One Week Later Post-Election Special: Election Deniers Lose; How Did the Polls Do?; NY State Sen. Jessica Ramos; NYC's Racial Justice Ballot Measures

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Voter turnout in NYC plummeted from 2018 — even with early voting
Gov. Kathy Hochul stands alongside Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado at their election night party. Hochul was declared the winner over Republican challenger Lee Zeldin, becoming the first woman to be elected governor of New York. Nearly two-thirds of active voters in New York City declined to cast ballots in this month’s gubernatorial election. [ more › ]
News 12 breaks down the 2022 election with Kings County Democratic chair
Some local elected officials point to a lack of help from the county’s party machine for losses that impacted both the local and federal government balance of power.
tbrnewsmedia.com
BREAKING NEWS: Ed Flood wins Assembly District 4 election, unseats Steve Englebright
In a major upset, Republican Party challenger Edward Flood, of Port Jefferson, has defeated incumbent state Assemblyman Steve Englebright (D-Setauket). Englebright, who chairs the state Assembly’s Standing Committee on Environmental Conservation, has held the seat since 1992. Flood maintains a 700-vote lead over Englebright, with a current vote count...
New York Democrats May Have Cost Their Party The House. What Happened?
Redistricting chaos and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s lackluster performance contributed to the loss of four House seats.
Bloomberg adviser angered that Dem arrogance, ignorance of crime cost them critical New York seats
Former Mayor Bloomberg adviser Howard Wolfson slammed Democrats for reckless gerrymandering and ignoring New York's crime rate, thus losing them crucial House races.
Herald Community Newspapers
A race too close to call
Election night has come and gone, but the race for the 21st Assembly District seat still remains undecided. Assemblywoman Judy Griffin, the incumbent Democrat, and Brian Curran, her Republican challenger, and predecessor, remained neck-and-neck as Nassau County election officials continued counting ballots this week, trying to determine who will represent the district in Albany next year.
Top aide to Eric Adams set to resign
Lorraine Grillo’s planned last day is Jan. 6, following the expected exit next month of the mayor’s longtime confidant and current chief of staff, Frank Carone.
Staten Island Republicans have little to say about Trump running in 2024 presidential election
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When the Advance/SILive.com asked a contingent of Republican elected officials who have supported former President Donald Trump what they thought of his third bid for the White House, they either didn’t respond or said very little. The 45th president announced his bid during a lengthy...
WNYC
What's Gone Wrong For the Rikers Island Federal Monitor
An investigation from Gothamist details the tenure of a federal monitor tasked with overseeing New York City jails. The city jail system is more dangerous today than it was before the federal monitor was installed—despite the $18 million in NYC taxpayer money that has funded the office. Matt Katz, WNYC Public Safety correspondent, discusses his reporting.
Three lawsuits filed over election results in New York state Senate races
A trio of lawsuits has been filed in connection with election results in New York state Senate races.
Political analyst weighs in on Trump’s 2024 presidential bid
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday night that he will seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. The announcement marks the beginning of Trump’s third presidential campaign as a serious political figure. Dr. Basil Smikle, Jr., a political analyst and director of the public policy program at Hunter College, joined PIX11 […]
Updated NY State + NYC COVID-19 Guidelines Bring Welcome Relief for Hospitality Employers
Article contributed by Nija M. Davis-Pedlar and Valerie Bluth, Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP. Over the last few months, New York State and New York City have announced a number of significant changes to the rules imposed on New York employers to address COVID-19 in the workplace. New York State...
qchron.com
Hochul hammered in competitive Queens races
“There’s something happening in Queens County.”. That’s how Brian Browne, a political analyst and professor of government at St. John’s University, described the borough’s tendencies in last week’s midterm elections. Despite her win over Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Suffolk), Gov. Hochul did not fare well in...
WRGB
New York State lost $11 billion to unemployment fraud; will the funds ever be recovered?
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — We now know New York State lost at least 11 billion dollars because of people scamming the state's unemployment system during the pandemic. Now the question is, will we ever get that money back?. The New York State Comptroller's office tells us that a list...
Department of Education employee, 53, arrested on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A Department of Education (DOE) employee was arrested Friday night on the East Shore, police detailed. Grace Seddio Dimaio, 53, was arrested within the confines of the 122nd precinct for petit larceny just after 3 p.m., according to a NYPD spokesperson. Police told the Advance/SILive.com Dimaio...
Advocates pushing lawmakers to overhaul N.Y. sentencing laws
NEW YORK -- After an election with crime as a major focus, criminal justice reform advocates are now pushing Gov. Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers to overhaul New York's sentencing laws."Public safety is still number one. All of us are concerned about protecting the safety of our citizens," Hochul said Wednesday. "But also, criminal justice is important to us, so we will find the right balance, and I look forward to launching these conversations with the Legislature when we regroup again in January."A coalition of lawmakers and advocates is backing a package of bills that would eliminate mandatory minimum sentencing, allow incarcerated people to petition for resentencing and expand rehabilitation programs.
WKTV
Republican Brandon Williams wins in NY's 22nd Congressional District; Conole concedes
Republican Brandon Williams is the projected winner in the 22nd Congressional District seat, beating opponent Democrat Francis Conole. The two Navy veterans were both vying to represent the newly redrawn district, which represents primarily Oneida, Onondaga and Madison counties. As of Tuesday, Williams had 133,032 votes to Conole's 129,012. With...
cityandstateny.com
Republican Brooklyn Assembly member-elect voted in Manhattan last year
Assembly Member-elect Lester Chang’s voting record is raising questions about his eligibility to hold office in Brooklyn. The Republican, who won election to Brooklyn’s Assembly District 49 last week, beating 36-year incumbent Peter Abbate Jr., voted in Manhattan in last year’s general election, records show. That gives...
pix11.com
New York advocates seek to end mandatory minimum sentencing
A campaign launched across New York State Thursday, calling for reforms to the way criminals are sentenced and an end to mandatory minimum sentencing. New York advocates seek to end mandatory minimum …. A campaign launched across New York State Thursday, calling for reforms to the way criminals are sentenced...
Bronx Times
Letter: New York voters are just plain ‘stupid’
Is it possible that there is an abundance of ignorant and stupid people in New York state who are of voting age? I can’t believe these people want more crime, no police protection, higher prices, more corruption and no quality of life. Have we just crossed over into the twilight zone? No this really happened on Nov. 8 in New York.
Comments / 0