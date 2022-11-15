Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mariners could trade ex-All-Star slugger?
The Seattle Mariners may be shaking up the Scrabble board a bit just a few months after ending their lengthy franchise playoff drought. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports Tuesday that the Mariners are willing to trade outfielder Jesse Winker this offseason. Morosi adds that Seattle is also open to moving one of two starting pitchers, Chris Flexen or Marco Gonzales (though, to this point, not in the same trade as Winker).
Padres Select Tom Cosgrove
The Padres have selected the contract of left hander Tom Cosgrove and added him to the 40-man roster. A 12th round pick in 2017, Cosgrove initially worked as a starting pitcher in the Padres system, but was moved to a relief role last year. He split time this season between Double-A and Triple-A. His promotion to the top level of the minor leagues came after he tossed 25 2/3 innings of 2.45 ERA ball, striking out 38.2% of batters and walking 12.7%. While the strikeout rate was impressive, he certainly benefited from an 88.2% LOB rate and a .205 BABIP.
FOX Sports
Anthony Rizzo re-signs with Yankees; several others reject QO
The MLB’s offseason has begun, and with free agency underway, more than a dozen players had to decide by Tuesday whether they would accept qualifying offers from their respective teams. The final tally: Two players accepted and 12 declined, with two from the latter group already inking new contracts.
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Declines Qualifying Offer, Remains a Free Agent
This does not come as a surprise.
Cubs Acquire Miles Mastrobuoni From Rays for Pitcher Alfredo Zárraga
Cubs acquire intriguing bat in trade with Rays originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs have made their first addition of the offseason in a minor trade with the Rays. The Cubs announced Tuesday they've acquired infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Tampa Bay for minor-league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga. Mastrobuoni,...
Bleacher Report
Anthony Rizzo, Yankees Reportedly Agree to 2-Year, $34M Contract in Free Agency
Veteran first baseman Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees have agreed to a two-year, $34 million contract, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and Jack Curry of Yes Network. Curry reported the deal includes a $17 million club option for a third season. Rizzo had declined the one-year,...
Seattle Mariners trade for All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez
SEATTLE — Seattle Mariners fans have landed a new right fielder for their team. The M’s have landed Blue Jays and All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez in exchange for relief pitcher Eric Swanson and minor leaguer Adam Macko. “Teoscar has been one of the better middle-of-the-order bats in the American League and will be an exciting addition to our lineup as...
San Diego Padres Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft
The San Diego Padres have set their 40-man roster to protect eligible minor league players from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in San Diego in December. As of the November 15 deadline, the Padres have 33 players on their 40-man roster.
Aaron Judge Rumors: Insider Sees $320M+ for Free Agent if Dodgers Enter Sweepstakes
There's no doubt the Dodgers will have to pay top dollar to bring in the star outfielder
Rangers to host 2024 All-Star Game
The Texas Rangers will host the 2024 Major League Baseball All-Star Game. It will be the first All-Star Game at
Yardbarker
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol explains number choice
As the offseason carries on, we continue to learn more about the new skipper of the Chicago White Sox. Manager Pedro Grifol joined MLB Network’s “Hot Stove” on Wednesday morning to talk about all things related to his hire as the team’s 42nd manager. Among the topics discussed was Grifol’s decision to wear the number five, which he explained was in honor of Royals’ legend George Brett, with whom he worked with as a coach.
FOX Sports
Nick Martinez returns to Padres on 3-year, $26 million deal
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Right-hander Nick Martinez has agreed to a three-year, $26 million contract with the San Diego Padres. Martinez had turned down a $6.5 million contract with San Diego last week, becoming a free agent. But the Padres made a more substantial offer after he went 4-4 with a 3.47 ERA in his return from Japanese baseball.
NBC Sports
Report: Rays among teams showing interest in Murphy trade
Whether or not the Athletics trade Sean Murphy this offseason remains to be seen. However, one thing is for certain, and it's that there will be plenty of interest should the Gold Glove catcher become available. MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported on Monday, citing sources, that the Tampa Bay Rays...
White Sox Protect 2 Players from Rule 5 Draft
A pair of infielders have been added to the 40-man roster to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft.
Comments / 0