Read full article on original website
Related
New York Attorney General Letitia James secures $523 million from Teva Pharmaceuticals for role in opioid crisis
The New York Attorney General's office announced it has secured $523 million from Teva Pharmaceuticals and affiliates for its role in the opioid crisis, effectively marking the end of the state's litigation against opioid manufacturers and distributors not currently in bankruptcy proceedings.
Walmart offers to pay $3.1 billion to settle opioid lawsuits nationwide
Walmart proposed a $3.1-billion legal settlement Tuesday over the toll of powerful prescription opioids sold at its pharmacies, becoming the latest major drug industry player to promise major support to state, local and tribal governments still grappling with a crisis in overdose deaths. The retail giant’s announcement follows similar proposals...
Pinellas pain clinic prescribed drugs improperly, leading to 2 deaths, feds say
A federal court has issued a temporary restraining order halting a Tarpon Springs pain clinic from prescribing drugs based on accusations that the clinic unlawfully issued drugs that led to two overdose deaths, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Christopher and Patricia Ferguson, owners of Phoenix Medical Management Care...
MedicalXpress
After rehab for opioids, nearly half of Medicaid beneficiaries do not receive follow-up care
Despite strong evidence for the importance of outpatient care after inpatient residential treatment for opioid use disorder, nearly half of Medicaid beneficiaries are not receiving follow-up care or medication-assisted treatment within a month of discharge, according to a new analysis led by University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health scientists.
Medical Marijuana Dispensaries Will Soon Open Alongside Florida Circle K Stores
In 2016, as Floridians picked Donald Trump for president by just over a percentage point, more than 70 percent simultaneously voted to expand medical marijuana access in the state. Previously, only patients with "cancer or a physical medical condition that chronically produces seizures or severe and persistent muscle spasms" qualified...
As fentanyl drives overdose deaths, mistaken beliefs persist
Lillianna Alfaro was a recent high school graduate raising a toddler and considering joining the Army when she and a friend bought what they thought was the anti-anxiety drug Xanax in December 2020. The pills were fake and contained fentanyl, an opioid that can be 50 times as powerful as...
Michigan among states to receive $3 billion opioid settlement from Walmart
Michigan will receive portion of a multi-state settlement worth more than $3 billion after resolving a lawsuit with Walmart over allegations the company played a role in the opioid crisis. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel made the announcement Nov. 15, stating in a press release that Walmart failed “to appropriately...
Walmart latest pharmacy chain to propose opioid settlement
Retail giant Walmart on Tuesday become the latest major player in the drug industry to announce a plan to settle lawsuits filed by state and local governments over the toll of powerful prescription opioids sold at its pharmacies with state and local governments across the U.S. The $3.1 billion proposal...
wdhn.com
FDA warns e-cig companies over products that look like toys and target children
(The Hill) — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued warning letters to several e-cigarette companies on Wednesday for packaging their products to look like toys and appeal to children. The FDA criticized the five relatively unknown companies — Wizman Limited, Shenzhen Fumot Technology, Shenzhen Quawins Technology, Ruthless Vapor...
Naturade Announces New Hires in Sales, Ecommerce and Supply Chain
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Naturade made three new hires including Peter Hartman, its new Vice President of Sales, co-owners Kareem Cook and Claude Tellis announced. Mike Billing has also been hired as the Director of Supply Chain and Travis May has been hired as the Director of Ecommerce. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005909/en/ Naturade is available from several retailers including Target, Costco, Whole Foods and Amazon. (Photo: Business Wire)
wdhn.com
US overdose deaths may be peaking, but experts are wary
NEW YORK (AP) — Have U.S. drug overdose deaths stopped rising? Preliminary government data suggests they may have, but many experts are urging caution, noting that past plateaus didn’t last. U.S. overdose death rates began steadily climbing in the 1990s driven by opioid painkillers, followed by waves of...
Health Care — Senate bill aims to lower monthly premiums
You may soon be able to get a taste of meat that was grown in a lab. The FDA has approved lab-grown meat for human consumption for the first time. Today in health, we look at a new bipartisan bill that two senators are hoping to pass before the end of the year that could dramatically lower monthly prescription drug costs for Medicare Part D enrollees.
Lifesaving treatment can curb overdoses — Congress must act now
More than 107,000 people in the United States died from a drug overdose in 2021 — the highest annual number ever recorded — and the crisis has not abated. Opioid-related overdoses accounted for 75 percent of these deaths, many of which might have been prevented if more people could access lifesaving addiction treatment.
Comments / 0