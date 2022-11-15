ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
rv-pro.com

RVshare Travel Trend Report Predicts Banner Year for Rentals

RV rental company RVshare announced findings from its 2023 Travel Trend Report, indicating another “blockbuster” year for travel, as 88 percent of survey respondents report they plan to travel as much or more in 2023 compared to last year. According to the research conducted by Wakefield Research, 99%...
Thrillist

United Airlines Just Cut Service to This Major Tourist Spot

Getting around Hawaii is about to become even more difficult for many travelers. According to The Points Guy, United Airlines is planning to cut service to Hilo, Hawaii beginning on January 7. TPG confirmed this service change with a United Airlines representative. The United flight between Hilo and Los Angeles...
HILO, HI
BoardingArea

Do Travel Agents Save You Money?

There’s been a bit of blogger buzz these past few weeks about whether or not, in this age of being able to book travel from a device in our pockets, travel agents are still useful. Do travel agents really save you money? Do travel agents save you time? You might say, “Travel agents are so 80’s”, but I think you’d be selling yourself short.
travelnoire.com

Marriott Introduces Apartments By Marriott, A Possible Competitor To Airbnb

A lot of organizations in the travel industry were forced to change their business model during and after the pandemic. Many businesses haven’t recovered but the ones that do can credit their existence to their ability to adapt to the times. One stand-out that comes to mind is the Marriott Hotels brand.
NBC News

Airbnb changes booking process for travelers

Airbnb users will soon be able to see the total cost of booking stays before they check out, reversing a long-standing policy that had peeved many users. Starting next month, guests will have the option to view the total price of bookings, including all fees, before taxes. The pricing will be shown in search results and map, filter and listing views. Users will also be able to view full price breakdowns that show Airbnb’s service fees, discounts and taxes.
Robb Report

Dubai’s Most Hotly Anticipated Resort Is Now Taking Reservations—Here’s a Look Inside

In a city known for its bold architecture, a new eye-catching resort has joined Dubai skyline—and it’s almost ready to accept guests. Atlantis The Royal will make its grand debut in early 2023 and the resort just released a first look at the property. The 795-room hotel, which is now taking bookings, will offer slew of ultra-luxe amenities from the 295-foot-long infinity pool on the 22nd floor, to the largest jellyfish aquarium in the world, to a water fountain that “breathes fire.”
CNET

Airbnb's Anti-Party Technology Is Now Live

Good luck throwing a party at your next Airbnb. The vacation rental platform's party-quashing technology went live on Wednesday. The reservation screening technology launched in the US, Canada and Australia, Airbnb said in a press release, and the company plans to expand the technology worldwide in spring 2023. Airbnb announced...
htrends.com

2023 Travel Trends - All Hail the All-inclusive

ABTA has revealed its travel predictions for 2023, including the emergence of a more Conscientious Customer next year. According to ABTA’s Travel in 2023 report, holidaymakers will adopt an even more thorough approach to holiday planning than in previous years, which includes putting their trust in an expert to do the job for them. New research from ABTA shows people are 36% more likely to book with a travel professional now than before the pandemic, with getting the security of a package holiday (45%), up-to-date advice (38%) and good value for money (31%) among the top reasons for doing so1.
activebeat.com

The Best All-Inclusive Resorts in Mexico

All-inclusive resorts may charge for premium drinks or food in addition to package pricing, so be sure to inquire about what is included in your chosen package. Most resorts have airline and tour operator representatives on-site to provide traveler assistance. Some resorts provide travelers with access to sister properties. Mexico...
Elite Daily

2022’s Best Black Friday Travel Deals Include $39 Flights

While getting new clothes and the latest electronics for the holidays is always exciting, nothing quite beats an experiential gift. A once-in-a-lifetime vacation to your dream destination is worth more than any physical present under your tree — but airfare and other travel-related costs can definitely put a dent in your budget. That’s why a vacation may be the present you want to treat yourself to this year, and these Black Friday travel deals for 2022 will help you save hundreds of dollars on a 2023 getaway.
linknky.com

CVG announces direct flight to London starting June 2023

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport announced Wednesday that direct flights to London will begin in June 2023. This will be the only direct flight between the UK and all of Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana, creating new opportunities for tourism and business across both sides of the pond. “The economic impact of...
CINCINNATI, OH
fashionweekdaily.com

Amela Smailbegovic, the Queen of the Timeshare Industry, Talks about the Benefits of Having a Vacation Ownership

Going on a luxury vacation and spending almost no money on accommodation seems like a dream come true. As Amela Smailbegovic points out, it is a dream that can easily turn into reality through a timeshare real estate.”Timeshare is a commitment to fractional ownership of a property such as vacation resorts, condominiums, apartments, and campgrounds,” she says. “It is the best option for people who love to vacation but like to stick to the same place. This way, instead of paying full price for your vacation each year, you pay a fraction of the cost to use the certain property for a fixed or floating number of weeks each year for a certain number of years.”Still, in the era of the sharing economy where Airbnb and similar companies offer almost the same benefits, it begs one crucial question – are timeshares even relevant?
adventure.com

How trips closer to home are transforming travelers’ lives

With international travel put on hold for two years, many travelers have been exploring a little closer to home. Turns out, traveling domestically can be just as transformative as an overseas adventure. We sat down with three Intrepid travelers to find out why you should explore closer to home this year.
FLORIDA STATE
boardingarea.com

Earn 5,000 Bonus Points For One Stay 2022 With Choice Privileges

You can earn 5,000 bonus points with one qualifying stay of a minimum of three nights at participating hotel or resort properties which are part of the brand portfolio of Choice Hotels in many locations within the United States through Saturday, December 31, 2022 — and you can even save 20 percent on the room rate in the process when you find hotel properties which offer the stay two nights and get 20 percent off rate…

Comments / 0

Community Policy