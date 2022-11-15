Lyle Curtis Klay, 89 of Springfield, formerly of Stonington, passed away at 1:40p.m. on Monday, November 14, 2022 at Concordia Village Care Center in Springfield. He was born on February 27, 1933 in Taylorville, the son of Walter E. and Lois (Walley) Klay. Lyle was raised in Stonington on the family farm. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force serving during the Korean War. He returned to Stonington and married Joyce Dean Huffines on July 24, 1955 in Stonington, and he continued to farm for over 40 years and together they raised twin sons. He was a member of Stonington American Legion Post 257 for over 60 years, served on the Stonington School Board for 18 years, and was scorekeeper for Stonington High School for 18 years. Lyle was an active member of the Stonington United Methodist Church where he served in various positions including as treasurer and board chairman. Another way Lyle gave back to his community was as a blood donor, giving over 20 gallons throughout the years. Lyle and Joyce also opened their home by hosting 3 foreign exchange students. Lyle was privileged to go to Washington D.C. with his son Rick in 2015 as a guest of the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight. The family wishes to thank Dr. John Nester for over 20 years of exceptional heart care, and the staff at Concordia Village for making Lyle and Joyce feel “at home”.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO