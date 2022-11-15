Read full article on original website
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Two Semi and Car Crash on US-23 in Pickaway County
UPDATE – One Injury only in the crash. Please avoid the area most likely this will take some time to figure out.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Rescue crews respond to a crash along Route 23 in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the scene of a motor vehicle accident shortly after 1 p.m. According to initial reports, two vehicles were involved in the crash. It happened at the intersection of Route 23 and Route 316 in Pickaway County. Motorists are advised...
Snow emergency canceled in Jackson County
UPDATE: The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has canceled the Level 1 snow emergency. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Jackson County in southern Ohio has declared a Level 1 snow emergency due to winter weather hitting the southern and eastern parts of the state. To find out what each level of snow emergency means, read the descriptions […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Crash shuts down busy Ross Co. roadway
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Emergency crews responded to Pleasant Valley Road on a motor vehicle crash. The call came in shortly after 10 a.m. Initial reports say that there was a crash between two cars at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and the exit ramp to Route 35.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Injuries reported in Route 23 crash in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to Trego Creek Road and Route 23 on a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon. The call came in shortly after 11 a.m. Crews responded to the southbound lanes of the busy highway. A car collided with a trash truck, according to...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Rescue crews respond to a rollover accident in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — Just before 5 p.m., rescue crews in Jackson County were called to a motor vehicle accident. Initial reports say that the crash happened near the intersection of Horton Sisters Road and Route 139. The Ohio Highway Patrol says the crash remains under investigation. The names...
WHIZ
UPDATE: Bus accident on Cannelville Road
Authorities are investigating an accident involving a Franklin Local School Bus. It happened around 3:50pm Tuesday on Cannelville Road just outside of Roseville. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a Nissan Sedan was traveling west on Cannelville Road when it went left of center striking the bus that was traveling east.
WSAZ
Multiple crews fight house fire in southeastern Ohio
WELLSTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Multiple crews are on the scene Wednesday afternoon of a house fire in Wellston, Jackson County 911 dispatchers say. Pennsylvania Avenue is closed between D and B streets, and drivers are asked to avoid that area. As of 4 p.m., the fire was contained. It was...
Woman dies in Madison County crash
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A London, Ohio woman is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Madison County Monday afternoon. The West Jefferson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said the crash happened on U.S. Route 42 near State Route 29 at approximately 5:05 p.m. OSHP said Olga M. Zavala, 47, of London, […]
Fire at used car dealer in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire at an automobile sales yard in south Columbus was quickly contained by firefighters, but not before some damage was done. A fire was reported at approximately 7:35 p.m. Wednesday at Parsons Auto Sales on the 2200 block of Parsons Avenue. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found multiple […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police say a gun incident at a Chillicothe gas station was a lie
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — New details have been released by the Chillicothe Police Department regarding a story the Guardian reported yesterday. Shortly before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, a B.O.L.O. (be-on-the-lookout) was issued for a gold-colored Cadillac. A man at the local Bridge Street Marathon gas station said two individuals pulled a gun on him and threatened to shoot him.
WLWT 5
VIDEO: Emu spotted walking along roadway near Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ohio — An emu was caught on camera Tuesday walking down a busy street in the Hillsboro area. Resident Lori Ann Justice Hurtt captured the video, showing the emu on State Route 62. The emu stopped traffic before trotting off to the side of the road. Hurtt said...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police investigate attempted home invasion on Chillicothe’s east side
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Chillicothe woman says someone tried to force their way into her residence. It happened Wednesday evening in the 100 block of Hirn Street on the city’s east side. According to the report obtained by the Guardian, officers with the police department responded to the...
Trial underway for man accused of murder in Mason County, West Virginia
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The trial of a man accused of murdering another man is underway in Mason County, West Virginia. Anthony Ray Yester faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 41-year-old Paul Wesley Matheny, of Leon, whose body was found in the back of a pick-up truck in a secluded area […]
West Virginia State Police plan sobriety checkpoint in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Mason County in December to bring awareness to driving under the influence. According to the West Virginia State Police, the checkpoint will take place between 6 p.m. and midnight Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 on WV Route 2 near the intersection […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio Sheriff: “Non-human” creature slaughters horse found dead in creek
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Sheriff in southern Ohio is reporting that a “non-human” creature slaughtered a horse overnight. It happened at a farm on Airport Road in Ross County. “[The farmer] stated today he found his barn torn apart and was missing a horse, he stated...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Law enforcement participates in active shooter drill at the V.A. Medical Center
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Law Enforcement in Ross County participated in an active shooter drill at the V.A. Medical Center in Chillicothe on Wednesday morning. Deputies with the Ross County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol also participated in the event. Simulated scenarios involving an...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Pike Co. home a total loss following fire
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A Pike County home was a total loss following a fire on Monday afternoon. According to the Piketon Seal Township Fire Department, multiple crews were dispatched to the area of Wakefield Mound Road and Route 23 shortly after 3 p.m. on a working structure fire.
Crews contain fire in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—No injuries were reported after a fire in Huntington on Tuesday. The Huntington Fire Department says that crews quickly contained a fire on the 800 block of 15 St. They say the call came in at 1:22 p.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
cwcolumbus.com
Blasting in Grove City quarries has home owners pushing for answers
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WSYX) — Some homeowners in Grove City are having a blast in their neighborhood. Quite a few, in fact, but that is not a good thing. There are concerns about explosions in nearby quarries impacting their nerves and their property. Home owner John Starr said, “it‘s...
