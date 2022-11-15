Piccolo Pizza and More Plans Reopening at New Location

Open on 123 rd Street since 2001, family-owned local pizza shop Piccolo Pizza & More closed its doors this time last year. But the story isn’t over for this local brand: it is now planning a reopening not far down the road, just west of Biscayne Boulevard , at 1603 N 123 rd St .

“Everything will be made like before,” owner Wladimir Rocha told What Now on Tuesday. “Everything is homemade: our gourmet pizzas; our salads, which are freshly made and freshly cut every day; our sauces for pasta. Everything is made with fresh ingredients.”

The menu will be slightly streamlined, Rocha said, but will otherwise reflect the flavors North Miami has grown to love from Piccolo Pizza. The most popular items include Chicken Catupiry Pizza, with light tomato sauce, mozzarella, chicken, and Catupiry cheese; Chicken Parmesan Pasta; and the freshly made Greek Salad. The brand’s “Most Wanted Pizzas” include the Sole D’Italia Pizza ( Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mixed greens, onions, fresh tomato, prosciutto, olive oil & oregano ) and the Caribbean Pizza, with pineapple, ground beef, onions, and mushrooms.

Piccolo also offers selections of calzones, soups, salads, hot panini sandwiches, subs, pasta, desserts, and more.

“Our family is happy to keep serving our Miami family,” Rocha said.

The new location sits on the northeast corner of Northeast 16 th Avenue and Northeast 123 rd Street , across from Valvoline and next door to Vegas Burger Bar , one block west of Biscayne.

No reopening date is available yet, but be on the lookout for Piccolo Pizza & More making its return to North Miami.

