Winning $50K Powerball ticket sold in Myrtle Beach store. Are you the winner?

A lottery player in Myrtle Beach purchased a $50,000 ticket for Monday’s Powerball drawing.

The ticket was purchased at the Scotchman store at 1173 Seaboard Street, according to a news release.

More than to 8,300 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $50,000. Players have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prizes.

According to a release, the odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number are 1 in 913,129.

The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is $76 million.

Net proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.