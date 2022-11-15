Read full article on original website
Related
rv-pro.com
RVshare Travel Trend Report Predicts Banner Year for Rentals
RV rental company RVshare announced findings from its 2023 Travel Trend Report, indicating another “blockbuster” year for travel, as 88 percent of survey respondents report they plan to travel as much or more in 2023 compared to last year. According to the research conducted by Wakefield Research, 99%...
Thrillist
United Airlines Just Cut Service to This Major Tourist Spot
Getting around Hawaii is about to become even more difficult for many travelers. According to The Points Guy, United Airlines is planning to cut service to Hilo, Hawaii beginning on January 7. TPG confirmed this service change with a United Airlines representative. The United flight between Hilo and Los Angeles...
Do Travel Agents Save You Money?
There’s been a bit of blogger buzz these past few weeks about whether or not, in this age of being able to book travel from a device in our pockets, travel agents are still useful. Do travel agents really save you money? Do travel agents save you time? You might say, “Travel agents are so 80’s”, but I think you’d be selling yourself short.
I plan bucket-list trips for a living. Here are 4 mistakes I see travelers make when booking their own vacations.
I'm a professional trip planner who builds itineraries for solo travelers around the world. A lot of people planning their own trips make the same mistakes, like leaving no space for downtime. Some stick to the highlight reel and miss out on destinations' local cultures and communities. As an adventure...
Low-Cost Airlines Like Frontier and Ryanair Are Having a Major Moment
They won't serve you food, will make you pay for even a tiny bag, and will not make it easy to reach customer service if there is a problem -- but they will, if you're willing to put up with all of that, get you where you need to go for a much lower price.
travelnoire.com
Marriott Introduces Apartments By Marriott, A Possible Competitor To Airbnb
A lot of organizations in the travel industry were forced to change their business model during and after the pandemic. Many businesses haven’t recovered but the ones that do can credit their existence to their ability to adapt to the times. One stand-out that comes to mind is the Marriott Hotels brand.
Narcity
Air Canada Is Hiring For So Many Jobs In Vancouver & You Can Get Paid To Travel The World
If you've been looking for a new career where you can travel and get paid to do so, then you're in luck. Air Canada is currently hiring for a bunch of different jobs in Vancouver and not only will some of these gigs allow you to travel for free, but some pay a pretty penny too.
Airbnb changes booking process for travelers
Airbnb users will soon be able to see the total cost of booking stays before they check out, reversing a long-standing policy that had peeved many users. Starting next month, guests will have the option to view the total price of bookings, including all fees, before taxes. The pricing will be shown in search results and map, filter and listing views. Users will also be able to view full price breakdowns that show Airbnb’s service fees, discounts and taxes.
Amazing Places That Still Have Affordable Flights in December
If you're planning to travel around Christmastime -- or in December, in general -- it's going to cost you. Travelers are staring down the priciest airfare in five years, with the industry consensus...
Dubai’s Most Hotly Anticipated Resort Is Now Taking Reservations—Here’s a Look Inside
In a city known for its bold architecture, a new eye-catching resort has joined Dubai skyline—and it’s almost ready to accept guests. Atlantis The Royal will make its grand debut in early 2023 and the resort just released a first look at the property. The 795-room hotel, which is now taking bookings, will offer slew of ultra-luxe amenities from the 295-foot-long infinity pool on the 22nd floor, to the largest jellyfish aquarium in the world, to a water fountain that “breathes fire.”
CNET
Airbnb's Anti-Party Technology Is Now Live
Good luck throwing a party at your next Airbnb. The vacation rental platform's party-quashing technology went live on Wednesday. The reservation screening technology launched in the US, Canada and Australia, Airbnb said in a press release, and the company plans to expand the technology worldwide in spring 2023. Airbnb announced...
htrends.com
2023 Travel Trends - All Hail the All-inclusive
ABTA has revealed its travel predictions for 2023, including the emergence of a more Conscientious Customer next year. According to ABTA’s Travel in 2023 report, holidaymakers will adopt an even more thorough approach to holiday planning than in previous years, which includes putting their trust in an expert to do the job for them. New research from ABTA shows people are 36% more likely to book with a travel professional now than before the pandemic, with getting the security of a package holiday (45%), up-to-date advice (38%) and good value for money (31%) among the top reasons for doing so1.
Losing Elite Status, Hyatt Milestone Choices, 11 Warm Places Without a Passport
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Tuesday, November 15, 2022, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
activebeat.com
The Best All-Inclusive Resorts in Mexico
All-inclusive resorts may charge for premium drinks or food in addition to package pricing, so be sure to inquire about what is included in your chosen package. Most resorts have airline and tour operator representatives on-site to provide traveler assistance. Some resorts provide travelers with access to sister properties. Mexico...
How Easy Are Free Flight Upgrades To Get? Experts Explain
First-class tickets can get really pricey -- especially as flight prices overall have increased. But you may be able to travel hack your way to a free upgrade if you do some strategic planning. While...
Elite Daily
2022’s Best Black Friday Travel Deals Include $39 Flights
While getting new clothes and the latest electronics for the holidays is always exciting, nothing quite beats an experiential gift. A once-in-a-lifetime vacation to your dream destination is worth more than any physical present under your tree — but airfare and other travel-related costs can definitely put a dent in your budget. That’s why a vacation may be the present you want to treat yourself to this year, and these Black Friday travel deals for 2022 will help you save hundreds of dollars on a 2023 getaway.
linknky.com
CVG announces direct flight to London starting June 2023
Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport announced Wednesday that direct flights to London will begin in June 2023. This will be the only direct flight between the UK and all of Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana, creating new opportunities for tourism and business across both sides of the pond. “The economic impact of...
fashionweekdaily.com
Amela Smailbegovic, the Queen of the Timeshare Industry, Talks about the Benefits of Having a Vacation Ownership
Going on a luxury vacation and spending almost no money on accommodation seems like a dream come true. As Amela Smailbegovic points out, it is a dream that can easily turn into reality through a timeshare real estate.”Timeshare is a commitment to fractional ownership of a property such as vacation resorts, condominiums, apartments, and campgrounds,” she says. “It is the best option for people who love to vacation but like to stick to the same place. This way, instead of paying full price for your vacation each year, you pay a fraction of the cost to use the certain property for a fixed or floating number of weeks each year for a certain number of years.”Still, in the era of the sharing economy where Airbnb and similar companies offer almost the same benefits, it begs one crucial question – are timeshares even relevant?
adventure.com
How trips closer to home are transforming travelers’ lives
With international travel put on hold for two years, many travelers have been exploring a little closer to home. Turns out, traveling domestically can be just as transformative as an overseas adventure. We sat down with three Intrepid travelers to find out why you should explore closer to home this year.
boardingarea.com
Earn 5,000 Bonus Points For One Stay 2022 With Choice Privileges
You can earn 5,000 bonus points with one qualifying stay of a minimum of three nights at participating hotel or resort properties which are part of the brand portfolio of Choice Hotels in many locations within the United States through Saturday, December 31, 2022 — and you can even save 20 percent on the room rate in the process when you find hotel properties which offer the stay two nights and get 20 percent off rate…
Comments / 0