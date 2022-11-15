ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Carla Flaute
2d ago

🤣🤣🤣🤣Herschel Walker is an absolute joke and hasn’t any idea as to what goes on on Capital Hill or how to represent Georgians in the Senate !!!!

Susan Finney
2d ago

McConnell needs to sit. We need a younger and stronger minority leader in Senate. We will vote for a strong majority leader in the House. ❤🇺🇸

James Robinson
2d ago

I am by no means a fan or defender of Mitch, however, it is smart to not put much stock in Herschel. Without Brian Kemp on the ticket, that weakens Herschel immensely. Mitch would have endorsed a viable candidate, period. Rick Scott is another 45 acolyte, who's pathetic FEALTY to 45 is disgraceful. i, personally am happy Mitch didn't select a candidate. Mitch is a stone cold killer. Warnock would have had trouble with a Mitch pick.

Black Enterprise

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Warns Election Misinformation Targeting Black Men

Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told MSNBC Sunday that Black men are being targeted with misinformation campaigns ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. The President Joe Biden advisor appeared on The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart, who shared a clip of Georgia Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams claiming Black men are being targeted by misinformation campaigns.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

‘Republicans come up to me every day with tears in their eyes’: Why Marcus Flowers insists he can defeat Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marcus Flowers has raised $15m – more money than any congressional candidate in the country – for his Georgia battle.Even with all that money, his supporters admit he would be pulling off something approaching an electoral miracle if he was to was able to defeat incumbent populist Marjorie Taylor Greene.However, long shot Flowers claims he can make history, insisting the Trump-backed, Maga-breathing Greene is too extreme for the district, and that people repeatedly tell him so.He says every day people will approach him, often in tears, and thank him for trying to beat her. He says people – oftentimes people of...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Herschel Walker on Barack Obama: ‘My resume against his resume, I’ll put it up any time of the day’

Senate hopeful Herschel Walker dared Barack Obama to compare resumes after the former president questioned Mr Walker’s credentials for leadership, calling him more of a "celebrity" than a politician.Mr Obama campaigned for Mr Walker’s opponent, incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock, on Friday night in Georgia.During the speech, he called Mr Walker "a celebrity that wants to be a politician," and noted that being a good football player does not qualify someone to help run the nation.“In college, [Mr Walker] was amazing. One of the best running backs of all time," Mr Obama said. "But here is the question: Does that...
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Midterm elections: LeBron James makes endorsement in Georgia Senate race

LeBron James endorsed incumbent Democrat Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock in the race to maintain his seat against Republican challenger Hershel Walker on Monday. The Los Angeles Lakers star, who lives in California, had yet to make any endorsement for any candidate in the race until the hours prior to Election Day. James directed his message to Georgia voters.
GEORGIA STATE
WBTW News13

Graham: ‘I want every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won in Georgia’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said Thursday he wants “every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won” while campaigning for him in Georgia. Graham said politics is tough, and unlike football, there’s “no helmet in politics.” “All this crap they’re throwing at you coming from Los […]
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Liz Cheney says Marjorie Taylor Greene stands 'with Putin' and 'against freedom' after the Georgia lawmaker vowed to axe Ukraine aid if GOP wins control of Congress

Liz Cheney slammed Marjorie Taylor Greene for her recent comments about Ukraine. Cheney said that Greene stands "with Putin against freedom & America." Greene pledged to cut aid to Ukraine if the GOP gains control of Congress in the midterms. Rep. Liz Cheney took a jab at a fellow Republican...
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

Elizabeth Warren sounds the alarm on GOP plot to "blow up the economy" to help Trump win in 2024

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Sunday said congressional Democrats should use the upcoming lame-duck session to eliminate the U.S. debt ceiling for good, warning that leaving the borrowing limit intact gives Republicans an opening to hold the economy hostage.
NBC News

Brad Raffensperger: 'I'm going to buck my own party if I have to'

With early voting underway, Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger tells Meet the Press Now that he remains committed to ensuring free and fair elections in the state of Georgia, even if it means going against his party. “I’m going to stand for the rule of law, and I’m going...
GEORGIA STATE
