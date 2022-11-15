ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Kearis Jackson brilliantly sums up UGA football culture: ‘You can’t have selfish guys on you team”

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CsS2M_0jBWKAvH00

ATHENS — Kearis Jackson is certainly capable of putting in better numbers than he has in 2022. You don’t make the kind of catches he did on Saturday for Georgia without having some sort of ability.

Through 10 games, Jackson has just 18 catches for 246 yards. He’s fifth on the team in yards and is currently looking up at running back Kenny McIntosh and tight ends Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington on the receptions leaderboard.

Yet Jackson isn’t all that bothered by his role in the offense. There’s something else that bugs and it really helps explain why this Georgia team is playing as well as it has this season.

“I’m here to win games. I’m not here to have 1,000 yards, 20 touchdowns,” Jackson said. “I know I wanted to come in for that, I would have went somewhere else, but I’m trying to put championship years on our walls and trying to be a national champion, an SEC champion, so whatever Coach Monken feels like is going to put us in the best position to win, I’m down for it. I’m a team player.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dawgnation.com

Kirby Smart updates Georgia injury status: Amarius Mims powering back up

ATHENS — One of Georgia’s most powerful offensive linemen is regaining form, and just in time for what’s expected to be a physical battle at Kentucky. Sophomore Amarius Mims, a 6-foot-7, 330-pounder who provides depth and power on the offensive line, is back getting reps after getting knocked out of the Florida game earlier this month with a sprained knee.
ATHENS, GA
sportstalkatl.com

Would Tennessee win a rematch with Georgia in 2022 College Football Playoff?

The Georgia Bulldogs are on top of the college football world. Following their dominant win over the Tennessee Volunteers in Athens, Kirby Smart‘s team traveled to Starkville and handled their business against Mike Leach and Mississippi State. With games against Kentucky and Georgia Tech to finish the regular season, the Dawgs are all but guaranteed to make the College Football Playoff.
KNOXVILLE, TN
DawgsDaily

Georgia Opens as Heavy Favorite Over LSU

The Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers are getting ready to face off in the SEC Championship game on Dec. 3. It will be the fifth time that the two teams have played one another for the conference title. As for this year's matchup, Georgia has opened as an early 16-point favorite over the Tigers, ...
BATON ROUGE, LA
dawgnation.com

How Georgia football-LSU SEC championship game will impact College Football Playoff

ATHENS — There wasn’t much celebrating for Georgia after it punched its ticket to Atlanta, as the 45-19 win over Mississippi State locked up the SEC East for Georgia. “We have bigger goals than just winning the SEC East,” wide receiver Kearis Jackson said. “On the record, I have no SEC championship wins and that’s something I’m looking forward to.”
ATHENS, GA
WSB Radio

CFP Committee defends Georgia at No. 1, compares to Ohio State and Michigan

ATHENS — The College Football Playoff Committee was put on the spot late Tuesday night with questions about Georgia compared to Big Ten powerhouses Ohio State and Michigan. The Buckeyes and Wolverines, like the Bulldogs, are 10-0 and the winner of the Ohio State-Michigan game will likely sail into the CFP final four after facing a yet-to-be-determined three-loss opponent from the Big Ten West Division.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC Championship Game: Opening line set for Georgia vs. LSU showdown

The SEC Championship Game matchup was set on Saturday. Georgia will take on LSU, a rematch of the 2019 title game, on Dec. 3 in Atlanta. While there are still regular-season games left to be played, sportsbooks are already setting odds for the SEC Championship. FanDuel Sportsbook has set Georgia as a 15.5-point favorite over LSU.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaytradition.com

4-star CB Daniel Harris decommits from Georgia, names B1G 3 teams in heavy pursuit

Talented 4-star Class fo 2023 cornerback Daniel Harris announced Monday that he has decommitted from Georgia and will be opening up his recruitment. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Harris said Penn State, Michigan and Ohio State are all in heavy pursuit for his talents. Georgia originally beat out Harris’ 4-team list that included all 3 listed B1G teams.
ATHENS, GA
helihub.com

Archer Selects Site in Georgia for Manufacturing Facility

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR), a leader in electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft announced plans to locate its manufacturing facility in Covington, Georgia at a site adjacent to the Covington Municipal Airport. Archer plans to initially build out a 350,000 square-foot facility on a 96-acre site capable of...
COVINGTON, GA
buffalonynews.net

Archer Aviation will build major factory in Georgia

SANTA CLARA, California: Archer Aviation, which is building small electric aircraft, announced that it will invest $118 million to construct a plant near Atlanta, Georgia, eventually hiring up to 1,000 people. The company said this week that it would build its aircraft plant adjoining an airport in Covington, Georgia, becoming...
COVINGTON, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Chattahoochee HS assistant principal suspended following allegation of inappropriate conduct with student

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A top Fulton County educator has been suspended following alarming allegations. The assistant principal at Chattahoochee High School in Johns Creek is now being investigated for allegedly having inappropriate involvement with a student. The school acknowledged the situation in a letter sent home to...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
50K+
Followers
106K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy