about all things related to his hire as the team’s 42nd manager. Among the topics discussed was Grifol’s decision to wear the number five, which he explained was in honor of Royals’ legend George Brett, with whom he worked with as a coach.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Nick Martinez returns to Padres on 3-year, $26 million deal

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Right-hander Nick Martinez has agreed to a three-year, $26 million contract with the San Diego Padres. Martinez had turned down a $6.5 million contract with San Diego last week, becoming a free agent. But the Padres made a more substantial offer after he went 4-4 with a 3.47 ERA in his return from Japanese baseball.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Rays among teams showing interest in Murphy trade

Whether or not the Athletics trade Sean Murphy this offseason remains to be seen. However, one thing is for certain, and it's that there will be plenty of interest should the Gold Glove catcher become available. MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported on Monday, citing sources, that the Tampa Bay Rays...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

