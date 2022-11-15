ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond Dale, OH

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Rescue crews respond to a crash along Route 23 in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the scene of a motor vehicle accident shortly after 1 p.m. According to initial reports, two vehicles were involved in the crash. It happened at the intersection of Route 23 and Route 316 in Pickaway County. Motorists are advised...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergency canceled in Jackson County

UPDATE: The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has canceled the Level 1 snow emergency. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Jackson County in southern Ohio has declared a Level 1 snow emergency due to winter weather hitting the southern and eastern parts of the state. To find out what each level of snow emergency means, read the descriptions […]
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Crash shuts down busy Ross Co. roadway

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Emergency crews responded to Pleasant Valley Road on a motor vehicle crash. The call came in shortly after 10 a.m. Initial reports say that there was a crash between two cars at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and the exit ramp to Route 35.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Injuries reported in Route 23 crash in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to Trego Creek Road and Route 23 on a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon. The call came in shortly after 11 a.m. Crews responded to the southbound lanes of the busy highway. A car collided with a trash truck, according to...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Rescue crews respond to a rollover accident in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — Just before 5 p.m., rescue crews in Jackson County were called to a motor vehicle accident. Initial reports say that the crash happened near the intersection of Horton Sisters Road and Route 139. The Ohio Highway Patrol says the crash remains under investigation. The names...
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

UPDATE: Bus accident on Cannelville Road

Authorities are investigating an accident involving a Franklin Local School Bus. It happened around 3:50pm Tuesday on Cannelville Road just outside of Roseville. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a Nissan Sedan was traveling west on Cannelville Road when it went left of center striking the bus that was traveling east.
ROSEVILLE, OH
WSAZ

Multiple crews fight house fire in southeastern Ohio

WELLSTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Multiple crews are on the scene Wednesday afternoon of a house fire in Wellston, Jackson County 911 dispatchers say. Pennsylvania Avenue is closed between D and B streets, and drivers are asked to avoid that area. As of 4 p.m., the fire was contained. It was...
WELLSTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman dies in Madison County crash

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A London, Ohio woman is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Madison County Monday afternoon. The West Jefferson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said the crash happened on U.S. Route 42 near State Route 29 at approximately 5:05 p.m. OSHP said Olga M. Zavala, 47, of London, […]
MADISON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fire at used car dealer in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire at an automobile sales yard in south Columbus was quickly contained by firefighters, but not before some damage was done. A fire was reported at approximately 7:35 p.m. Wednesday at Parsons Auto Sales on the 2200 block of Parsons Avenue. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found multiple […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police say a gun incident at a Chillicothe gas station was a lie

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — New details have been released by the Chillicothe Police Department regarding a story the Guardian reported yesterday. Shortly before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, a B.O.L.O. (be-on-the-lookout) was issued for a gold-colored Cadillac. A man at the local Bridge Street Marathon gas station said two individuals pulled a gun on him and threatened to shoot him.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WLWT 5

VIDEO: Emu spotted walking along roadway near Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ohio — An emu was caught on camera Tuesday walking down a busy street in the Hillsboro area. Resident Lori Ann Justice Hurtt captured the video, showing the emu on State Route 62. The emu stopped traffic before trotting off to the side of the road. Hurtt said...
HILLSBORO, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Pike Co. home a total loss following fire

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A Pike County home was a total loss following a fire on Monday afternoon. According to the Piketon Seal Township Fire Department, multiple crews were dispatched to the area of Wakefield Mound Road and Route 23 shortly after 3 p.m. on a working structure fire.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Crews contain fire in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—No injuries were reported after a fire in Huntington on Tuesday. The Huntington Fire Department says that crews quickly contained a fire on the 800 block of 15 St. They say the call came in at 1:22 p.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
HUNTINGTON, WV

