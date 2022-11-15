ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

41nbc.com

Cold and sunny weather returns Thursday

Some very cold air is pushing into Middle Georgia tonight, which will result in lows dropping into the 30s. Skies will be clearing through the day Thursday, but highs will only warm to the mid and low 50s. Winds will be gusting up to around 15mph by the afternoon. Mid...
41nbc.com

Freeze warnings active ahead of Friday morning

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A freeze warning is in effect across Middle Georgia ahead of frigid temperatures Friday morning. It’s a sunny day for us around Middle Georgia, however it is also a cool one. Highs will top off in the low to mid 50s with wind chills hovering in the upper 40s and lower 50s throughout the afternoon thanks to winds from the northwest at 5-10 mph with gusts upwards of 15 mph. We could see a couple of cirrus clouds, but aside from that skies will remain clear. Heading into tonight temperatures will begin to drop rapidly with wind chills dropping below freezing for many ahead of midnight.
41nbc.com

Clouds hang around Wednesday

It was a dreary, rainy day across most of Middle Georgia, with some spots warming into the 70s. A cold front is currently pushing through the area, and will take the rain and drizzle with it as it pushes east. Wednesday will stay mostly cloudy with highs warming only into...
41nbc.com

Colder conditions begin to take over Middle Georgia Wednesday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Colder and drier conditions will begin to take over Middle Georgia Wednesday; stick around through the weekend. We had some pretty sunrises to begin our Wednesday around Middle Georgia. Conditions were in the low to mid 40s, or about 5 degrees cooler on average than yesterday morning across the region. It will be a cooler afternoon too as highs only climb into the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds of 6-13 mph and gusts upwards of 20 mph will add an extra bite to the air. On top of that cloud cover will thicken a bit in the afternoon and evening. While the cold front did pass through Middle Georgia yesterday evening, the overall storm system is weak, disorganized, and messy. Systems that are more disorganized often take more time to clear out. No rain is expected today despite the added cloud cover, however.
The Georgia Sun

Temperatures expected to dip below freezing throughout Georgia

Winter came quickly to the Peach State this week and the cold weather is continuing the rest of this week with temperatures hitting below the freezing mark. Lows in Metro Atlanta will be below freezing at 31 degrees Wednesday and Thursday with Friday’s low dipping down to 29 degrees. Weekend temperatures will return to 31 degrees.
41nbc.com

Rain returns early Tuesday

Clouds have been increasing across Middle Georgia this evening ahead of our next chance of rain. A low pressure system, currently bringing rain to Mississippi and Alabama, will continue to push east overnight. At the same time, a wedge front is keeping conditions cool and stable overnight and into Tuesday.
WALB 10

South Georgia food insecurity still a crisis

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The holidays are a time for joy, presents and a family feast. But that may not be the case for some families struggling with food insecurity. “Even at the best of times, South Georgia has a food insecurity crisis,” said Eliza McCall, Second Harvest South Georgia’s chief marketing officer.
41nbc.com

Dublin motel makes 2023 Georgia ‘Places in Peril’ list

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Laurens County site makes the 2023 List of Georgia’s 10 Places in Peril. The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released the new list Wednesday. The list includes the Dudley Motel, Cafe and Service Station in Dublin. The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation shared...
WJCL

America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia reacts to Turkey Drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. — WJCL viewers come through big time for their community. Tuesday’s Turkey Drive 22 was a tremendous success. Thanks to the generosity of our viewers we collected a whopping 415 turkeys for America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia. Those 415 turkeys weighed in at over...
The Center Square

Report finds thousands of Georgia residents 'missing' from the labor force

(The Center Square) — While Georgia officials routinely tout the state’s low unemployment rate, a new report found hundreds of thousands of residents are "missing" from the labor force. According to a Georgia Center for Opportunity analysis, 454,100 Georgians are not in the labor force and have effectively given up on work. The number does not include retirees, students or full-time caregivers. "The startling statistic shows a hidden story behind...
News Channel Nebraska

Georgia hunter to pay fine for poaching deer in Nebraska

A hunter from Georgia has been fined $5,000 and ordered to pay $4,000 in restitution by a federal judge for shooting two mule deer out of season while being guided by a North Platte commercial outfitter in 2020. 34-year old Chad McCullough of Franklin must also spend 2 years on...
