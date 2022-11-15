Read full article on original website
Fiber line break disrupts 911 service in Emmet County
CenturyLink began looking for the cause of the problem Wednesday morning.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Brad Hindt To Be Named Next Sheldon Fire Chief
Sheldon, IA (KICD)– The Sheldon City Council has settled on a name for who will fill the upcoming opening as Fire Chief and he is no stranger to the community. Councilman Ken Snyder had originally stated he was hoping to make the official appointment at Wednesday’s meeting but changed that thought at the recommendation of City Attorney Micah Schreurs.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Paullina Shed Destroyed By Weekend Fire
Paullina, IA (KICD)– An equipment shed in O’Brien County was destroyed when fire broke in the structure over the weekend. The Paullina Fire Department was called to the property in 4700 mile of Pierce Avenue Sunday morning where fire and smoke could be seen coming from a storage building.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Clay County Roads Reportedly Slippery in Spots
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Clay County Sheriff Chris Raveling is asking motorists to use extra caution as some area roadways have become slippery because of blowing snow. Since about 9 a.m. Sheriff Raveling says there have been multiple crashes, including a rollover or two, mostly on north-south roads where blowing snow is essentially turning to ice in areas near groves of trees. Additional road condition information can be found at 511ia.org.
stormlakeradio.com
Multiple Local Winners at Lakes Corridor Business Recognition Luncheon
There were several local award winners on Wednesday at the 12th annual Lakes Corridor Development Corporation's Business Recognition Luncheon at the Clay County Events Center in Spencer. Inder Singh of Storm Lake is this year's Entrepreneur of the Year award winner. Inder owns and operates The Brew Oil LLC convenience...
kicdam.com
Spencer Park Board Discusses Updates to Proposed Campground Project
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Park Board discussed updates, or lack there of, to the proposed campground project after a group of residents asked about planning progress at the monthly meeting last week. Board member Mark Lawson responded to the query by saying the thoughts are pretty much where...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon council to review two resignations
SHELDON—The Sheldon City Council will review two resignations along with a potential appointment during the meeting at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the Sheldon Community Services Center. Sheldon recreation director Jake Kerr and Sheldon Police Department officer Shane Nellis put in their resignation notices, which are on the...
kiwaradio.com
Nine Fire Departments Extinguish Truck Shed Fire By Paullina
Paullina, Iowa– A large truck shed was destroyed in a fire on Sunday, November 13, 2022, near Paullina. According to Paullina Fire Chief Ryan Harper, at about 7:35 a.m., the Paullina Fire Department was called to the report of a truck shed on fire at 4797 Pierce Avenue, a mile south and two miles west of Paullina.
kicdam.com
Park Board Agrees to Fee Changes
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Park Board agreed to a series of changes for the fee schedule for pool passes and shelter rentals last week. Parks and Recreation Director Bob Fullhart says the reasoning behind the changes at the Aquatic Center is to simplify the structure and cash handling.
kicdam.com
New Park Begins Planning Thanks to Private Donation to Spirit Lake Kiwanis
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — A new park in Spirit Lake is in the planning stages thanks to a donation from Okoboji landowner Lee Seemann. The proposal brought before the Spirit Lake School Board placed the park on school grounds but wouldn’t require funding from the school. Brad...
kiwaradio.com
Four People Taken To Hospital After Accident In Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa– Four people were taken to the hospital after an accident in Sheldon on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The Sheldon Police Department reports that at about 5:45 p.m., 42-year-old Isaias Munoz Yanez of Sheldon was driving a 2003 Ford SUV eastbound on Highway 18, in front of Drenkow Motors. They tell us that 42-year-old Adelia Escobar Cifuentes of Sheldon was westbound on 18 in a 1997 Ford pickup.
pureoldiesspencer.com
City of Spencer Snow Ordinance in Place Following First Snow of the Year
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer will be hauling snow out of the Downtown Commercial District Monday night after Old Man Winter brought the first measurable event to the area to start the week. The ordinance requires all vehicles to be out of the Downtown area by midnight...
kicdam.com
DOT Awards Highway 71 Construction Project through Great Lakes
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — The Iowa Department of Transportation re-let the highway 71 construction project through the Great Lakes after only one bid was received during a prior attempt. Project Engineer Dakin Schultz says on the second attempt, Cedar Valley Contracting was awarded the job with a low bid of 19.6 million dollars.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Monday Snow Leads to Local Tree Site Changes
Northwest Iowa (KICD)– Monday’s snow prompted two cities to make decisions about their tree dumps. Estherville city administrator Penny Clayton says the white precipitation was enough to quell concerns about a fire that’s been smoldering for several weeks, and the facility has reopened to the public. The...
KIMT
Buffalo Center man to stand trial for theft, drug, and gun crimes
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County man is pleading not guilty to theft, meth, and gun crimes. Christopher Eugene Bachman, 40 of Buffalo Center, is charged with first-degree theft, possession of a firearm as a felon, and possession of methamphetamine-2nd offense. Law enforcement says Bachman was found Thompson...
kiwaradio.com
New Record Price For Iowa Farmland May Be Near Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — The new record price for farmland in Iowa might be right in the Sheldon area. Mark Zomer of Zomer Company Realty & Auction of Rock Valley tells us about the sale. We asked Zomer if the land was exceptional or if it was just a testament...
nwestiowa.com
Sutherland woman arrested for OWI charge
PAULLINA—A 46-year-old Sutherland woman was arrested about 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, in Paullina on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Naomi Jeane Kliegl stemmed from a report of a 1991 Ford Festiva running over a parking bumper on the east side of the Dollar General parking lot in Paullina, according to the Paullina Police Department.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Carroll Boisen, 90, of Storm Lake
Memorial services for 90-year-old Carroll Boisen of Storm Lake will be Saturday, November 19th at 11 AM at St. John Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Visitation will be at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake on Friday, November 18th from 5 PM to 7 PM. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home of Storm Lake is in charge of arrangements.
nwestiowa.com
N'West Iowa sends three to BIG Challenge
REGIONAL—A trio of N’West Iowa businesses are dreaming BIG with a regional entrepreneur contest choosing a winner Thursday, Nov. 17. The Build, Innovate, Grow Challenge has its list of five finalists. The emerging companies are competing for a grand prize of $5,000. A pitch-off event in front of...
nwestiowa.com
Jail inmate charged for punching another
PRIMGHAR—An O’Brien County Jail inmate faces an additional charge after punching another inmate about 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the facility in Primghar. Twenty-two-year-old Walker Lee Hollenbeck of Archer punched a Sheldon man several times, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office. Hollenbeck was charged...
