Effective: 2022-11-17 10:21:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-19 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Clare; Clinton; Gratiot; Ingham; Isabella; Jackson; Lake; Mecosta; Montcalm; Newaygo; Osceola WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and west central Michigan. * WHEN...From 7 AM Thursday to 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

CLARE COUNTY, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO