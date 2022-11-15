• Tickets now available to March event celebrating one of NASCAR's greatest. • Inaugural Event for Broad Arrow Auctions as The Amelia's Official Auction House. Hagerty announced today that NASCAR Hall of Famer and Vice Chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, Jeff Gordon, will serve as Honoree of The Amelia on March 2-5, 2023. The weekend's events will include a lively seminar on Saturday featuring Gordon and NASCAR Hall of Fame crew chief Ray Evernham as well as opportunities to meet the legendary driver at Sunday's concours that will showcase a class of vehicles he drove and won in during his career. Tickets for the 28th annual event are available at AmeliaConcours.com.

