CLEVELAND -- One of the great surprises of 2022, a year that has been filled with many surprises, has been the ability of Ukraine’s armed forces to so far thwart Russia from overrunning that country after its invasion in February of this year. Not only that, but Russia has actually lost much of the ground that it had won in the first months of the war. In fact, Russia looks increasingly vulnerable and could yet lose more ground in the months ahead. This has been due to a combination of stronger-than-expected Ukrainian resistance and the military support for Ukraine from the United States and some of its allies. Still, there are many directions that this war can take as the winter months approach.

5 HOURS AGO