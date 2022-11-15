Ohio getting over $100 million from Walmart settlement for opioid recovery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Walmart will be providing over $3 billion as part of a national settlement, and Ohio will be receiving a slice of that.

Attorney General Dave Yost’s office announced Ohio is set to receive $114 million as part of a nationwide settlement with Walmart. The massive retail corporation was investigated for its alleged role in the opioid-addiction crisis and has agreed to pay a massive settlement to states and cities involved in the case for recovery efforts.

16 attorney generals, including Yost, worked out a preliminary deal after accusing Walmart of failing to properly oversee the distribution and dispensing of opioids and other “fraudulent and suspicious prescriptions.”

“Anytime we can get a worldwide company like Walmart to implement systematic changes that will benefit Ohioans long-term, I’d say that’s a significant win,” Yost said. “This resolution brings meaningful relief to our communities in need. Let’s put this money to good use.”

The $114 million Ohio is set to receive from Walmart will go to local governments and must be used to help in treatment and recovery efforts for people with opioid use disorder. At least 43 states minimum will be required to sign the agreement by the end of this year. Following that, local governments will be able to join this deal during the first quarter of 2023.

Outside of the billions paid in the settlement, Walmart will also be required to make improvements to its oversight of pharmacies.

