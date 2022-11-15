MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Colder and drier conditions will begin to take over Middle Georgia Wednesday; stick around through the weekend. We had some pretty sunrises to begin our Wednesday around Middle Georgia. Conditions were in the low to mid 40s, or about 5 degrees cooler on average than yesterday morning across the region. It will be a cooler afternoon too as highs only climb into the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds of 6-13 mph and gusts upwards of 20 mph will add an extra bite to the air. On top of that cloud cover will thicken a bit in the afternoon and evening. While the cold front did pass through Middle Georgia yesterday evening, the overall storm system is weak, disorganized, and messy. Systems that are more disorganized often take more time to clear out. No rain is expected today despite the added cloud cover, however.

