EW.com
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek play parents to their real-life kids in sweet Sam & Kate trailer
Art is imitating life in the upcoming film Sam & Kate, which features Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. The trailer for the film, which you can see exclusively above, introduces us to Sam (Jake), a struggling...
Popculture
2023 Oscars Name Their Host, Who Is No Stranger to the Job
The Oscars have a single host once again this year, and he is no stranger to the award show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jimmy Kimmel has agreed to host the 95th Academy Awards Ceremony on his own. The award show is scheduled for March 12, 2023. Kimmel joins an...
Hugh Grant Was Annoyed by Emma Thompson’s ‘Sense and Sensibility’ Crying Scenes: He Was ‘So Cross’
Emma Thompson’s emotive acting style has ruffled a few feathers, actually. The Oscar winner, who iconically wept to Joni Mitchell in “Love Actually,” revealed that her two-time co-star Hugh Grant was frustrated with her improvising tears during 1995’s “Sense and Sensibility.” Thompson won the Academy Award for the screenplay for the film. Thompson played Elinor Dashwood, who is secretly in love with Grant’s character Edward Ferrars, who is engaged to someone else. After learning that Edward did not, in fact, get married, Elinor is overcome with emotion. “She was not aware of what was inside her, and it suddenly emerges,” Thompson said in...
Sydney Sweeney Wasn’t Worried About Being Typecast as a ‘Blonde Bombshell’ Just 3 Years Ago
Sydney Sweeney wasn't worried about being typecast for her looks just a few years back. Has she changed her tune in recent years?
Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry support Will Smith at private screening of his new film 'Emancipation'
Will Smith received support from a host of his Hollywood friends, including Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry, during a private screening of his new Apple film "Emancipation." The film marks Smith's first movie release since the 2022 Oscars where he slapped Chris Rock onstage during the live telecast. The...
Janelle Monáe, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kim Kardashian, Margot Robbie Among Presenters at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala
Carey Mulligan, Seth Rogen and Yvonne Orji also will take the stage at the Dec. 7 event, where Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey will deliver the keynote address. Jamie Lee Curtis, Kim Kardashian, Janelle Monáe, Carey Mulligan, Margot Robbie, Seth Rogen and Yvonne Orji are set to present at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment breakfast gala. In addition, Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey will keynote the event, taking place Dec. 7 in Los Angeles.
SFGate
‘The Fabulous Four,’ a Feel-Good Comedy Starring Susan Sarandon and Bette Midler, Sells to Bleecker Street
Bleecker Street has acquired “The Fabulous Four,” a feel-good comedy featuring Susan Sarandon, Bette Midler and Megan Mullally. Sissy Spacek has also newly joined the cast as the final member of the titular fearsome foursome. More from Variety. The film, directed by Jocelyn Moorhouse (“The Dressmaker”) from a...
Director Antoine Fuqua Thinks ‘Emancipation’ Movie Played a Role in Will Smith and Chris Rock Oscars Slap: I Hope People ‘Forgive’ Him
A different perspective. Emancipation director Antione Fuqua revealed that he thinks the difficult film shoot may have played a role in Will Smith‘s altercation with Chris Rock at the Oscars. “[The moment] didn’t feel real to me at all, because I was with Will for two years and I...
Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Brendan Fraser Is Still the Frontrunner for ‘The Whale,’ but Contenders are Gaining Momentum
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Nov. 10, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actor CATEGORY COMMENTARY: A24 finally dropped the...
msn.com
Henry Winkler says he's a 'fool' for declining Grease Danny Zuko role
Henry Winkler has admitted he was a 'damn fool' for turning down the iconic lead role of Danny Zuko in Grease - a part which cemented John Travolta's legacy in acting history. The Happy Days star, 77, said his fear of continued typecasting due to playing Arthur 'The Fonz' Fonzarelli in the show made him decline the 1950s greaser role in the 1978 movie - a decision he has come to sorely regret.
Jacob Elordi Went Full Elvis Presley in New Photo From the Set of Priscilla
Step aside, Austin Butler. There's a new Elvis in town. Back in September it was announced that Euphoria star Jacob Elordi would be the next actor to step into Elvis's blue suede shoes in Priscilla, the upcoming biopic based on Priscilla Presley's 1985 memoir, Elvis and Me. Directed by Sofia Coppola, the A24 film also stars Mare of Easttown's Cailee Spaeny and will tell the story of Priscilla's life from 15 to 27 years old.
Every Time Matthew McConaughey Said ‘All Right, All Right, All Right’ With True Conviction
He wouldn’t be Matthew McConaughey without a little “all right.” The actor is proud of his catchphrase decades after he first uttered the words on the big screen. These Stars Almost Played These Major Movie and TV Roles!. McConaughey, 53, made the phrase “all right, all right,...
Collider
Milo Ventimiglia's Series 'The Company You Keep' Sets Premiere Date
ABC just revealed the premiere date for the Milo Ventimiglia-led series The Company You Keep. The broadcast network announced its midseason schedule, solidifying that the heist drama will debut on February 19. Along with The Company You Keep debut, the Disney-backed broadcast network also dropped the release date for the...
Freddie Prinze Jr. & Rachael Leigh Cook Reunite In Sweet Photo 23 Years After ‘She’s All That’
Rom-com fans rejoice! Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook, who played love interests in the 1999 movie She’s All That, were together once again at the premiere of Netflix’s Christmas With You on Nov. 8. Freddie stars in the upcoming holiday movie, and Rachael showed up on the red carpet for the premiere. The two posed for a sweet photo together, with Rachael wrapping her arms around Freddie for a big hug. The actor had a huge grin on his face as he spent time with his former co-star.
EW.com
Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves lesbian Velma: 'It's great that it's finally out there'
Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves that lesbian Velma is officially canon. The Emmy-nominated star, who portrayed the beloved brainiac in the 2002 Scooby-Doo live-action and its 2004 sequel Monsters Unleashed, celebrated Velma's headline-making coming out while in conversation with EW about the third and final season of her Netflix dramedy Dead to Me (out Nov. 17).
Call Me By Your Name Director Still Wants To Do Sequels, But Will He Bring Back Armie Hammer? Here’s His Thoughts
Would Luca Guadagnino work with Armie Hammer on a Call Me By Your Name sequel?
Vox
Hollywood’s Black film problem, explained by Elvis Mitchell
Over the past few years, movies like Black Panther and Get Out have raked in both accolades and box office returns, and the Oscar nominations hit new diversity records. To the casual observer, it may seem like Hollywood has made massive strides in moving from being overwhelmingly dominated by white actors, directors, and writers and toward a more inclusive environment. But from the standpoint of history, it’s startling how little has changed — and what that tells us about the industry.
‘Empire of Light’ Trailer: Olivia Colman Stars in Sam Mendes’ Ode to Movie Theaters
Oscar season isn’t complete without a good old-fashioned movie about the magic of movies. Searchlight Pictures has released the full trailer for “Empire of Light,” Sam Mendes’ upcoming movie theater romance. Set in the 1980s, “Empire of Light” focuses on middle-aged Hilary Small (Olivia Colman), an employee of “The Empire,” a cinema in a coastal English town with a history of mental illness and a dependency on lithium. Depressed and lonely, Hilary forms an unexpected romance with Stephen (Micheal Ward), a young Black man who begins working at the theater after getting rejected from graduate school. The romance broadens the previously...
Empire of Light: trailer, release date, cast and everything we know about the Olivia Colman movie
Empire of Light is a new movie from Sam Mendes with Olivia Colman and Colin Firth about the magic of the movies. Here’s everything we know.
Leighton Meester Stuns In Plunging Velvet Dress As She Cozies Up To Adam Brody In Rare Red Carpet Appearance
On the town! Leighton Meester and Adam Brody tend to keep their romance low-key, but the duo wasn’t shy during their night out in NYC this week. The couple made a rare public appearance at the premiere of The O.C. alum’s new FX series Fleishman Is in Trouble on Monday, Nov. 7.
