PHOTOS – Todd County Central Rebels Scrimmage vs Carlisle County
Todd County Central continued its preparations for the 2022-23 basketball season with a scrimmage against Carlisle County at Marshall County High School Saturday. Ashlyn Brown provides the photos for this YSE gallery. Todd Scrimmage vs Carlisle County.
Colonel Swim Season Underway
Christian County finished third in a three-team meet Tuesday with Hopkinsville and Bowling Green at the Rick Cohn Aquatic Center. The Colonels tallied 21 points to finish six points behind second place Hopkinsville. Bowling Green won with 190 points. COLONEL RESULTS. Peyton Epley – 3rd in the 50-yard freestyle (35.41);...
Lady Tigers Show Improvement at Crittenden Scrimmage (w/PHOTOS)
The Caldwell County Lady Tigers did not pick up a win in scrimmage action at Crittenden County on Saturday, but Caldwell did get better as the day went on — dropping one-point decisions in its last two games in the five-team event. Each scrimmage was contested in two halves...
Peyton Mosier Named Christian County Girls’ Soccer Coach
Christian County has named Peyton Mosier its girls’ head soccer coach after serving as an assistant coach in the program. Mosier is a Union County High School graduate who played soccer for the Braves. The announcement came from the school district Friday afternoon. “I am excited and honored to...
Ellah Butts Commits to Asbury for Cheer (w/VIDEO)
Ellah Butts is continuing Trigg County’s steady stream of cheerleaders continuing their craft at the college level after committing to Asbury University in Wilmore. In addition to cheering for Trigg County’s athletic teams, Butts is a long-time member of the Bluegrass Cheercats, undertaking a year-round competitive schedule. While...
2022 West Kentucky Hoops Classic Features Teams From 8 States
The 2022 West Kentucky Hoops Classic may be the event’s best lineup yet. Caldwell County will host the Hoops Classic Dec. 22-23 at the Community Activities Building gym. Pinson Valley (Alabama) makes its second appearance in Princeton while Biggersville (Mississippi) returns to the Hoops Classic for the second-straight year.
Colonels’ Underhill Signs With Eastern Kentucky for Baseball (w/PHOTOS)
One of the players at the heart of Christian County baseball’s resurgence from an eight-win season in 2021 to 5th-District and 2nd-Region titles and a state-tourney berth last year signed with Eastern Kentucky University on Thursday. Elijah Underhill led the Colonels as a junior with a .377 batting average,...
Warriors Top Falcons in Boys Basketball Tune-Up (w/PHOTOS)
The Heritage Christian Academy boys’ basketball team took time out from its KCAA season to host first-year coach Jeff Cherry and the Fort Campbell Falcons for a scrimmage on Friday night. The Warriors prevailed 65-53 behind 24 points each from Carlos Robles and Jason Leek. Leek did his damage...
VIDEO – Colonels’ Underhill on Signing With EKU Baseball
Christian County senior OF/P Elijah Underhill made his commitment to Eastern Kentucky University official on Thursday at a signing ceremony at the Colonels’ baseball building. Check out what Underhill had to say about his future at EKU and his goals for the upcoming high school season.
Lady Tiger Swimmers Take Second in Tri-Meet
Hopkinsville High School hosted Bowling Green and Christian County in a three-team girls’ swim meet Tuesday at the Rick Cohn Aquatic Center. Hoptown finished second to Bowling Green 106-171. HOPKINSVILLE RESULTS. Lauren Montgomery – 1st in the 100-yard freestyle (59.54); 2nd in the 50-yard freestyle (26.88) Riley Robinson...
PREVIEW – Young Panthers Focused on the Future
A youth movement is underway in Dawson Springs as the Panthers look to replace four of their top six scorers from a year ago. Among the graduated are Dilyn Skinner and Rett Nieters, who averaged 12.6 and 11.7 points a game last season to lead Dawson. Nieters was also the leading rebounder at 8.7 a contest, leaving a big hole in the middle.
Max’s Moment – Foster Throws Down a Pair to Highlight Rebel Madness
Todd County Central High School introduced its 2022-23 boys’ and girls’ basketball squads along with the dance and cheerleading teams on Thursday night at Todd County Rebel Basketball Madness. Watch as Trayvon Foster capped the festivities with a pair of jaw-dropping dunks in this Max’s Moment.
Caldwell Drops First Scrimmage With Mayfield (w/PHOTOS)
The Caldwell County Tiger basketball team saw its first action of the preseason Thursday night, hosting Mayfield for a scrimmage at the CAB gym. The teams played five periods, with Mayfield taking three of those. The final total showed the Cardinals outscoring the Tigers 58-41, but Caldwell won the final stanza 20-9.
