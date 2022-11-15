ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Comments / 0

Related
Sasquatch 107.7

Guilty Plea For ‘Dice Game’ Murder in Downtown Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a surprise guilty plea today from the man accused of killing a Rochester man during an argument over a dice game. 29-year-old Derek Days entered into a plea agreement this morning and admitted to a second-degree murder charge and a second-degree assault charge stemming from the shooting death of 28-year-old Todd Banks Jr. and the critical wounding of another man during an altercation in downtown Rochester in the early morning hours of June 6th of last year. Days had been scheduled to go to trial on the charges later this month.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Three Drug Overdoses, One Fatal, Reported in Rochester Area

Undated (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apparent fatal drug overdose in Eyota Wednesday evening. Responding deputies found the body of a 65-year-old man at a residence in the 100 block of Madison Ave. Northwest around 8:45 p.m. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said deputies administered Narcan and CPR but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Felon Admits to Firearm Violation

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A convicted felon from Rochester had pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm. Court documents accuse 49-year-old Marcus Jackson of possessing a Taurus G2C 9MM pistol that was discovered during a Rochester Police Department search of his home on May 25. U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Lugar said Jackson initially told officers there were no firearms in the home, but admitted to having the weapon as police searched the kitchen of his residence.
ROCHESTER, MN
WCIA

Decatur Police looking for home invasion suspect

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department needs your help in solving a violent home invasion. Officials said that at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Nov. 7, officers responded the area of West Main Street and South Union Street. When they arrived, they noticed forced entry to the home. Officials said the homeowner told officers […]
DECATUR, IL
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Man Admits to Armed Robberies in Austin

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man charged with robbing two Rochester convenience stores earlier this year has entered guilty pleas to three robbery cases in Austin. 26-year-old Adrick Mims today admitted to three counts of robbery while possessing a dangerous weapon. In exchange, Mower County prosecutors agreed to drop four counts of second-degree assault and a charge of fleeing police.
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Man accused of embezzling over $600,000 from Rochester company pleads guilty

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A former Reichel Foods executive accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the company is pleading guilty. Thomas James Wiechmann, 57 of Austin, was charged with four felony counts of theft by swindle in September 2021. Investigators say Weichman charged $603,172.96 of his own expenses to company credit cards while he worked at Rochester-based Reichel Foods from April 1997 through March 18, 2021.
ROCHESTER, MN
WCIA

Decatur Police: Man crashes car after bullet grazing

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police said a two-vehicle crash on Monday night happened after one of the drivers involved was grazed by a bullet. There is no indication that the crash was caused by the shooting. Lieutenant Scott Rosenbery said a 22-year-old man was driving his car when he was grazed in the head. […]
DECATUR, IL
wjbc.com

Two McLean County residents facing weapon charges

BLOOMINGTON – McLean County prosecutors are charging two Bloomington residents with multiple weapon charges. Early Monday morning, police responded to the 300 block of Locust St. for shots fired call. During an investigation, police reported an altercation between Robert White and Shikyra Johnson, and a gun was fired. Prosecutors...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Sasquatch 107.7

Former Top Executive of Rochester Firm Convicted of Swindle

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The former chief financial officer of a well-known Rochester company is scheduled to be sentenced in February and a major embezzlement case. 57-year-old Thomas Wiechmann today entered an Alford plea to a single count of theft by swindle. The plea means he does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is sufficient evidence to convict him.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Boy, 16, arrested after being spotted with ghost gun in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 16-year-old was taken to a juvenile detention center after he was spotted flashing a gun in a vehicle. Police said it happened Thursday afternoon in a business parking lot at 3918 18th Ave. NW. An officer walked up without being seen and saw the 16-year-old passenger...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Body found in Rochester church shed; carbon monoxide suspected

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police responded Tuesday afternoon to the discovery of a deceased man inside a shed at Bethel Lutheran Church. The call came in at about 3:26 p.m., public information officer Amanda Grayson said. The 59-year-old man had gone out to the maintenance shed a few...
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Area Criminal Defendants Increasingly ‘Skipping’ Court

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A top local law enforcement official is expressing frustration over what previously had been a relatively rare occurrence. Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson, during his regular monthly appearance this week during Rochester Today on News-Talk 1340 KROC-AM and 96.9 FM, was asked about the growing number of criminal defendants who fail to report for scheduled court hearings. Anecdotal evidence compiled by KROCNEWS.com, suggests that what had been uncommon has become relatively common in the wake of the COVID pandemic.
ROCHESTER, MN
WAND TV

Man found not guilty in murder of Suave Turner

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A verdict was reached in the trial of a man accused of shooting and killing a Decatur man. Talmel Wilson Junior, 20, was accused of shooting and killing Suave L. Turner, 28. Tuesday, a jury found him not guilty of first-degree murder. Monday afternoon the...
DECATUR, IL
Sasquatch 107.7

Hayfield Man Accused of Ramming Squad Car, Fleeing

Hayfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Hayfield man is facing three felony charges related to an arrest in Dodge County over the weekend. The criminal complaint filed Monday morning against 31-year-old Chad Cordie accuses him of fleeing Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputies before ramming their squad vehicles in Hayfield around 10:15 p.m. Saturday. The incident began when authorities were dispatched to the report of a violation of a Domestic Assault No Contact Order (DANCO) violation at a Hayfield pub.
DODGE COUNTY, MN
WCIA

Nine-vehicle crash shuts down major road in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bloomington Police Department said a stretch of Veterans Parkway is shut down Wednesday evening due to a nine-vehicle crash, amidst several other crashes on that road. The crash that has the road shut down happened near the Bunn Street overpass. The closure affects both north and southbound Veterans Parkway between […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Sasquatch 107.7

Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester, MN
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://therockofrochester.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy