NASCAR Legend Jeff Gordon Named The Amelia 2023 Honoree

• Tickets now available to March event celebrating one of NASCAR's greatest. • Inaugural Event for Broad Arrow Auctions as The Amelia's Official Auction House. Hagerty announced today that NASCAR Hall of Famer and Vice Chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, Jeff Gordon, will serve as Honoree of The Amelia on March 2-5, 2023. The weekend's events will include a lively seminar on Saturday featuring Gordon and NASCAR Hall of Fame crew chief Ray Evernham as well as opportunities to meet the legendary driver at Sunday's concours that will showcase a class of vehicles he drove and won in during his career. Tickets for the 28th annual event are available at AmeliaConcours.com.
Ryan Preece replaces Cole Custer in No. 41 Cup car

Driver Ryan Preece has been promoted to Cup by Stewart-Haas Racing. He will replace Cole Custer in the team’s No. 41 car. Custer, who has raced in Cup for three seasons, will stay with the team but will drop down to the Xfinity Series and be a teammate to Riley Herbst.
ECR signs Pierson to development deal

Ed Carpenter Racing has signed Josh Pierson as its first development driver with an eye to bringing the Oregonian into the NTT IndyCar Series by 2025. The 16-year-old, who will drive for HMD Motorsports in the Indy NXT series, will be guided by ECR in the coming years and conduct his first IndyCar test with the team at some point in 2023.
Ty Gibbs to drive JGR No. 54 in 2023 Cup season

Ty Gibbs will replace two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch in the Joe Gibbs Racing Cup Toyotas for the 2023 season. JGR made the announcement, which had been expected for weeks, Tuesday. Gibbs is the grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs. The team said Ty Gibbs will drive No....
Ed Carpenter Racing Signs 16-Year-old Josh Pierson to IndyCar Deal

At just 16, Josh Pierson is on the fast track to the NTT IndyCar Series. Ed Carpenter Racing on Tuesday announced that it has added Pierson to its stable as part of a new driver development program with an eye on putting Pierson in an Indy car by 2025. Team owner Carpenter plans to take Pierson under his wing and personally mentor the racing prodigy.
Joe Gibbs Racing Promotes Ty Gibbs to NASCAR Cup Series For 2023

While everyone knew it was coming, the news is now official and Ty Gibbs is set to drive in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023. Of course, the 2022 Xfinity Series champion is going to drive for his family at Joe Gibbs Racing. While Kyle Busch left the No. 18 seat empty, that is not the car that Ty will drive next season.
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway moves closer to hosting NASCAR

The Nashville Mayor’s office has reached an agreement with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate and lease Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway so that it can host NASCAR races and other events. The contract is subject to approval by the Board of Fair Commissioners, Metropolitan Council and Sports Authority. The mayor’s office...
Tony Stewart gets his driver: Ryan Preece promoted to Cup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tony Stewart won the battle with partner Gene Haas over next year's NASCAR lineup by giving reserve driver Ryan Preece a shot with a top-tier Cup organization. Preece spent this entire year doing simulator work for Stewart-Haas Racing that helped the organization adapt to NASCAR's...
Toyota Dirt Driver Spotlight: Justin Grant

After moving to Indianapolis as a teenager with hopes of just getting a chance to work with race cars, Justin Grant now finds himself heading into the seven-race NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series West Coast Swing looking to become just the eighth driver in history to win the USAC Triple Crown with championships in the USAC Midgets, Sprint Cars (2022) and Silver Crown (2020). Grant won three races in last year’s swing, and he enters the final seven races second in points to Buddy Kofoid. We go in-depth with Justin Grant below.
Race Industry Week: Meet The Biggest And Fastest Names In Racing

If you live and breathe all things speed, you’ll want to mark your calendars for the Third Annual Race Industry Week, being held from November 28 through December 2, 2022. This year’s Race Industry Week is building to be one of the greatest alliances of the biggest names and fastest people within the entire realm of motorsport.

