ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

One Week Later Post-Election Special: Election Deniers Lose; How Did the Polls Do?; NY State Sen. Jessica Ramos; NYC's Racial Justice Ballot Measures

WNYC
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gothamist

Voter turnout in NYC plummeted from 2018 — even with early voting

Gov. Kathy Hochul stands alongside Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado at their election night party. Hochul was declared the winner over Republican challenger Lee Zeldin, becoming the first woman to be elected governor of New York. Nearly two-thirds of active voters in New York City declined to cast ballots in this month’s gubernatorial election. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

A race too close to call

Election night has come and gone, but the race for the 21st Assembly District seat still remains undecided. Assemblywoman Judy Griffin, the incumbent Democrat, and Brian Curran, her Republican challenger, and predecessor, remained neck-and-neck as Nassau County election officials continued counting ballots this week, trying to determine who will represent the district in Albany next year.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
WNYC

What's Gone Wrong For the Rikers Island Federal Monitor

An investigation from Gothamist details the tenure of a federal monitor tasked with overseeing New York City jails. The city jail system is more dangerous today than it was before the federal monitor was installed—despite the $18 million in NYC taxpayer money that has funded the office. Matt Katz, WNYC Public Safety correspondent, discusses his reporting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Political analyst weighs in on Trump’s 2024 presidential bid

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday night that he will seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. The announcement marks the beginning of Trump’s third presidential campaign as a serious political figure. Dr. Basil Smikle, Jr., a political analyst and director of the public policy program at Hunter College, joined PIX11 […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
qchron.com

Hochul hammered in competitive Queens races

“There’s something happening in Queens County.”. That’s how Brian Browne, a political analyst and professor of government at St. John’s University, described the borough’s tendencies in last week’s midterm elections. Despite her win over Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Suffolk), Gov. Hochul did not fare well in...
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Advocates pushing lawmakers to overhaul N.Y. sentencing laws

NEW YORK -- After an election with crime as a major focus, criminal justice reform advocates are now pushing Gov. Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers to overhaul New York's sentencing laws."Public safety is still number one. All of us are concerned about protecting the safety of our citizens," Hochul said Wednesday. "But also, criminal justice is important to us, so we will find the right balance, and I look forward to launching these conversations with the Legislature when we regroup again in January."A coalition of lawmakers and advocates is backing a package of bills that would eliminate mandatory minimum sentencing, allow incarcerated people to petition for resentencing and expand rehabilitation programs.
NEW YORK STATE
cityandstateny.com

Republican Brooklyn Assembly member-elect voted in Manhattan last year

Assembly Member-elect Lester Chang’s voting record is raising questions about his eligibility to hold office in Brooklyn. The Republican, who won election to Brooklyn’s Assembly District 49 last week, beating 36-year incumbent Peter Abbate Jr., voted in Manhattan in last year’s general election, records show. That gives...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

New York advocates seek to end mandatory minimum sentencing

A campaign launched across New York State Thursday, calling for reforms to the way criminals are sentenced and an end to mandatory minimum sentencing. New York advocates seek to end mandatory minimum …. A campaign launched across New York State Thursday, calling for reforms to the way criminals are sentenced...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bronx Times

Letter: New York voters are just plain ‘stupid’

Is it possible that there is an abundance of ignorant and stupid people in New York state who are of voting age? I can’t believe these people want more crime, no police protection, higher prices, more corruption and no quality of life. Have we just crossed over into the twilight zone? No this really happened on Nov. 8 in New York.
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy