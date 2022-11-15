ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville’s GVM Law celebrates 50 years of serving Northern California

Trusted advisors in strategic estate planning, generational change and business transactions. Roseville, Calif. – GVM Law, the premier law firm in Northern California specializing in strategic estate planning, business and tax services to individuals, families and privately held companies, this year marks 50 years of service to the community. GVM Law was founded in 1972 in the City of Napa, around the same time that some of today’s leading family businesses, wineries and farmers were just getting established. Since then, the firm has shepherded clients through decades of generational change. Today, GVM Law’s services come at a particularly interesting time of succession in many of the region’s family estates.
Roseville: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Roseville, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Roseville, California. Located near Sacramento, Roseville, California is a large city that has plenty of attractions for the entire family. Whether you are interested in the history of the city, shopping, or sports, there is something for everyone in Roseville. The city offers several...
Election Results that Impact Sacramento County

Since the election on November 8th, I have seen a tremendous amount of analysis from people about how it will impact things on a national level with regards to the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate. But on the state and local level, there were some issues that were voted on that will have major importance to us on the local level that I have seen very little coverage on – even by local papers. For my monthly article, I want to highlight the three most impactful ones so that you can know what to expect. And even though the votes are still being counted, each of these three I am going to describe below have enough votes counted for us to know with high confidence how they are going to wind up.
Togo’s (Stanford Ranch)

Founded in 1971 in San Jose, California, our commitment is to be relentlessly ‘True to the Sandwich’ in everything we do, which means staying laser focused on bold flavors, premium ingredients, and generous portions. Roseville, Calif. 95678. (916) 772-8646. Deli and Subs. Map & Directions. 🎉 Report or...
Hospitals in Sacramento see a rise in RSV cases

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hospitals in the Sacramento region are seeing a surge in cases of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus, better known as RSV, months ahead of when the virus usually peaks. "Dignity Health has been seeing a significant increase in RSV in the past two to three weeks," said...
Will Turlock’s mayor don an Oak Ridge jersey?

El Dorado County Supervisor John Hidahl and Turlock Mayor Amy Bublak and have a bet. If Oak Ridge High School (9-2) wins Friday night’s football game against Turlock High, Bublak must wear a Trojan Jersey. If Turlock (8-4) comes out on top, Hidahl will be sporting Bulldogs gear. Turlock...
Elk Grove healthcare facility bringing 120 jobs to arrive fall 2024

ELK GROVE -- A new health care facility is being built in Elk Grove to help patients recovering from medical issues.The center, which will be located along Lotts and White Lock Parkway, will have 60 beds and offer transitional care for patients who need rehabilitation from surgeries, strokes, and other illnesses.Allen Warren with New Faze Development said, "We believe we're doing something historic here. This project, from all the research that we can come up with, is the first of its kind in the city of Elk Grove."The health care location will bring 120 jobs to the area, including high-tech and high-paying jobs. The facility is expected to open in the fall of 2024. 
