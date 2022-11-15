Read full article on original website
NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing will change the No. 18 to No. 54 car
Ty Gibbs will drive the No. 54 car for Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series next season as the organization sets the No. 18 car aside.
conceptcarz.com
NASCAR Legend Jeff Gordon Named The Amelia 2023 Honoree
• Tickets now available to March event celebrating one of NASCAR's greatest. • Inaugural Event for Broad Arrow Auctions as The Amelia's Official Auction House. Hagerty announced today that NASCAR Hall of Famer and Vice Chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, Jeff Gordon, will serve as Honoree of The Amelia on March 2-5, 2023. The weekend's events will include a lively seminar on Saturday featuring Gordon and NASCAR Hall of Fame crew chief Ray Evernham as well as opportunities to meet the legendary driver at Sunday's concours that will showcase a class of vehicles he drove and won in during his career. Tickets for the 28th annual event are available at AmeliaConcours.com.
JR Motorsports makes big changes to Xfinity teams for 2023
JR Motorsports has made sweeping changes to its four teams in the NASCAR Xfinity Series ahead of the 2023 season opener at Daytona International Speedway.
NBC Sports
Ryan Preece replaces Cole Custer in No. 41 Cup car
Driver Ryan Preece has been promoted to Cup by Stewart-Haas Racing. He will replace Cole Custer in the team’s No. 41 car. Custer, who has raced in Cup for three seasons, will stay with the team but will drop down to the Xfinity Series and be a teammate to Riley Herbst.
racer.com
ECR signs Pierson to development deal
Ed Carpenter Racing has signed Josh Pierson as its first development driver with an eye to bringing the Oregonian into the NTT IndyCar Series by 2025. The 16-year-old, who will drive for HMD Motorsports in the Indy NXT series, will be guided by ECR in the coming years and conduct his first IndyCar test with the team at some point in 2023.
NASCAR: 3 best landing spots for Rajah Caruth next season
Rajah Caruth continues to rise through NASCAR as his future shines bright. What are the 3 best landing spots for Caruth in 2023?
Denny Hamlin Has Flattering Words for Former NASCAR CEO Brian France
Now that the season is over, Denny Hamlin has some more time to do other things. Like tweet and listen to podcasts about NASCAR. Just like thousands of fans, Hamlin listens to the Dale Jr. Download and this week on the show, it was former CEO and Chairman Brian France.
msn.com
Ty Gibbs to drive JGR No. 54 in 2023 Cup season
Ty Gibbs will replace two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch in the Joe Gibbs Racing Cup Toyotas for the 2023 season. JGR made the announcement, which had been expected for weeks, Tuesday. Gibbs is the grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs. The team said Ty Gibbs will drive No....
Autoweek.com
Ed Carpenter Racing Signs 16-Year-old Josh Pierson to IndyCar Deal
At just 16, Josh Pierson is on the fast track to the NTT IndyCar Series. Ed Carpenter Racing on Tuesday announced that it has added Pierson to its stable as part of a new driver development program with an eye on putting Pierson in an Indy car by 2025. Team owner Carpenter plans to take Pierson under his wing and personally mentor the racing prodigy.
NASCAR: Hailie Deegan’s possible options shrinking for 2023
Hailie Deegan will have a ride for the 2023 NASCAR season as Ford looks for a seat. However, let's dive into the remaining Ford-backed options.
NASCAR's 24 Hours of Le Mans race car revealed testing with big changes
NASCAR has revealed the latest iteration of the modified Cup Series car that will race in the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans as part of the experimental Garage 56 program.
Joe Gibbs Racing Promotes Ty Gibbs to NASCAR Cup Series For 2023
While everyone knew it was coming, the news is now official and Ty Gibbs is set to drive in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023. Of course, the 2022 Xfinity Series champion is going to drive for his family at Joe Gibbs Racing. While Kyle Busch left the No. 18 seat empty, that is not the car that Ty will drive next season.
Stewart-Haas Racing ‘leaning toward’ Ryan Preece in No. 41 car
Stewart-Haas Racing is "leaning toward" replacing Cole Custer with Ryan Preece in the No. 41 car starting next season in the NASCAR Cup Series.
NBC Sports
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway moves closer to hosting NASCAR
The Nashville Mayor’s office has reached an agreement with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate and lease Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway so that it can host NASCAR races and other events. The contract is subject to approval by the Board of Fair Commissioners, Metropolitan Council and Sports Authority. The mayor’s office...
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
FOX Sports
Tony Stewart gets his driver: Ryan Preece promoted to Cup
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tony Stewart won the battle with partner Gene Haas over next year's NASCAR lineup by giving reserve driver Ryan Preece a shot with a top-tier Cup organization. Preece spent this entire year doing simulator work for Stewart-Haas Racing that helped the organization adapt to NASCAR's...
NASCAR insider states schedule might expand to 42 races
NASCAR reportedly could expand the schedule to 42 races when the sport's new TV deal is negotiated for the 2025 season.
Toyota Dirt Driver Spotlight: Justin Grant
After moving to Indianapolis as a teenager with hopes of just getting a chance to work with race cars, Justin Grant now finds himself heading into the seven-race NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series West Coast Swing looking to become just the eighth driver in history to win the USAC Triple Crown with championships in the USAC Midgets, Sprint Cars (2022) and Silver Crown (2020). Grant won three races in last year’s swing, and he enters the final seven races second in points to Buddy Kofoid. We go in-depth with Justin Grant below.
lsxmag.com
Race Industry Week: Meet The Biggest And Fastest Names In Racing
If you live and breathe all things speed, you’ll want to mark your calendars for the Third Annual Race Industry Week, being held from November 28 through December 2, 2022. This year’s Race Industry Week is building to be one of the greatest alliances of the biggest names and fastest people within the entire realm of motorsport.
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway: Agreement reached with Mayor, Bristol
NASCAR is one step closer to Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway first opened in 1904. The half-mile oval was near demolition but it’s been saved following a long list of dedicated members from the motorsports community. It’s now reached legendary status among grassroots racing fans. And, it could...
