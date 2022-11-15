ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Atlas Obscura

After a Decades-Long Ban, San Jose’s Lowriders Are Ready to Cruise Again

Hundreds of people gathered along Santa Clara Street near San Jose City Hall in June with their custom lowriders–Chevy Impalas, Bel Airs, and Pontiacs, just to name a few. The area was an explosion of color. Car clubs and solo drivers showed off their rides and took group photos, as families walked along admiring the bright green, blue, orange, and yellow vehicles. Food trucks lined the streets and Cisco Kid, a War tribute band, provided the music: “All my friends know the low rider…”
SAN JOSE, CA
climaterwc.com

Unexpected history at refurbished Coyote Point

Coyote Point is one of my favorite spots to stroll. Everywhere, there are stories to be told. Now, with the recent upgrading of the area’s promenade, there’s even more reason to visit the 670-acre county recreation area off Highway 101 on the border of San Mateo and Burlingame. More than 10,000 tons of sand have been added to the eastern section of the wide walkway, raising the beachfront about 12 feet. In addition, new restrooms have been built, along with sea walls that protect against high tides.
BURLINGAME, CA
rwcpulse.com

From classic apple pie to bourbon pecan, these Peninsula pie purveyors have you covered for Thanksgiving

Short of March 14 for math nerds, Thanksgiving is traditionally the biggest day each year for celebrating and eating pie. And in my family, Thanksgiving pies are a big deal. We go all-out, baking my grandma’s pie crust recipe days in advance, blending an ungodly amount of Crisco into the dough before rolling it out, shaping it and baking it. The kitchen becomes a busy hub as we pack the crusts with various fillings – apple, pecan, chocolate pudding, and a favorite of mine, a blend of pumpkin and ricotta that bakes into a custardy-yet-textured consistency that goes perfectly topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and a giant dollop of homemade whipped cream.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
CBS San Francisco

'It's really addicting' – Pickleball craze sweeps Bay Area

REDWOOD CITY – Part tennis, part ping-pong, part badminton, pickleball is arguably America's fastest growing sport, with many in the Bay Area picking up a racket. But don't be fooled by the funny-sounding name. Players said this latest craze should come with a warning.  "It's really addicting, once you start playing you can't stop," said Cecilia Lau.When the pandemic first hit, Lau — a long time tennis player — was having a hard time getting her 12-year-old son Nicolai off the internet Lau eventually managed to pull him offline with the help of a different kind of net.  It worked....
REDWOOD CITY, CA
thecalifornianpaper.com

Cal must prepare for earthquakes

While living and attending school in an earthquake-prone area such as San Francisco’s Bay Area, it is more than likely students have experienced a few earthquakes during classes. In-school drills prepare everyone on campus if an earthquake hits during school hours. Although not a real earth-shaker, a 5.1 magnitude...
SAN JOSE, CA
sfstandard.com

Move Over Stonehenge. ‘Cathenge’ Comes to San Francisco

England has Stonehenge, and now San Francisco has Cathenge–a monument of sorts dedicated to, you guessed it, cats!. The feline-inspired art installation at Patricia’s Green in Hayes Valley will be welcomed to the neighborhood at a ribbon cutting on Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Comprised of six...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose crash leaves 1 woman dead

SAN JOSE (BCN) - A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a solo traffic collision in San Jose Friday night.Police responded to the area of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Bailey Avenue at approximately 11:30 p.m. to investigate the incident.The driver was ejected from the car, a 2021 Mercedes SUV, after colliding with a vacant building at a high rate of speed, according to the preliminary report.The identity of the motorist is being withheld pending notification to next-of-kin, police said in a statement Saturday.Anyone with information about the case, the 58th fatal crash on San Jose city streets this year, is asked to contact Detective Templeman of the San Jose police traffic investigations unit at 3556@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-4654.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area's Muwekma Ohlone tribe struggles to get official recognition

SAN JOSE -- When Monica Arellano drives across the Santa Clara Valley with her 12-year-old son Lucas, she's reminded of the hundreds of generations of her Muwekma Ohlone ancestors who originally called this area home. "You never know when you're going to see a sacred site or walking over a sacred site. I mean, these homes are probably built on top of human remains," Arellando said. As a tribal leader and a mom, Monica wants to keep alive a connection to the land which was reaffirmed on a recent visit to a historic site. Just inside San Jose's...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Court blocks San Jose homeless camp cleanup

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Homeless people living at Columbus Park in San Jose will have more time to stay. A federal judge has blocked the city from removing them. “It means a lot right now, because really nowhere else to park,” said Cheryl Imus, who lives at Columbus Park. Imus and six other plaintiffs […]
SAN JOSE, CA
sfstandard.com

Is San Francisco on Track for Another Dot-Com Bust?

Editor’s Note: Every month, The Standard’s ‘State of the City’ dashboard analyzes the outlook for San Francisco by monitoring data on the city’s economy, health, crime, housing and other key performance indicators. After a summer of shifting economic headwinds, an autumn of high-profile tech layoffs,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
cupertinotoday.com

Celebrate Thanksgiving with the South Bay

Turkey season is right around the corner and the South Bay is gearing up to serve delicious meals and exciting events. Check out this year’s lineup of Thanksgiving events below. Fall Wreath Art & Wine Class. 64 W 6th St, Gilroy. Join Gilroy’s 6th Street Studios & Art Center...
SAN JOSE, CA
ksro.com

“Tripledemic” Hitting Bay Area Hospitals Hard

The Bay Area is sounding the alarm as three winter viruses hit kids at the same time. Children’s hospitals are near capacity. One in San Francisco and one in Oakland are already out of beds. This started with the RSV surge but now COVID and flu cases are rising as well. It’s enough for Santa Clara County to issue a warning. Health officials say anyone feeling sick needs to stay home, from work or school, to avoid spreading infection.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

