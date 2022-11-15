ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

2023 Oscars Name Their Host, Who Is No Stranger to the Job

The Oscars have a single host once again this year, and he is no stranger to the award show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jimmy Kimmel has agreed to host the 95th Academy Awards Ceremony on his own. The award show is scheduled for March 12, 2023. Kimmel joins an...
IndieWire

Hugh Grant Was Annoyed by Emma Thompson’s ‘Sense and Sensibility’ Crying Scenes: He Was ‘So Cross’

Emma Thompson’s emotive acting style has ruffled a few feathers, actually. The Oscar winner, who iconically wept to Joni Mitchell in “Love Actually,” revealed that her two-time co-star Hugh Grant was frustrated with her improvising tears during 1995’s “Sense and Sensibility.” Thompson won the Academy Award for the screenplay for the film. Thompson played Elinor Dashwood, who is secretly in love with Grant’s character Edward Ferrars, who is engaged to someone else. After learning that Edward did not, in fact, get married, Elinor is overcome with emotion. “She was not aware of what was inside her, and it suddenly emerges,” Thompson said in...
The Hollywood Reporter

Janelle Monáe, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kim Kardashian, Margot Robbie Among Presenters at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala

Carey Mulligan, Seth Rogen and Yvonne Orji also will take the stage at the Dec. 7 event, where Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey will deliver the keynote address. Jamie Lee Curtis, Kim Kardashian, Janelle Monáe, Carey Mulligan, Margot Robbie, Seth Rogen and Yvonne Orji are set to present at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment breakfast gala. In addition, Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey will keynote the event, taking place Dec. 7 in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Brendan Fraser Is Still the Frontrunner for ‘The Whale,’ but Contenders are Gaining Momentum

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Nov. 10, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actor CATEGORY COMMENTARY: A24 finally dropped the...
LOUISIANA STATE
msn.com

Henry Winkler says he's a 'fool' for declining Grease Danny Zuko role

Henry Winkler has admitted he was a 'damn fool' for turning down the iconic lead role of Danny Zuko in Grease - a part which cemented John Travolta's legacy in acting history. The Happy Days star, 77, said his fear of continued typecasting due to playing Arthur 'The Fonz' Fonzarelli in the show made him decline the 1950s greaser role in the 1978 movie - a decision he has come to sorely regret.
Glamour

Jacob Elordi Went Full Elvis Presley in New Photo From the Set of Priscilla

Step aside, Austin Butler. There's a new Elvis in town. Back in September it was announced that Euphoria star Jacob Elordi would be the next actor to step into Elvis's blue suede shoes in Priscilla, the upcoming biopic based on Priscilla Presley's 1985 memoir, Elvis and Me. Directed by Sofia Coppola, the A24 film also stars Mare of Easttown's Cailee Spaeny and will tell the story of Priscilla's life from 15 to 27 years old.
Collider

Milo Ventimiglia's Series 'The Company You Keep' Sets Premiere Date

ABC just revealed the premiere date for the Milo Ventimiglia-led series The Company You Keep. The broadcast network announced its midseason schedule, solidifying that the heist drama will debut on February 19. Along with The Company You Keep debut, the Disney-backed broadcast network also dropped the release date for the...
HollywoodLife

Freddie Prinze Jr. & Rachael Leigh Cook Reunite In Sweet Photo 23 Years After ‘She’s All That’

Rom-com fans rejoice! Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook, who played love interests in the 1999 movie She’s All That, were together once again at the premiere of Netflix’s Christmas With You on Nov. 8. Freddie stars in the upcoming holiday movie, and Rachael showed up on the red carpet for the premiere. The two posed for a sweet photo together, with Rachael wrapping her arms around Freddie for a big hug. The actor had a huge grin on his face as he spent time with his former co-star.
EW.com

Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves lesbian Velma: 'It's great that it's finally out there'

Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves that lesbian Velma is officially canon. The Emmy-nominated star, who portrayed the beloved brainiac in the 2002 Scooby-Doo live-action and its 2004 sequel Monsters Unleashed, celebrated Velma's headline-making coming out while in conversation with EW about the third and final season of her Netflix dramedy Dead to Me (out Nov. 17).
Vox

Hollywood’s Black film problem, explained by Elvis Mitchell

Over the past few years, movies like Black Panther and Get Out have raked in both accolades and box office returns, and the Oscar nominations hit new diversity records. To the casual observer, it may seem like Hollywood has made massive strides in moving from being overwhelmingly dominated by white actors, directors, and writers and toward a more inclusive environment. But from the standpoint of history, it’s startling how little has changed — and what that tells us about the industry.
IndieWire

‘Empire of Light’ Trailer: Olivia Colman Stars in Sam Mendes’ Ode to Movie Theaters

Oscar season isn’t complete without a good old-fashioned movie about the magic of movies. Searchlight Pictures has released the full trailer for “Empire of Light,” Sam Mendes’ upcoming movie theater romance. Set in the 1980s, “Empire of Light” focuses on middle-aged Hilary Small (Olivia Colman), an employee of “The Empire,” a cinema in a coastal English town with a history of mental illness and a dependency on lithium. Depressed and lonely, Hilary forms an unexpected romance with Stephen (Micheal Ward), a young Black man who begins working at the theater after getting rejected from graduate school. The romance broadens the previously...

Comments / 0

Community Policy