ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio getting over $100 million from Walmart settlement for opioid recovery

By Orri Benatar
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45SFyV_0jBWF6rv00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Walmart will be providing over $3 billion as part of a national settlement, and Ohio will be receiving a slice of that.

Attorney General Dave Yost’s office announced Ohio is set to receive $114 million as part of a nationwide settlement with Walmart. The massive retail corporation was investigated for its alleged role in the opioid-addiction crisis and has agreed to pay a massive settlement to states and cities involved in the case for recovery efforts.

16 attorney generals, including Yost, worked out a preliminary deal after accusing Walmart of failing to properly oversee the distribution and dispensing of opioids and other “fraudulent and suspicious prescriptions.”

Multiple Dollar General stores fail second inspections, accused of still overcharging customers

“Anytime we can get a worldwide company like Walmart to implement systematic changes that will benefit Ohioans long-term, I’d say that’s a significant win,” Yost said. “This resolution brings meaningful relief to our communities in need. Let’s put this money to good use.”

The $114 million Ohio is set to receive from Walmart will go to local governments and must be used to help in treatment and recovery efforts for people with opioid use disorder. At least 43 states minimum will be required to sign the agreement by the end of this year. Following that, local governments will be able to join this deal during the first quarter of 2023.

Outside of the billions paid in the settlement, Walmart will also be required to make improvements to its oversight of pharmacies.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 6

Sandy McCleese
2d ago

Any going to the families who buried their loved ones or is it going into the "rainy day fund"? Asking for a state.

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

AES Ohio warns consumers about utility scams

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Scammers have came up with all sorts of tricks to get you, the consumer, convinced and fall victim to their fraudulent acts. Wednesday is the seventh annual Utility Scam Awareness Day. AES Ohio joined in on the nationwide effort to educate consumers on utility scams to make people to stay wary […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

CDC to investigate central Ohio measles outbreak

Breezeline shares reason behind widespread Ohio outage. Breezeline shares reason behind widespread Ohio outage. Starbucks workers plan strikes at more than 100 US …. Starbucks workers plan strikes at more than 100 US stores on Thursday. Morning Forecast: November 17, 2022. Morning Forecast: November 17, 2022. Fire at used car...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio sees a major change in COVID-19 deaths, but will it stay?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A recent update on Ohio’s new COVID-19 cases also came with a noticeable drop in a related statistic: the number of Ohioans dying weekly from the virus. For around a month, Ohio’s coronavirus rate has wobbled above and under 10,000 new cases per week, according to reports from the Ohio Department […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus stores are closed on Thanksgiving

Breezeline shares reason behind widespread Ohio outage. Breezeline shares reason behind widespread Ohio outage. Starbucks workers plan strikes at more than 100 US …. Starbucks workers plan strikes at more than 100 US stores on Thursday. Morning Forecast: November 17, 2022. Morning Forecast: November 17, 2022. Fire at used car...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fire at used car dealer in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire at an automobile sales yard in south Columbus was quickly contained by firefighters, but not before some damage was done. A fire was reported at approximately 7:35 p.m. Wednesday at Parsons Auto Sales on the 2200 block of Parsons Avenue. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found multiple […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Multiple Dollar General stores fail second inspections, accused of still overcharging customers

Multiple Dollar General stores fail second inspections, accused of still overcharging customers. Multiple Dollar General stores fail second inspections, …. Multiple Dollar General stores fail second inspections, accused of still overcharging customers. NBC4 Today pledge 111522. NBC4 Today pledge 111422. NBC Today pledge 111122. Morning Forecast: November 15, 2022. Morning...
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF

You could be pulled over for phone violations if this Ohio bill passes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bill that would make texting or scrolling while driving a primary offense in Ohio inched closer to becoming a law on Tuesday. House Bill 283 was introduced more than a year ago, in May 2021, by Rep. Cindy Abrams (R-Harrison) and Rep. Brian Lampton (R-Beavercreek). If enacted, law enforcement would no longer need a secondary reason — such as a driver swerving between lanes — to pull over someone on their phone. That electronic device would become a primary offense.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Ohio lawmakers pass distracted driving bill

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio lawmakers passed a distracted driving bill on Wednesday as a way to crack down on distracted driving. The distracted driving bill, or House Bill 283, allows police to pull someone over if they’re using their cell phone while driving a vehicle. Currently, drivers have to commit another offense before an officer can pull them over.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Breezeline shares reason behind widespread Ohio outage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Some forms of internet connectivity issues persisted into Wednesday as an Ohio provider, Breezeline, gave some insight into the previous day’s outage. The internet service provider, which also offers email accounts for its customers, took to Twitter around noon to notify them of problems with the latter specifically. “We are aware […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio ‘Jeopardy!’ star testifies against state bill banning care for transgender youth

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bill that would ban various medical procedures for transgender or non-binary minors in Ohio is drawing strong public reaction, including from Dayton native and “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider.  House Bill 454 — the Save Adolescents from Experimentation Act — would bar healthcare professionals from providing gender-affirming treatment, like hormone replacement […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio lawmakers hold hearing for swatting bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio lawmakers are in Columbus as legislators convene for lame duck, the period between Election Day and the start of January’s new legislative session. One bill is House Bill 462, introduced last October that would make swatting a felony of the third degree. The Republican-introduced bill had its third committee hearing […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy