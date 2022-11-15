ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

ABC News

43-year-old woman raped while jogging in Manhattan: Police

A 43-year-old woman said she was raped while jogging along Manhattan's West Side Highway Thursday morning, according to police. The woman told authorities she was jogging near Pier 45 when, at about 5:30 a.m., a man grabbed her from behind, choked her and knocked her to the ground, the New York Police Department said.
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily Mail

Power-hungry Brooklyn mobster, 44, is found guilty of orchestrating killing of his mob boss dad, 71, in shootout at NYC McDonald's because he wanted control over $45m real estate empire

A power-hungry Brooklyn mobster has been found guilty of orchestrating a plot to kill his mob boss father and older brother. Prosecutors claimed in an eight-week long trial Anthony Zottola, 44, colluded with Bloods gang members and hired a hitman to carry out the murder of his father, Sylvester Zottola, 71, in an attempt to take over his $45million real estate empire.
BROOKLYN, NY
RadarOnline

James Corden Selling $9 Million L.A. Mansion After Being Accused Of 'Abusive' Behavior At New York Restaurant

James Corden may be saying goodbye to his lavish Los Angeles home very soon. Radar learned the Late Late Show host is selling off his $9.7 million mansion after Million Dollar Listing LA personality James Harris and realtor Alicia Drake were both spotted at the embattled comic's property. Drake, who is one of Los Angeles' "top tier brokers", later confirmed that the luxurious Southern California home "won't be listed" publicly because it will be sold privately.According to her page on The Agency, Drake is well known for her "discretion" and experience handling difficult situations regarding sales. "She is committed to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Whittier police recruits - live: Suspect identified as video shows moment SUV hit 25 sheriff trainees

Authorities have identified a suspect arrested after an SUV crashed into a group of law enforcement recruits out on a training run on Wednesday morning in the Los Angeles suburb of Whittier.As many as 25 of the group of 75 were taken to local hospitals. Five were listed in critical condition with head trauma, a possible amputation, and lacerations, according to reports.The suspect detained at the scene by authorities has now been named as Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez, 22.He was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and may have been under the influence of a recreational drug when the...
WHITTIER, CA
Daily Mail

'It was an outlier': NYC Mayor Eric Adams sparks outrage after downplaying latest subway attack and says the majority of riders commute 'without any encounters'

Eric Adams is facing backlash for downplaying the Big Apple's latest subway attack that left a man dead - with the mayor asserting Wednesday the majority of riders commute 'without any encounters.'. The statement from the former police captain came just hours after a 20-year-old Good Samaritan was stabbed on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Family of New York man shot dead by police demand Lee Zeldin stop using footage in ‘racist’ ad

The family of a man shot and killed by an NYPD officer have taken legal action against Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin for using footage from the shooting in a campaign ad they deem both misleading and racist. Amid an unexpectedly tight race for the New York governorship, the family of Saheed Vassell, 34, who was fatally shot by police during a mental health episode in 2018, have accused Mr Zeldin of knowingly running an ad that dehumanizes Vassell. They claimed on Monday that they’ve requested a retraction of the commercial to Mr Zeldin to no avail. The ad,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Still Unsolved

Argument At NYC Restaurant Leads To A Stabbing

Ruth's Chris Steakhouse(Rebecca White/New York Daily News) The NYPD arrested a woman accused of stabbing a patron at Ruth’s Chris steakhouse in Midtown Manhattan on the night of Friday, November 4. The incident occurred at around 10:00 p.m. at the eatery as people were enjoying delicious, sizzling steaks and steaming baked potatoes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thehypemagazine.com

Young Dirty Bastard : N.Y. State of Mind Tour Feature

Young Dirty Bastard is back and just completed the N.Y. State of Mind Tour! A huge 25-city celebration of all things music and culture. Featuring an incredible, star-studded cast of artists, intoxicatingly impressive performances, and enough panache to put any other tour to shame, the N.Y. State of Mind Tour was one of the greatest musical events of the year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

'This catch, release, repeat system is destroying our country': NYC Mayor Eric Adams fumes over laxed bail laws as repeat criminal tries to snatch five-year-old girl in the street...so will newly-elected Gov Kathy Hochul FINALLY crack down on crime?

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is urging newly-elected Governor Kathy Hochul to ditch the 'catch, release, repeat' bail reforms that are fueling the city's crime epidemic. Hochul inherited the governorship of New York from Andrew Cuomo last year. She was re-elected in Tuesday's midterm on a narrower-than-expected margin, and has been widely panned for her soft stance on crime and bail reform.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

