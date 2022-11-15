Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Move over, Buddy's. This Detroit pizzeria is being called a "must try"Ellen EastwoodDetroit, MI
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Warren sinkhole caused by rotting sewer pipe could have led to road collpase, officials say
WARREN, MI – Repairs made inside a rotted sewer pipe prevented a sinkhole discovered in Warren from causing major problems, including the potential collapse of 10 Mile Road, officials said. According to the Macomb County Department of Public Works, the small sinkhole could have led to a pavement collapse...
Macomb Co. delivers 'one, two punch' to hoax school threats
MACOMB COUNTY (CBS DETROIT) – Almost 50 people in Macomb County have been charged with making such threats, a fifty percent jump from last year. Macomb County is working to have parents and students understand those hoax threats have serious consequences."Today there were two or three schools closed down when's it going to stop?" Peter Lucido, Macomb County Prosecutor said. And so Lucido is implementing a so-called 'one, two punch' to curb the ongoing hoax threats targeting schools."Parents need to really step up their game or they're responsible for the actions of their children.," Lucido said.In 2021 he charged 25 people...
Detroit News
Riverview's quest to expand 'Mt. Trashmore' faces uphill battle
Riverview — The city of Riverview’s quest to expand its landfill, a pillar of its tax base, was denied by Wayne County for a third time Monday. The rejection leaves this small Downriver city still searching for a way to avoid a financial meltdown in the next decade, Riverview officials contend.
Detroit News
Car slams into Detroit bus, nearly pushing it into a house
Detroit — A car slammed into a bus near Corktown last week and nearly pushed it into a house. The bus crashed through one home's wooden fence and narrowly missed the house, according to media reports. Police said no one was injured even though the car's driver, who police...
The DIA collects hundreds of millions from taxpayers. What do residents get back?
At the halfway point and almost $300 million into the Detroit Institute of Arts’ tax millage from residents in the tri-county area, concerned members of Detroit’s art scene are questioning whether citizens have gotten their money’s worth. Voters in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties agreed to a levy — initially proposed as a...
candgnews.com
Lucido, Zinner elected to Macomb County Board
MACOMB COUNTY — Eastpointe City Councilwoman Sarah Lucido will continue serving the public as an elected official, but this time in a different role. On election day Nov. 8, Lucido, a Democrat, was elected to represent District 13 on the Macomb County Board of Commissioners with 17,576 votes, defeating Republican Randell J. Shafer, who garnered 6,980 votes.
Bus driver suffers medical emergency and crashes through an elementary school near Ann Arbor
A Washtenaw County elementary school sustained significant damage when a bus driver impaired by a sudden medical event crashed through one of the building’s walls.
Detroit News
Jeep, Dodge plant in Detroit exceeded emissions limit per vehicle, state says
The state of Michigan has issued a violation against Stellantis NV's Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit for exceeding its permitted emissions limits. The Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy on Monday issued the notice at the plant that produces the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango SUVs after an emissions record review showed that in September there were 5.01 pounds of volatile organic compounds per job based on a 12-month rolling period, more than the allowed 4.8 pounds. VOCs can combine with the air and create ozone, which is harmful to breathe and can lead to respiratory issues.
30 Thieves Storm Michigan Dealership, Stealing 13 Vehicles
YouTube/Fox 2 DetroitThe incident led to a lockdown at Oakland University and a fatal crash on I-75.
Detroit News
Detroit police shoot passenger who fled traffic stop, chief says
An investigation has been launched to learn if a passenger shot by Detroit police Tuesday after he fled a traffic stop involving an SUV with an improper plate opened fire on officers, officials said. The passenger was struck once in the thigh during the incident on the city's west side....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Southbound lanes of I-275 at M-14 in Wayne County back open after crash
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – All of the southbound lanes of I-275 at M-14 in Wayne County were closed as officials cleared a crash. According to MDOT, vehicles were being ramped off onto M-14. The closure was announced at 11:10 a.m. Monday (Nov. 14). The crash was cleared before noon,...
Detroit News
Whitmore Lake man dies after crashing vehicle into a tree in Lyon Township
A Whitmore Lake man is dead after his vehicle crashed into a tree Monday in Lyon Township, officials said. Oakland County Sheriff's deputies have identified the man as Seth Lowry, 35. According to a preliminary investigation, Lowry at about 4:45 a.m. was driving a 2022 Kia Niro west on Pontiac...
fox2detroit.com
Cheap gas prices offered at Dearborn Heights gas station
The manager of the gas station on Ford Road in Dearborn Heights says he wants to give back to the community and make it a bit easier on everyone. He's doing so by offering some of the cheapest gas in Michigan: $2.89 a gallon through the weekend.
67-year-old man dies in crash after losing control of vehicle on icy roads, Novi police say
A patch of ice is being blamed for the death of a 67-year-old Novi resident after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into another car Wednesday morning, authorities said.
Suspects at large, another dead after chase that began in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Multiple suspects are at large, and another dead, following a police chase that began in Genesee County and ended in Oakland County, according to police officials with multiple area departments. Flint police said around 3 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, they were dispatched to a secured...
Man crashes into house, dies, after driver in stolen car ran him off the road
DETROIT -- A man was killed Monday after he was hit and run off the road by another driver who was traveling in stolen car, according to Fox 2 Detroit. The victim was traveling southbound on Hayes Street around 1 p.m. in a silver Chevrolet Impala when the suspect in a red Kia hit the Impala near the intersection at Rochelle Street.
WNEM
The search is on for stolen vehicles from Flint car lot
Here's a look at the top stories we're working on. James Felton gives a brief overview of the car theft in Flint that happened early Monday morning on Nov. 14. Barb Smith tells us about Feed the Bus, an event to help families in need. TV5 News Update: Monday afternoon,...
Inside Flint’s Abandoned Swanson Funeral Home – 2017 VS. 2021
Check out this video from inside the abandoned Swanson Funeral Home in Flint, MI. Over the last five-plus years, Swanson Funeral Home in Flint has been in the news on several occasions. None of those occasions have been for good reasons. Swanson Funeral Home was forcibly shut down by the state back in 2017 and that is just the beginning of the story.
fox2detroit.com
Dumped Mastiff mix found with Army Disaster Response team patch on his vest; rescue looks for owner
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A dog is found abandoned in a crate on the side of the road in Detroit. The search is on for its owner - and rescuers believe it could be a member of the military. "He was angry, in distress, he had been left there," said...
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Ingham County crash
INGHAM COUNTY, MI - The motorcyclist killed Thursday evening in a crash with a truck in Ingham County has been identified. Yohinori Ishii, 60 from Farmington Hills, was killed when a pickup truck collided with his motorcycle on Nov. 11, according to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies originally...
Comments / 2