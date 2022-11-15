Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First impressions are the deciding factor when it comes to dating, study saysRickyDavis, CA
Why Did A Family Wait Five Days To Report The Abduction Of This 15-Year-Old California Girl?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Sacramento area affordable apartments as low as $472 per monthBeth TorresElk Grove, CA
Gruesome murder solved after 50 years with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Unhoused resident left behind by the City that said it would help himRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Related
rosevilletoday.com
Kaiser Permanente responds to planned Nurses Strike in Roseville and Northern California
Roseville, Calif.- In response to the article, Registered Nurses at Kaiser Permanente in Roseville to take part in two-day strike, Kaiser Permanente reached out to Roseville Today to share their position regarding the planned strike and ongoing labor negotiations. Their unedited response in its entirety is provided below. Our nurses’...
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville’s GVM Law celebrates 50 years of serving Northern California
Trusted advisors in strategic estate planning, generational change and business transactions. Roseville, Calif. – GVM Law, the premier law firm in Northern California specializing in strategic estate planning, business and tax services to individuals, families and privately held companies, this year marks 50 years of service to the community. GVM Law was founded in 1972 in the City of Napa, around the same time that some of today’s leading family businesses, wineries and farmers were just getting established. Since then, the firm has shepherded clients through decades of generational change. Today, GVM Law’s services come at a particularly interesting time of succession in many of the region’s family estates.
nomadlawyer.org
Roseville: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Roseville, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Roseville, California. Located near Sacramento, Roseville, California is a large city that has plenty of attractions for the entire family. Whether you are interested in the history of the city, shopping, or sports, there is something for everyone in Roseville. The city offers several...
Police boost patrols as Sacramento region deals with 'a problem with organized retail crime'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol says people can expect to see more patrols at shopping centers as this year's busy holiday shopping season kicks into high gear. Black Friday is next week, and CHP has a message for anybody planning to commit organized retail theft. “Crime doesn’t pay....
riolindamessenger.com
Election Results that Impact Sacramento County
Since the election on November 8th, I have seen a tremendous amount of analysis from people about how it will impact things on a national level with regards to the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate. But on the state and local level, there were some issues that were voted on that will have major importance to us on the local level that I have seen very little coverage on – even by local papers. For my monthly article, I want to highlight the three most impactful ones so that you can know what to expect. And even though the votes are still being counted, each of these three I am going to describe below have enough votes counted for us to know with high confidence how they are going to wind up.
rosevilletoday.com
Togo’s (Stanford Ranch)
Founded in 1971 in San Jose, California, our commitment is to be relentlessly ‘True to the Sandwich’ in everything we do, which means staying laser focused on bold flavors, premium ingredients, and generous portions. Roseville, Calif. 95678. (916) 772-8646. Deli and Subs. Map & Directions. 🎉 Report or...
Injuries Reported In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a two-vehicle accident on Wednesday. The accident occurred on Interstate 80 near the Sacramento-Placer county line at around 8:45 a.m. The officials have not disclosed how many people have been injured or killed in the accident.
Mexico City-based restaurant to open first US location in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new Mexican restaurant is opening in Roseville, and it's the first U.S. location of an eatery based in Mexico City. Opening on Monday, Nov. 21, La Popular offers authentic Mexican food along with specialized cocktails all influenced by the culture, traditions and history of Mexico.
mynspr.org
Largest Nagar Kirtan event held in Yuba City brings pride to region’s Sikh Punjabi community
This year’s Nagar Kirtan parade was the largest in history, temple representatives said. It was held the first weekend in November at the Sikh temple of Gurudwara Sahib in Yuba City. Also known as the Sikh Parade, the event has occurred yearly since 1979. It’s considered by Yuba Citians...
Bear Spotted Galavanting Through California Neighborhood
Equidistant from San Francisco and Sacramento, Fairfield is a commuter town located at the base of Lake Berryessa surrounded by farmland and the rolling golden hills that give California its nickname. Fairfield also happens to be my hometown. Take it from me, nothing too exciting ever ...
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
Tanzanite Park in Natomas closed temporarily due to a ‘diesel release’
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Tanzanite Community Park in Natomas is closed due to a cleanup of a “diesel release,” according to the Office of Spill Prevention and Response. The OSPR said that the source of the spill has stopped, but that the park will remain closed. There is personnel on the scene currently who are […]
Hospitals in Sacramento see a rise in RSV cases
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hospitals in the Sacramento region are seeing a surge in cases of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus, better known as RSV, months ahead of when the virus usually peaks. "Dignity Health has been seeing a significant increase in RSV in the past two to three weeks," said...
Mountain Democrat
Will Turlock’s mayor don an Oak Ridge jersey?
El Dorado County Supervisor John Hidahl and Turlock Mayor Amy Bublak and have a bet. If Oak Ridge High School (9-2) wins Friday night’s football game against Turlock High, Bublak must wear a Trojan Jersey. If Turlock (8-4) comes out on top, Hidahl will be sporting Bulldogs gear. Turlock...
natureworldnews.com
California Megastorm Floods Become the Solution to Prolonged Terrible Droughts
Megastorm floods in California might be the solution to the state's protracted droughts. Halfway between Los Angeles and Sacramento, the Arroyo Pasajero Creek runs through land that is sometimes too dry to farm and other times is dangerously flooded. A group of local farmers and the neighboring city of Huron...
Elk Grove healthcare facility bringing 120 jobs to arrive fall 2024
ELK GROVE -- A new health care facility is being built in Elk Grove to help patients recovering from medical issues.The center, which will be located along Lotts and White Lock Parkway, will have 60 beds and offer transitional care for patients who need rehabilitation from surgeries, strokes, and other illnesses.Allen Warren with New Faze Development said, "We believe we're doing something historic here. This project, from all the research that we can come up with, is the first of its kind in the city of Elk Grove."The health care location will bring 120 jobs to the area, including high-tech and high-paying jobs. The facility is expected to open in the fall of 2024.
rosevilletoday.com
Quick Quack Car Wash (Sierra College)
Need to share the latest business news and updates with the community? Roseville Today, the community’s leading local website for nearly 20 years in a row can assist. Affordable, fast service for small local businesses. Prices start at just $99. » Explore Roseville Today’s Business Marketing Services.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
John Duarte takes slim lead over Adam Gray in House race, latest Valley ballot counts show
Madera County’s first election update in six days offered another tilt in a see-saw battle for 13th Congressional District in central California – a race in which neither candidate has held a lead of even one percentage point since Election Night on Nov. 8. Republican contender John Duarte,...
KTVU FOX 2
Deadly collision on Highway 4 in Contra Costa County
PITTSBURG, Calif. - A person died Wednesday morning on Highway 4 near the Pittsburg-Bay Point border, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported about 4 a.m. near Bailey Road. Traffic was backed up for miles.
Sacramento makes thousands of dollars available for some child care centers, homes
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Parts of Sacramento that are in high need of child care services could soon be getting some help through stipends for centers and homes. Family child care homes and centers could get $5,000, and center-based programs could receive $7,500. The city said the money is being given to help an industry […]
Comments / 0