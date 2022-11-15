Read full article on original website
Cold and sunny weather returns Thursday
Some very cold air is pushing into Middle Georgia tonight, which will result in lows dropping into the 30s. Skies will be clearing through the day Thursday, but highs will only warm to the mid and low 50s. Winds will be gusting up to around 15mph by the afternoon. Mid...
Freeze warnings active ahead of Friday morning
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A freeze warning is in effect across Middle Georgia ahead of frigid temperatures Friday morning. It’s a sunny day for us around Middle Georgia, however it is also a cool one. Highs will top off in the low to mid 50s with wind chills hovering in the upper 40s and lower 50s throughout the afternoon thanks to winds from the northwest at 5-10 mph with gusts upwards of 15 mph. We could see a couple of cirrus clouds, but aside from that skies will remain clear. Heading into tonight temperatures will begin to drop rapidly with wind chills dropping below freezing for many ahead of midnight.
Clouds hang around Wednesday
It was a dreary, rainy day across most of Middle Georgia, with some spots warming into the 70s. A cold front is currently pushing through the area, and will take the rain and drizzle with it as it pushes east. Wednesday will stay mostly cloudy with highs warming only into...
Colder conditions begin to take over Middle Georgia Wednesday
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Colder and drier conditions will begin to take over Middle Georgia Wednesday; stick around through the weekend. We had some pretty sunrises to begin our Wednesday around Middle Georgia. Conditions were in the low to mid 40s, or about 5 degrees cooler on average than yesterday morning across the region. It will be a cooler afternoon too as highs only climb into the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds of 6-13 mph and gusts upwards of 20 mph will add an extra bite to the air. On top of that cloud cover will thicken a bit in the afternoon and evening. While the cold front did pass through Middle Georgia yesterday evening, the overall storm system is weak, disorganized, and messy. Systems that are more disorganized often take more time to clear out. No rain is expected today despite the added cloud cover, however.
Temperatures expected to dip below freezing throughout Georgia
Winter came quickly to the Peach State this week and the cold weather is continuing the rest of this week with temperatures hitting below the freezing mark. Lows in Metro Atlanta will be below freezing at 31 degrees Wednesday and Thursday with Friday’s low dipping down to 29 degrees. Weekend temperatures will return to 31 degrees.
Rain returns early Tuesday
Clouds have been increasing across Middle Georgia this evening ahead of our next chance of rain. A low pressure system, currently bringing rain to Mississippi and Alabama, will continue to push east overnight. At the same time, a wedge front is keeping conditions cool and stable overnight and into Tuesday.
South Georgia food insecurity still a crisis
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The holidays are a time for joy, presents and a family feast. But that may not be the case for some families struggling with food insecurity. “Even at the best of times, South Georgia has a food insecurity crisis,” said Eliza McCall, Second Harvest South Georgia’s chief marketing officer.
Long lines and frustration at Georgia SNAP benefit offices
Long lines have left people short on patience at Georgia’s food stamp offices. A backlog of SNAP applications led to dozens of people standing in the rain earlier Tuesday at the DeKalb County location.
Dublin motel makes 2023 Georgia ‘Places in Peril’ list
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Laurens County site makes the 2023 List of Georgia’s 10 Places in Peril. The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released the new list Wednesday. The list includes the Dudley Motel, Cafe and Service Station in Dublin. The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation shared...
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here are early voting dates for U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia
ATLANTA — The U.S. Senate race between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and challenger Herschel Walker is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 6. A change in Georgia law with Senate Bill 202 means instead of the nine-week runoff race we saw in the 2020 Senate elections, this runoff will be four weeks after Election Day.
America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia reacts to Turkey Drive
SAVANNAH, Ga. — WJCL viewers come through big time for their community. Tuesday’s Turkey Drive 22 was a tremendous success. Thanks to the generosity of our viewers we collected a whopping 415 turkeys for America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia. Those 415 turkeys weighed in at over...
Georgia’s runoff election looks a little different this time: What voters need to know
ATLANTA — Here we go again. Another runoff election in Georgia, but this one will be different than in years past. Georgia’s new voting law shortened the runoff period from nine weeks to four weeks, meaning this one comes much sooner. Election Day is scheduled for Dec. 6,...
Report finds thousands of Georgia residents 'missing' from the labor force
(The Center Square) — While Georgia officials routinely tout the state’s low unemployment rate, a new report found hundreds of thousands of residents are "missing" from the labor force. According to a Georgia Center for Opportunity analysis, 454,100 Georgians are not in the labor force and have effectively given up on work. The number does not include retirees, students or full-time caregivers. "The startling statistic shows a hidden story behind...
Georgia Department of Human Services blames SNAP benefits delay on inflation, worker shortage
MACON, Ga. — The Georgia department of human services says if you've yet to see your snap benefits, it’s because they're dealing with an increase of renewals, inflation, and a worker shortage. Some say it's crippling thousands of Georgians just before the holidays as they try to feed their families.
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 14-year-old girl last seen Friday
Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. According to the Clayton County Police Department, Samaria Broughton, 14, left her home in Jonesboro Friday night and has not returned. Samaria is described as 5 feet 2 inches, 125 pounds with brown eyes and black...
Younger Georgians are having more strokes. Here’s why
Desric Seecheran felt strong. He exercised nearly every day after work, had a good job and generally took good care of himself. One day, he was in his Douglasville home getting ready to go to the mall with a friend, but something didn’t feel right. “I stood up, and...
Living in Georgia with no will or living trust? What you need to know
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Bereavement is the grief and mourning experience than many go through following the death of a loved one. Unfortunately for some, it’s joined with the stress of trying to figure out what the deceased persons wishes were. According to a recent Caring.com study, more than 50% of Americans think that estate […]
Georgia Residents Frustrated About Missing SNAP Benefit
Many families need government help to keep food on their tables. But the money from the state did not come this month. The beneficiaries worry because this reduces their ability to feed loved ones. Inflation and work layoffs mean people could use the help more than ever.
Georgia hunter to pay fine for poaching deer in Nebraska
A hunter from Georgia has been fined $5,000 and ordered to pay $4,000 in restitution by a federal judge for shooting two mule deer out of season while being guided by a North Platte commercial outfitter in 2020. 34-year old Chad McCullough of Franklin must also spend 2 years on...
Ammunition company expanding in Georgia, adding hundreds of jobs
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — More jobs are coming to Georgia. Norma Precision Inc. is building a new manufacturing, assembly and distribution facility in Bryan County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The company develops and produces high-end ammunition for the military, law enforcement and sporting...
