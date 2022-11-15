ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Jada Pinkett Smith Says She ‘Crossed A Line’ Talking About Stepson Trey’s Behavior To His Mom Sheree

Jada Pinkett Smith’s blended family with Will Smith didn’t always run so smoothly. The Red Table Talk host, 51, and Will’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino, 54, recalled butting heads over Sheree’s son Trey in a new episode of the Facebook Watch show. “I can remember some times that I really crossed the line,” she said of step parenting Trey after marrying Will in December of 1997. “There was one time Trey had a play date and he misbehaved. I was like, ‘Uh uh, we gotta sit down, we gotta talk about this, Trey can’t be behaving this way.'”
Page Six

Christina Applegate gained 40 pounds, ‘can’t walk without a cane’ amid MS battle

Christina Applegate revealed she has gained 40 pounds and “can’t walk without a cane” after her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. “This is the first time anyone’s going to see me the way I am,” the actress, 50, told the New York Times on Monday of the upcoming third and final season of “Dead to Me.” Applegate noted that she is “very aware of” her changes in appearance and mobility. “I’m never going to accept this,” she admitted. “I’m pissed.” The Emmy winner went on to say that she has had to “process the loss of [her] life” and is still not “totally fine.” The interview came...
msn.com

Demi Moore makes 60 look like new 40 celebrating milestone birthday

Demi Moore rang in her milestone 60th birthday on Friday, November 11. And from the looks of a series of snaps posted by the youngest daughter she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis, Tallulah Willis, the leading lady hopped aboard a private jet to celebrate with family and friends. Moore also...
People

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Reveal They Recently Renewed Vows: '10 Years Ain't Enough'

Justin Timberlake is celebrating his 10th anniversary of being married to Jessica Biel. In honor of the significant milestone, the "SexyBack" singer shared a carousel of images via Instagram on Wednesday featuring throwback photos of the couple from various times and places throughout their relationship. Biel also took to social media and posted a series of photos — before revealing the pair recently renewed their wedding vows.
HollywoodLife

Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos

Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
HollywoodLife

Michael Douglas, 78, Shows Off His New Red Hair While Out With Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Douglas is a redhead now! The actor, 78, was spotted with his new hair makeover as he left a restaurant, where he got lunch with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones in Paris on Tuesday, November 1. Michael’s hair was much longer than it had been, and it appeared that he dyed it a light shade of red (maybe for a new film project). He’d first debuted the look a few days earlier in a video on his Instagram.
Shams

Woman Outraged after Husband Leaves her: ‘My husband left me for my daughter’

A woman revealed that her husband abandoned her for her daughter and began a family with her. The woman who went by the alias "Tiffany" said in a since-deleted post to the reddit Relationship Advice that her dreams had come true when she met her ex-husband "Mark." She had a 3-year-old daughter at the time and had found dating as a single mom difficult.
HollywoodLife

Brooke Shields’ Daughter Grier, 16, Is Taller Than Her Mom As They Pose Together On Red Carpet

Less than a week after Halloween, Brooke Shields and her daughter, Grier Henchy, were in the Christmas spirit. Brooke, 57, and her 16-year-old daughter dressed in red and green, the colors of the holiday season and the new movie, Spirited. Brooke and Grier attended the New York City premiere of the Christmas-themed musical featuring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. The Suddenly Susan actress sported a red sequined dress with a scarlet bodice and a skirt the color of a deep crimson.
Black Enterprise

Kandi Burruss’ Mother Wants Her Daughter to Level Up With a Man on the ‘Same Financial Scale’

If there’s one thing Kandi Burruss‘ mother, Mama Joyce, is going to do, it’s remind us how much she dislikes her daughter’s husband, Todd Tucker. The Old Lady Gang owner was present at BravoCon 2022 over the weekend, where Mama Joyce was asked about replacing her son-in-law, who’s been married to the Grammy award-winning singer since 2014 and shares two young children.
People

People

