‘This Was an Execution and a Horrific Way to Die’: Colorado Parolee Sentenced for Killing Man While Wearing GPS Ankle Monitor

A 31-year-old convicted felon in Colorado will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the “horrific” execution of a 42-year-old man who was shot multiple times in the head outside of his motel room two years ago. A Weld County jury on Friday convicted Joseph Gonzales of murder in the fatal shooting of Abdul Nigel Jefferies, authorities have announced.
ICE detainees at one facility appear to have undergone 'excessive' gynecological procedures: Senate report

Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees appear to have undergone "excessive, invasive, and often unnecessary gynecological procedures," at one of their privately managed facilities according to a Senate report released this week. Whistleblower and advocacy groups lodged complaints in 2021 into the Irwin County Detention Center in Georgia, which is managed...
