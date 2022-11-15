Read full article on original website
How the Russian economy is defying and withstanding western sanctions
Since Russia first invaded Ukraine in February 2022, western media has frequently suggested that economic sanctions against the Russians are going to stifle the war effort or even bring the country to its knees. As recently as early November, for example, the Wall Street Journal reported that “mobilization, sanctions and falling energy prices” were hurting the Russian economy and that the economic outlook “bodes poorly for Vladimir Putin’s ability to fund Russia’s war in Ukraine.” Credit agency Standard and Poor’s so-called Global Russia Services Purchasing Managers’ Index is a good example of the sort of data being used to argue that...
US envoy urges Chinese cooperation on emissions cuts
US climate envoy John Kerry called on Beijing Sunday to "accelerate progress together" on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, following a meeting with his Chinese counterpart at COP27 in Egypt. "The United States and China should be able to accelerate progress together, not only for our sake, but for future generations," Kerry added.
Ukraine needs continued support from the United States: Michael Weidokal
CLEVELAND -- One of the great surprises of 2022, a year that has been filled with many surprises, has been the ability of Ukraine’s armed forces to so far thwart Russia from overrunning that country after its invasion in February of this year. Not only that, but Russia has actually lost much of the ground that it had won in the first months of the war. In fact, Russia looks increasingly vulnerable and could yet lose more ground in the months ahead. This has been due to a combination of stronger-than-expected Ukrainian resistance and the military support for Ukraine from the United States and some of its allies. Still, there are many directions that this war can take as the winter months approach.
VP Harris to visit front-line Philippine island in sea feud
Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting the Philippines to underscore America's commitment to defend its treaty ally
As British voters cool on Brexit, UK softens tone towards EU
LONDON — (AP) — The British government on Sunday denied a report that it is seeking a “Swiss-style” relationship with the European Union that would remove many of the economic barriers erected by Brexit — even as it tries to improve ties with the bloc after years of acrimony.
Cabinet minister warns he would not support closer Swiss-style relationship with the EU
A cabinet minister has warned he would not support a closer, Swiss-style relationship with the European Union after reports emerged that the government was considering the idea. Steve Barclay, the health secretary, instead suggested ministers should focus on maximising what he said were the opportunities of Brexit. But Mr Barclay, who campaigned for Brexit, was forced to concede that there have been “difficulties” with trade since the UK left the EU. The idea of a Swiss-style deal with the EU prompted fury among Tory Brexiteers.Lord Frost, the former chief Brexit negotiator, said that if the reports were correct he...
Trump turkey warning: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Donald Trump, in his subdued announcement of his third run for the U.S. Presidency, served up a grim picture of America. “Good luck getting a turkey,” gobbled Donald, stuffed with hubris, lies, corruption and investigations by the Department of Justice, State of New York and Fulton County Georgia.
Sporadic violence, low turnout mar Nepal's elections
KATHMANDU, Nepal — (AP) — Sporadic violence and lower-than-expected turnout on Sunday marred Nepal's parliamentary elections, which many hoped would bring political stability in the Himalayan nation that has changed 13 governments in the last 16 years. One person was killed, two were wounded and voting stopped in...
Editorial cartoons for Nov. 20, 2022: Trump’s 3rd campaign, election consequences, Twitter meltdown
Former President Donald Trump announced his candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination last week, getting a jump on rivals and a possible shield to hold off various criminal investigations and a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee. Editorial cartoonists reacted to Trump’s third presidential bid by drawing him as...
UN climate deal: Calamity cash, but no new emissions cuts
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — For the first time, the nations of the world decided to help pay for the damage an overheating world is inflicting on poor countries, but they finished marathon climate talks on Sunday without further addressing the root cause of those disasters — the burning of fossil fuels.
