Guilty Plea For ‘Dice Game’ Murder in Downtown Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a surprise guilty plea today from the man accused of killing a Rochester man during an argument over a dice game. 29-year-old Derek Days entered into a plea agreement this morning and admitted to a second-degree murder charge and a second-degree assault charge stemming from the shooting death of 28-year-old Todd Banks Jr. and the critical wounding of another man during an altercation in downtown Rochester in the early morning hours of June 6th of last year. Days had been scheduled to go to trial on the charges later this month.
Three Drug Overdoses, One Fatal, Reported in Rochester Area
Undated (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apparent fatal drug overdose in Eyota Wednesday evening. Responding deputies found the body of a 65-year-old man at a residence in the 100 block of Madison Ave. Northwest around 8:45 p.m. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said deputies administered Narcan and CPR but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Illinois Man Charged After Arrest With Loaded Gun at Apache Mall
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has brought charges against a Champaign, Illinois man accused of bringing a loaded handgun into the Apache Mall after threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend. Conditional bail was set at $50,000 for 22-year-old Jalen Davis Tuesday. Rochester police officers arrested him...
Rochester Felon Admits to Firearm Violation
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A convicted felon from Rochester had pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm. Court documents accuse 49-year-old Marcus Jackson of possessing a Taurus G2C 9MM pistol that was discovered during a Rochester Police Department search of his home on May 25. U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Lugar said Jackson initially told officers there were no firearms in the home, but admitted to having the weapon as police searched the kitchen of his residence.
Decatur Police looking for home invasion suspect
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department needs your help in solving a violent home invasion. Officials said that at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Nov. 7, officers responded the area of West Main Street and South Union Street. When they arrived, they noticed forced entry to the home. Officials said the homeowner told officers […]
25newsnow.com
1 person wounded in Bloomington mobile home park, building hit in separate gunfire report
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Bloomington Police say one person was wounded in a shooting late Wednesday night in a mobile home park on the city’s south side. A building was hit by gunfire on the city’s east about 90 before that, but police don’t know now of any connection.
Louisiana Man Jailed After Rochester Crash Sends Man to Hospital
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Mankato man was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital after his vehicle was struck from behind on the shoulder of Hwy. 52 in Rochester Tuesday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol Incident report indicates 22-year-old Timothy Bremmer was parked on the southbound Hwy. 52 shoulder at...
Rochester Man Admits to Armed Robberies in Austin
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man charged with robbing two Rochester convenience stores earlier this year has entered guilty pleas to three robbery cases in Austin. 26-year-old Adrick Mims today admitted to three counts of robbery while possessing a dangerous weapon. In exchange, Mower County prosecutors agreed to drop four counts of second-degree assault and a charge of fleeing police.
KIMT
Man accused of embezzling over $600,000 from Rochester company pleads guilty
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A former Reichel Foods executive accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the company is pleading guilty. Thomas James Wiechmann, 57 of Austin, was charged with four felony counts of theft by swindle in September 2021. Investigators say Weichman charged $603,172.96 of his own expenses to company credit cards while he worked at Rochester-based Reichel Foods from April 1997 through March 18, 2021.
Decatur Police: Man crashes car after bullet grazing
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police said a two-vehicle crash on Monday night happened after one of the drivers involved was grazed by a bullet. There is no indication that the crash was caused by the shooting. Lieutenant Scott Rosenbery said a 22-year-old man was driving his car when he was grazed in the head. […]
wjbc.com
Two McLean County residents facing weapon charges
BLOOMINGTON – McLean County prosecutors are charging two Bloomington residents with multiple weapon charges. Early Monday morning, police responded to the 300 block of Locust St. for shots fired call. During an investigation, police reported an altercation between Robert White and Shikyra Johnson, and a gun was fired. Prosecutors...
Former Top Executive of Rochester Firm Convicted of Swindle
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The former chief financial officer of a well-known Rochester company is scheduled to be sentenced in February and a major embezzlement case. 57-year-old Thomas Wiechmann today entered an Alford plea to a single count of theft by swindle. The plea means he does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is sufficient evidence to convict him.
KIMT
Boy, 16, arrested after being spotted with ghost gun in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 16-year-old was taken to a juvenile detention center after he was spotted flashing a gun in a vehicle. Police said it happened Thursday afternoon in a business parking lot at 3918 18th Ave. NW. An officer walked up without being seen and saw the 16-year-old passenger...
KAAL-TV
Body found in Rochester church shed; carbon monoxide suspected
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police responded Tuesday afternoon to the discovery of a deceased man inside a shed at Bethel Lutheran Church. The call came in at about 3:26 p.m., public information officer Amanda Grayson said. The 59-year-old man had gone out to the maintenance shed a few...
Rochester Area Criminal Defendants Increasingly ‘Skipping’ Court
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A top local law enforcement official is expressing frustration over what previously had been a relatively rare occurrence. Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson, during his regular monthly appearance this week during Rochester Today on News-Talk 1340 KROC-AM and 96.9 FM, was asked about the growing number of criminal defendants who fail to report for scheduled court hearings. Anecdotal evidence compiled by KROCNEWS.com, suggests that what had been uncommon has become relatively common in the wake of the COVID pandemic.
WAND TV
Man found not guilty in murder of Suave Turner
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A verdict was reached in the trial of a man accused of shooting and killing a Decatur man. Talmel Wilson Junior, 20, was accused of shooting and killing Suave L. Turner, 28. Tuesday, a jury found him not guilty of first-degree murder. Monday afternoon the...
Hayfield Man Accused of Ramming Squad Car, Fleeing
Hayfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Hayfield man is facing three felony charges related to an arrest in Dodge County over the weekend. The criminal complaint filed Monday morning against 31-year-old Chad Cordie accuses him of fleeing Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputies before ramming their squad vehicles in Hayfield around 10:15 p.m. Saturday. The incident began when authorities were dispatched to the report of a violation of a Domestic Assault No Contact Order (DANCO) violation at a Hayfield pub.
Red Wing Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Newborn’s Death in 1999
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Red Wing woman who was identified earlier this year as the mother of two of the three newborn children who were found dead in the Mississippi River in southeastern Minnesota between 1999 and 2007, today entered not guilty pleas to murder charges. 52-year-old...
25newsnow.com
McLean County correctional officer charged with worker’s comp fraud
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office has filed a felony charge alleging worker’s compensation fraud against a county correctional officer. In a release, McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage says that officer is Ryan Hitch, 48. He is alleged to have intentionally made...
Nine-vehicle crash shuts down major road in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bloomington Police Department said a stretch of Veterans Parkway is shut down Wednesday evening due to a nine-vehicle crash, amidst several other crashes on that road. The crash that has the road shut down happened near the Bunn Street overpass. The closure affects both north and southbound Veterans Parkway between […]
