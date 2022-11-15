Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
Two of the 4 Slain Idaho Students Made Frantic Calls to Friend Before Murders
Two of the slain University of Idaho students made a series of frantic phone calls to their friend just before all 4 victims were massacred, this according to one of their relatives. Kaylee Goncalves, 21, was found butchered with Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and his girlfriend, Xana Kernodle,...
‘This Was an Execution and a Horrific Way to Die’: Colorado Parolee Sentenced for Killing Man While Wearing GPS Ankle Monitor
A 31-year-old convicted felon in Colorado will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the “horrific” execution of a 42-year-old man who was shot multiple times in the head outside of his motel room two years ago. A Weld County jury on Friday convicted Joseph Gonzales of murder in the fatal shooting of Abdul Nigel Jefferies, authorities have announced.
WBAL Radio
After 39 years behind bars, Black man walks free on overturned murder conviction
(NEW YORK)-- A man who spent almost 40 years behind bars had his murder conviction for a 1983 killing overturned Thursday. "Even though it was delayed justice, it was justice," Raymond Flanks told reporters after he exited the courthouse. "Time and truth prevailed in this matter." Prosecutors and defense lawyers...
WBAL Radio
ICE detainees at one facility appear to have undergone 'excessive' gynecological procedures: Senate report
Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees appear to have undergone "excessive, invasive, and often unnecessary gynecological procedures," at one of their privately managed facilities according to a Senate report released this week. Whistleblower and advocacy groups lodged complaints in 2021 into the Irwin County Detention Center in Georgia, which is managed...
Comments / 0