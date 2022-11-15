A pharmacy shouldn’t pay anything. The doctors and the pharmaceutical companies should pay and go to prison. A pharmacy only gives out what a Dr prescribed.
Im confused. So let me get this right🤔 A person CHOOSES to get high, then OD, but its everyone else’s fault? Please make it make sense! How about not being an addict to begin with, when are we going to start holding ppl accountable for their own actions instead of blaming everyone and everything else.
When the government attacks a pharmacy guess who really pays for their unnecessary fine, Every person getting a prescription does. The pharmacy follows doctors orders and doctors follow the recommendations from the pharmaceutical companies and the pharmaceutical companies get the ok from the DEA to distribute their medication. Maybe our DEA and federal government officials should be found responsible for their lack of doing their job researching the drugs to be licensed
