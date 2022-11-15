ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On The Beat: Inside the championship mindset of Georgia football coach Kirby Smart

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
 2 days ago
ATHENS — Georgia’s win at Mississippi State didn’t have the glitz or efficiency of the 49-3 win over Oregon, nor the glamour or brute power of the 27-13 win over Tennessee.

But it will surely be remembered by Kirby Smart has one of his favorites because of the way his football team responded on the road, under the lights in a hostile SEC environment amid challenging conditions.

Smart asked his team to respond at halftime after a clock management miscue enabled the Maroon Bulldogs to pull within 17-12 and take the momentum, and the UGA players answered the bell.

Georgia scored on a well-blocked 70-yard end around two plays into the second half and came up with two fourth-down stops in the fourth quarter in pulling away for a 45-19 win that was not nearly as easy as the score suggests.

