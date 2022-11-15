Read full article on original website
Luke Hemsworth: It's disappointing Westworld was cancelled
Luke Hemsworth admits it's “disappointing” ‘Westworld’ was cancelled. The ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ actor is “thankful” for his stint as Ashley Stubbs on the HBO dystopian science-fiction western after and is gutted it won't be back for a fifth season. The 42-year-old...
Hugh Grant Was Annoyed by Emma Thompson’s ‘Sense and Sensibility’ Crying Scenes: He Was ‘So Cross’
Emma Thompson’s emotive acting style has ruffled a few feathers, actually. The Oscar winner, who iconically wept to Joni Mitchell in “Love Actually,” revealed that her two-time co-star Hugh Grant was frustrated with her improvising tears during 1995’s “Sense and Sensibility.” Thompson won the Academy Award for the screenplay for the film. Thompson played Elinor Dashwood, who is secretly in love with Grant’s character Edward Ferrars, who is engaged to someone else. After learning that Edward did not, in fact, get married, Elinor is overcome with emotion. “She was not aware of what was inside her, and it suddenly emerges,” Thompson said in...
Sydney Sweeney Wasn’t Worried About Being Typecast as a ‘Blonde Bombshell’ Just 3 Years Ago
Sydney Sweeney wasn't worried about being typecast for her looks just a few years back. Has she changed her tune in recent years?
Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry support Will Smith at private screening of his new film 'Emancipation'
Will Smith received support from a host of his Hollywood friends, including Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry, during a private screening of his new Apple film "Emancipation." The film marks Smith's first movie release since the 2022 Oscars where he slapped Chris Rock onstage during the live telecast. The...
‘There’s A Lot At Risk’: Cameron Diaz Friends Fear Jamie Foxx Film Could Stall Career Comeback
Camera Diaz has put a huge amount of faith in her friend Jamie Foxx to help her launch her career comeback, but friends worry the movie could be an embarrassing flop, RadarOnline.com has learned. Diaz, 50, hasn’t appeared in front of a camera since 2014’s remake of Annie, which also...
Jennifer Hudson Wants This Grammy Winner to Appear on Her Talk Show: 'That Would Be Cool'
There's one special Grammy winner who has an open-door invitation to The Jennifer Hudson Show. Jennifer Hudson, 41, revealed her dream guest in an interview with Entertainment Tonight at theGrio Awards. After already hosting big names on the show like American Idol judges Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson, Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph, Earvin "Magic" Johnson, and Kelly Rowland, there's one singer she's really hoping to interview.
‘The Fabulous Four,’ a Feel-Good Comedy Starring Susan Sarandon and Bette Midler, Sells to Bleecker Street
Bleecker Street has acquired “The Fabulous Four,” a feel-good comedy featuring Susan Sarandon, Bette Midler and Megan Mullally. Sissy Spacek has also newly joined the cast as the final member of the titular fearsome foursome. More from Variety. The film, directed by Jocelyn Moorhouse (“The Dressmaker”) from a...
Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Brendan Fraser Is Still the Frontrunner for ‘The Whale,’ but Contenders are Gaining Momentum
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Nov. 10, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actor CATEGORY COMMENTARY: A24 finally dropped the...
Henry Winkler says he's a 'fool' for declining Grease Danny Zuko role
Henry Winkler has admitted he was a 'damn fool' for turning down the iconic lead role of Danny Zuko in Grease - a part which cemented John Travolta's legacy in acting history. The Happy Days star, 77, said his fear of continued typecasting due to playing Arthur 'The Fonz' Fonzarelli in the show made him decline the 1950s greaser role in the 1978 movie - a decision he has come to sorely regret.
Jacob Elordi Went Full Elvis Presley in New Photo From the Set of Priscilla
Step aside, Austin Butler. There's a new Elvis in town. Back in September it was announced that Euphoria star Jacob Elordi would be the next actor to step into Elvis's blue suede shoes in Priscilla, the upcoming biopic based on Priscilla Presley's 1985 memoir, Elvis and Me. Directed by Sofia Coppola, the A24 film also stars Mare of Easttown's Cailee Spaeny and will tell the story of Priscilla's life from 15 to 27 years old.
Milo Ventimiglia's Series 'The Company You Keep' Sets Premiere Date
ABC just revealed the premiere date for the Milo Ventimiglia-led series The Company You Keep. The broadcast network announced its midseason schedule, solidifying that the heist drama will debut on February 19. Along with The Company You Keep debut, the Disney-backed broadcast network also dropped the release date for the...
Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves lesbian Velma: 'It's great that it's finally out there'
Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves that lesbian Velma is officially canon. The Emmy-nominated star, who portrayed the beloved brainiac in the 2002 Scooby-Doo live-action and its 2004 sequel Monsters Unleashed, celebrated Velma's headline-making coming out while in conversation with EW about the third and final season of her Netflix dramedy Dead to Me (out Nov. 17).
Call Me By Your Name Director Still Wants To Do Sequels, But Will He Bring Back Armie Hammer? Here’s His Thoughts
Would Luca Guadagnino work with Armie Hammer on a Call Me By Your Name sequel?
Maude Apatow on the "important and fulfilling" experience of starring in Euphoria
Richard Curtis and Maude Apatow at Women of the Year 2022 Richard Curtis and Maude Apatow at Women of the Year 2022. "Truly I'm so excited to be included among these incredible women tonight, it's an enormous honour," Maude Apatow said as she took to the stage to accept the Breakthrough prize at the 2022 Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards. "This is the first award I've ever received, so this is also the first real acceptance speech I've ever had to make – and I'm very nervous because I have to give it in front of Viola Davis, whose body of work is mind-blowingly remarkable and I am not worthy!"
Gabrielle Union and Eva Longoria to Star In and Produce LGBTQ Wedding Comedy
Gabrielle Union and Eva Longoria are working on an LGBTQ+ wedding comedy feature for Amazon Studios, as revealed by Variety. Union shared the news at the screening of The Inspection, also revealing that the wedding comedy is still in the works. Union also revealed that she and Longoria will most...
Pete Davidson’s unconventional and unpredictable horror movie debut gets showered in praise
Comedy and horror’s lines so often blur, with it almost no surprise a comedian could easily shift across to the more gory end of town, but it’s utterly shocking to see Pete Davidson of all people headline something in the horror genre. A24’s 2022 hot streak has been...
Hollywood’s Black film problem, explained by Elvis Mitchell
Over the past few years, movies like Black Panther and Get Out have raked in both accolades and box office returns, and the Oscar nominations hit new diversity records. To the casual observer, it may seem like Hollywood has made massive strides in moving from being overwhelmingly dominated by white actors, directors, and writers and toward a more inclusive environment. But from the standpoint of history, it’s startling how little has changed — and what that tells us about the industry.
Best John Travolta films
Stacker ranked every John Travolta feature film according to IMDb user rating. Documentaries and cameos were not included. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Happy 29th birthday Pete Davidson! Congrats on your 'endowment' and new romance with Emily Ratajkowski...
Is Pete Davidson the most successful lothario, ever?. The 'Saturday Night Live' star is celebrating his 29th birthday on Wednesday, November 16, and he is rumored to now be dating stunning model-and-actress Emily Ratajkowski. Before his 30th birthday, Pete can boast to have bedded some of the world's most beautiful...
Russell Crowe gifts Liam Hemsworth 20k Rolex
Russell Crowe has gifted Liam Hemsworth a $20,000 Rolex. The 58-year-old star appears alongside and directs the 32-year-old actor in their new film 'Poker Face', and Liam has revealed the filmmaker - who also wrote the screenplay - gave him a plush present before the motion picture's premiere in Sydney, Australia.
