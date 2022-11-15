Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“She Should Be Arrested” - USA Citizens React After Elizabeth Holmes Was Allegedly Involved In FraudAnthony J LynchSan Jose, CA
Theranos Founder, Elizabeth Holmes, Sentenced to 11+ Years In Prison For FraudEmily RoySan Jose, CA
Santa Cruz Supervisors want California to eliminate family court reunification programsRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Smart & Final Opening New StoreBryan DijkhuizenSan Jose, CA
New Smart & Final Location Announced in Santa Clara, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenSanta Clara, CA
Atlas Obscura
After a Decades-Long Ban, San Jose’s Lowriders Are Ready to Cruise Again
Hundreds of people gathered along Santa Clara Street near San Jose City Hall in June with their custom lowriders–Chevy Impalas, Bel Airs, and Pontiacs, just to name a few. The area was an explosion of color. Car clubs and solo drivers showed off their rides and took group photos, as families walked along admiring the bright green, blue, orange, and yellow vehicles. Food trucks lined the streets and Cisco Kid, a War tribute band, provided the music: “All my friends know the low rider…”
climaterwc.com
Unexpected history at refurbished Coyote Point
Coyote Point is one of my favorite spots to stroll. Everywhere, there are stories to be told. Now, with the recent upgrading of the area’s promenade, there’s even more reason to visit the 670-acre county recreation area off Highway 101 on the border of San Mateo and Burlingame. More than 10,000 tons of sand have been added to the eastern section of the wide walkway, raising the beachfront about 12 feet. In addition, new restrooms have been built, along with sea walls that protect against high tides.
Yelp crowns San Francisco brunch spot best in California
Yelp has confirmed it, San Francisco knows good brunch. The online restaurant guide has released its top 100 brunch spots in California list for this year, and a San Francisco establishment has been ranked number 1.
LIST: Holiday 2022 events happening in San Francisco Bay Area
Looking to add some jolliness to your holiday plans? We've got you covered. We've compiled a list of events happening across the Bay Area to get you in the holiday spirit!
rwcpulse.com
From classic apple pie to bourbon pecan, these Peninsula pie purveyors have you covered for Thanksgiving
Short of March 14 for math nerds, Thanksgiving is traditionally the biggest day each year for celebrating and eating pie. And in my family, Thanksgiving pies are a big deal. We go all-out, baking my grandma’s pie crust recipe days in advance, blending an ungodly amount of Crisco into the dough before rolling it out, shaping it and baking it. The kitchen becomes a busy hub as we pack the crusts with various fillings – apple, pecan, chocolate pudding, and a favorite of mine, a blend of pumpkin and ricotta that bakes into a custardy-yet-textured consistency that goes perfectly topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and a giant dollop of homemade whipped cream.
'It's really addicting' – Pickleball craze sweeps Bay Area
REDWOOD CITY – Part tennis, part ping-pong, part badminton, pickleball is arguably America's fastest growing sport, with many in the Bay Area picking up a racket. But don't be fooled by the funny-sounding name. Players said this latest craze should come with a warning. "It's really addicting, once you start playing you can't stop," said Cecilia Lau.When the pandemic first hit, Lau — a long time tennis player — was having a hard time getting her 12-year-old son Nicolai off the internet Lau eventually managed to pull him offline with the help of a different kind of net. It worked....
The do's and don'ts of parking in San Francisco
A guide to keep you from stacking up costly tickets or even a tow.
Two homicides occur within hours of each other in San Jose
Police have already had an active weekend after responding to two homicides within hours of one another on Friday, according to the San Jose Police Department.
thecalifornianpaper.com
Cal must prepare for earthquakes
While living and attending school in an earthquake-prone area such as San Francisco’s Bay Area, it is more than likely students have experienced a few earthquakes during classes. In-school drills prepare everyone on campus if an earthquake hits during school hours. Although not a real earth-shaker, a 5.1 magnitude...
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area fast food manager to lose eye after being punched defending special needs teen
The 19-year-old assistant manager of The Habit Burger Grill says when she stepped in to stop a man bullying the special needs teen - the man punched her in her right eye. "Things may happen and not work out the way you want, at least I feel good that he (teen) wasn't harmed," Bianca said.
The Almanac Online
Doppio Zero owners to launch Spanish tapas restaurant in Mountain View
A rendering of Vida, a new tapas restaurant planned at 110 Castro St. in Mountain View. Courtesy Vida. Vida, a new restaurant highlighting tapas and cocktails, is coming to Mountain View's Castro Street. The concept is one the owners of the nearby Doppio Zero pizzeria on Castro Street – Gianni...
sfstandard.com
Move Over Stonehenge. ‘Cathenge’ Comes to San Francisco
England has Stonehenge, and now San Francisco has Cathenge–a monument of sorts dedicated to, you guessed it, cats!. The feline-inspired art installation at Patricia’s Green in Hayes Valley will be welcomed to the neighborhood at a ribbon cutting on Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Comprised of six...
San Jose crash leaves 1 woman dead
SAN JOSE (BCN) - A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a solo traffic collision in San Jose Friday night.Police responded to the area of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Bailey Avenue at approximately 11:30 p.m. to investigate the incident.The driver was ejected from the car, a 2021 Mercedes SUV, after colliding with a vacant building at a high rate of speed, according to the preliminary report.The identity of the motorist is being withheld pending notification to next-of-kin, police said in a statement Saturday.Anyone with information about the case, the 58th fatal crash on San Jose city streets this year, is asked to contact Detective Templeman of the San Jose police traffic investigations unit at 3556@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-4654.
Bay Area's Muwekma Ohlone tribe struggles to get official recognition
SAN JOSE -- When Monica Arellano drives across the Santa Clara Valley with her 12-year-old son Lucas, she's reminded of the hundreds of generations of her Muwekma Ohlone ancestors who originally called this area home. "You never know when you're going to see a sacred site or walking over a sacred site. I mean, these homes are probably built on top of human remains," Arellando said. As a tribal leader and a mom, Monica wants to keep alive a connection to the land which was reaffirmed on a recent visit to a historic site. Just inside San Jose's...
Court blocks San Jose homeless camp cleanup
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Homeless people living at Columbus Park in San Jose will have more time to stay. A federal judge has blocked the city from removing them. “It means a lot right now, because really nowhere else to park,” said Cheryl Imus, who lives at Columbus Park. Imus and six other plaintiffs […]
VIDEO: Auto burglary suspects arrested after dramatic freeway foot chase in San Francisco
A driver captured this stunning foot chase on southbound 101 where plain-clothed SFPD officers zig-zagged across lanes of traffic and arrested two men and a juvenile in connection to a string of auto burglaries.
sfstandard.com
Is San Francisco on Track for Another Dot-Com Bust?
Editor’s Note: Every month, The Standard’s ‘State of the City’ dashboard analyzes the outlook for San Francisco by monitoring data on the city’s economy, health, crime, housing and other key performance indicators. After a summer of shifting economic headwinds, an autumn of high-profile tech layoffs,...
cupertinotoday.com
Celebrate Thanksgiving with the South Bay
Turkey season is right around the corner and the South Bay is gearing up to serve delicious meals and exciting events. Check out this year’s lineup of Thanksgiving events below. Fall Wreath Art & Wine Class. 64 W 6th St, Gilroy. Join Gilroy’s 6th Street Studios & Art Center...
ksro.com
“Tripledemic” Hitting Bay Area Hospitals Hard
The Bay Area is sounding the alarm as three winter viruses hit kids at the same time. Children’s hospitals are near capacity. One in San Francisco and one in Oakland are already out of beds. This started with the RSV surge but now COVID and flu cases are rising as well. It’s enough for Santa Clara County to issue a warning. Health officials say anyone feeling sick needs to stay home, from work or school, to avoid spreading infection.
Massive Bay Area tech stalwart Cisco to lay off more than 4,000 employees
"This is not about reducing our workforce," a spokesperson said.
