Read full article on original website
Related
Former Syracuse & NBA Star Busted For Robbery
The story is as old as professional sports. Star athletes make it big one day but never plan for tomorrow. Then bad things happen after they can't play anymore and we hear about them in the media. Donte Greene, who played at Syracuse University during the 2007-08 season before leaving for four seasons in the NBA, has just been added to the list of sports figure tragedies.
Ja Morant and Zion Williamson, NBA stars forever connected, meet for 1st time in 638 days
From the moment Zion Williamson and Ja Morant became the top two picks in the 2019 NBA Draft, their careers forever have been linked. And when you consider both are South Carolina natives and once played on the same AAU team, the connection runs even deeper. Yet, to this point, NBA fans too often...
NBA Odds: Knicks vs. Jazz prediction, odds and pick – 11/15/2022
The New York Knicks (6-7) take on the Utah Jazz (10-5) on Tuesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Knicks-Jazz prediction and pick. New York sits in 10th in the Eastern Conference following an ugly loss to Oklahoma City on...
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Thursday 11/17/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make...
numberfire.com
Ish Smith (calf) doubtful for Denver on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and is not expected to play against New York on Wednesday. He last played on October 30th. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel points per game...
numberfire.com
Celtics starting Derrick White for Marcus Smart (ankle) on Wednesday
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Atlanta Hawks. White will make his 11th start this season after Marcus Smart was held out with an ankle injury. In 34.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project White to score 31.2 FanDuel points. White's projection includes 13.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Klay Thompson (injury management) active and starting in Warriors' Wednesday lineup, Jordan Poole to bench
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (injury management) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. After missing one game for injury management reasons, Thompson will make his return to the court. In expected 31.9 minutes, numberFire's models project Thompson to score 28.7 FanDuel points. Thompson's projection includes 17.1...
numberfire.com
San Antonio's Tre Jones (illness) active on Tuesday
San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones (illness) is available for Tuesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Jones will make his return after San Antonio's point guard missed one game with a stomach illness. In 33.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jones to score 31.3 FanDuel points. Jones' projection includes...
numberfire.com
Nuggets starting Jeff Green for inactive Aaron Gordon (illness) on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green is starting in Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Green will join Denver's first unit after Aaron Gordon was ruled out with an illness. In 25.4 expected minutes, our models project Green to score 19.5 FanDuel points. Green projection includes 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Mavericks starting Josh Green for Luka Doncic (rest) on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Josh Green is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Houston Rockets. Green will make his first start this season after Luka Doncic was held out for rest purposes. In 28.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Green to score 23.7 FanDuel points. Green's projection includes 11.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Paolo Banchero (ankle) questionable for Magic on Wednesday
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Banchero continues to deal with an ankle injury and is questionable for Wednesday's game against Minnesota. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.8 minutes against the Timberwolves. Banchero's Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Toronto's Dalano Banton (ankle) will not return on Wednesday
Toronto Raptors guard Dalano Banton (ankle) is ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Banton will not return to Wednesday's contest after suffering a left ankle sprain. Expect Juan Hernangomez to see more minutes if Banton were to miss more time. According to Rotogrinders' Court...
numberfire.com
Washington's Bradley Beal (conditioning) starting in Wednesday's lineup, Corey Kispert to bench
Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal (conditioning) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Beal will make his return after Washington's star missed five games for health protocol and conditioning reasons. In 34.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Beal to score 36.3 FanDuel points. Beal's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Raptors starting Fred VanVleet (illness) for inactive Otto Porter (toe) on Wednesday
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (illness) is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Miami Heat. After a two game absence with an illness, VanVleet will make his 11th start this season. In 36.6 expected minutes, our models project VanVleet to score 39.6 FanDuel points. VanVleet's Wednesday projection includes 20.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Bucks starting Bobby Portis for Grayson Allen (ankle) on Wednesday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis is starting in Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Portis will make his fourth start this season after Grayson Allen was ruled out with an ankle injury. In 30.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Portis to score 31.9 FanDuel points. Portis' projection includes 14.5 points,...
numberfire.com
Dean Wade (knee) out for Cleveland on Wednesday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (knee) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. As expected, Wade has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will not play against the Bucks on Wednesday. His next chance to return will come against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. Donovan Mitchell (ankle) will play against Milwaukee on Friday.
numberfire.com
Heat starting Nikola Jovic for Bam Adebayo (knee) on Wednesday
Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic is starting in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Jovic will make his first start this season after Bam Adebayo was held out with a knee ailment. In a matchup against a Raptors' team ranked 13th in defensive rating, Jovic's FanDuel salary stands at $3,500.
numberfire.com
Wizards' Taj Gibson (neck) available on Wednesday
Washington Wizards forward/center Taj Gibson (neck) is available for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Gibson has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go for Wednesday's clash with the Thunder. Gibson is averaging 4.8 FanDuel points per game this season.
numberfire.com
Miami's Bam Adebayo (knee) questionable for Wednesday's game against Toronto
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (knee) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Adebayo's status is currently in the air after Miami's center was listed with a left knee contusion. Expect Dewayne Dedmon to see more time at the five position if he is able to play through his own questionable designation on Wednesday night and Adebayo is inactive.
numberfire.com
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) available on Wednesday
Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Haliburton has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Hornets on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 35.9 minutes against Charlotte. Haliburton's Wednesday projection includes 18.5 points, 4.3 rebounds,...
Comments / 0