The Associated Press

Walmart latest pharmacy chain to propose opioid settlement

Retail giant Walmart on Tuesday become the latest major player in the drug industry to announce a plan to settle lawsuits filed by state and local governments over the toll of powerful prescription opioids sold at its pharmacies with state and local governments across the U.S. The $3.1 billion proposal...
wdhn.com

FDA warns e-cig companies over products that look like toys and target children

(The Hill) — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued warning letters to several e-cigarette companies on Wednesday for packaging their products to look like toys and appeal to children. The FDA criticized the five relatively unknown companies — Wizman Limited, Shenzhen Fumot Technology, Shenzhen Quawins Technology, Ruthless Vapor...
The Associated Press

Naturade Announces New Hires in Sales, Ecommerce and Supply Chain

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Naturade made three new hires including Peter Hartman, its new Vice President of Sales, co-owners Kareem Cook and Claude Tellis announced. Mike Billing has also been hired as the Director of Supply Chain and Travis May has been hired as the Director of Ecommerce. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005909/en/ Naturade is available from several retailers including Target, Costco, Whole Foods and Amazon. (Photo: Business Wire)
IRVINE, CA
wdhn.com

US overdose deaths may be peaking, but experts are wary

NEW YORK (AP) — Have U.S. drug overdose deaths stopped rising? Preliminary government data suggests they may have, but many experts are urging caution, noting that past plateaus didn’t last. U.S. overdose death rates began steadily climbing in the 1990s driven by opioid painkillers, followed by waves of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

Health Care — Senate bill aims to lower monthly premiums

You may soon be able to get a taste of meat that was grown in a lab. The FDA has approved lab-grown meat for human consumption for the first time. Today in health, we look at a new bipartisan bill that two senators are hoping to pass before the end of the year that could dramatically lower monthly prescription drug costs for Medicare Part D enrollees.
The Hill

Lifesaving treatment can curb overdoses — Congress must act now

More than 107,000 people in the United States died from a drug overdose in 2021 — the highest annual number ever recorded — and the crisis has not abated. Opioid-related overdoses accounted for 75 percent of these deaths, many of which might have been prevented if more people could access lifesaving addiction treatment.

