Alta and Storm Lake Community Leaders Discuss Possible Water System Upgrades
Alta, IA (KICD)– Leaders from Alta, Storm Lake and Alta Municipal Utilities came together for a joint work session on Wednesday to discuss some possible multi-jurisdictional water system upgrades. Amanda Goodenow from ISG, the engineering firm both communities have hired, says this process began as both communities were looking...
Clay County Roads Reportedly Slippery in Spots
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Clay County Sheriff Chris Raveling is asking motorists to use extra caution as some area roadways have become slippery because of blowing snow. Since about 9 a.m. Sheriff Raveling says there have been multiple crashes, including a rollover or two, mostly on north-south roads where blowing snow is essentially turning to ice in areas near groves of trees. Additional road condition information can be found at 511ia.org.
City of Spencer Snow Ordinance in Place Following First Snow of the Year
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer will be hauling snow out of the Downtown Commercial District Monday night after Old Man Winter brought the first measurable event to the area to start the week. The ordinance requires all vehicles to be out of the Downtown area by midnight...
New Park Begins Planning Thanks to Private Donation to Spirit Lake Kiwanis
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — A new park in Spirit Lake is in the planning stages thanks to a donation from Okoboji landowner Lee Seemann. The proposal brought before the Spirit Lake School Board placed the park on school grounds but wouldn’t require funding from the school. Brad...
Paullina Shed Destroyed By Weekend Fire
Paullina, IA (KICD)– An equipment shed in O’Brien County was destroyed when fire broke in the structure over the weekend. The Paullina Fire Department was called to the property in 4700 mile of Pierce Avenue Sunday morning where fire and smoke could be seen coming from a storage building.
Clay County Authorities Investigating Hit and Run on Highway 18
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Clay County authorities are investigating a hit and run crash that occurred late Tuesday afternoon east of Spencer. Deputies say the crash happened just before five o’clock in the 2500 mile of Highway 18, near the area where the road crosses the Little Sioux River, when a new Black Ford F150 reportedly lost control ahead of an SUV driven by McKenzie Liechti of Milford.
Brad Hindt To Be Named Next Sheldon Fire Chief
Sheldon, IA (KICD)– The Sheldon City Council has settled on a name for who will fill the upcoming opening as Fire Chief and he is no stranger to the community. Councilman Ken Snyder had originally stated he was hoping to make the official appointment at Wednesday’s meeting but changed that thought at the recommendation of City Attorney Micah Schreurs.
Park Board Agrees to Fee Changes
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Park Board agreed to a series of changes for the fee schedule for pool passes and shelter rentals last week. Parks and Recreation Director Bob Fullhart says the reasoning behind the changes at the Aquatic Center is to simplify the structure and cash handling.
Eldon Rouse, 91, of Spencer formerly of Ayrshire
Services for 91 year old Eldon Rouse of Spencer and formerly of Ayrshire will be Saturday, November 19th at 10:30 at the United Methodist Church in Ruthven. Burial at the Silver Lake Cemetery in Ayrshire. Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7pm at the Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Ruthven.
City of Estherville Hears Continued Concerns on Speeding
Estherville, IA (KICD)– The City of Estherville is reorganizing intersections along one of its main roads, leading to discussions of traffic control. In addition to concerns near daycares, a citizen who recently bought a home on a section of 6th Street with an incline addressed the council at their latest meeting about a tragedy speeding contributed to.
Butch Ball, 78, of Sioux Rapids
Funeral services for 78-year-old Butch Ball of Sioux Rapids will be Saturday, November 19th, at 1 p.m. at Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids with burial at Garfield Township Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids is in charge...
Area Boards of Supervisors Certify Election Results
Northwest Iowa (KICD)– The results of last Tuesday’s Mid-Term Elections are becoming official as Boards of Supervisors across the state canvass the numbers. Dickinson County Election Clerk Jordan Moyer says there were no major issues this time around in her area. Moyer further explained how the write-on option...
Betsy Norland, 60, of Cylinder
Services for 60-year-old Betsy Norland of Cylinder will be Saturday, November 19th at 10:30am at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Depew. Visitation will be Friday from 4-8pm at the Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg.
Dickinson County Attorney Charged With Allegedly Being Intoxicated in Public
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– A Dickinson County elected official has been charged with allegedly being intoxicated in a public place. The Sheriff’s Office was notified last Thursday of a person reportedly intoxicated in the courthouse in Spirit Lake. Further investigation led to County Attorney Amy Zenor being charged with public intoxication.
Jackson County Traffic Stops Leads To Brief Pursuit
Jackson County, MN (KICD)– Charges have been filed against a Lakefield man that allegedly led Jackson County authorities on a short pursuit Saturday evening. It all started around 8:15 when a deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in Belmont Township, but the driver is said to have fled when the officer exited his patrol vehicle leading to the chase that ended when the suspects vehicle went into the ditch and briefly caught fire.
Man With Ties to Jackson Wanted In Connection to Chicago Bus Station Shooting
Jackson, Mn (KICD)—Authorities in Southwest Minnesota are asking for public assistance in locating a man with last known to have been living in Jackson who is wanted in connection to an October shooting at a Chicago bus station that left a man dead. Police believe 26-year-old Rodnee Miller is...
Francis “Frannie” Hoffrichter, 88, of Spencer
Funeral services for 88-year-old Francis “Frannie” Hoffrichter of Spencer will be Friday, November 18th, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milford with burial at Summit Township Cemetery in Rural Spencer. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in...
2022 Girls Basketball Preview: West Bend-Mallard
West Bend, Ia (KICD) – Continuing our girls Basketball Previews with the West Bend-Mallard Wolverines. West Bend-Mallard was 8-14 last year and 3-8 in the Twin Lakes Conference where they finished 9th. The Wolverines return 4 out of 5 starters as well as the top 3 scorers from last years squad. Coach Kyle Bortell is confident in what the Wolverines are bringing back.
Sports Schedule: 11/16/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here is what is coming up today for sports. In Women’s College Basketball #7 Iowa State is on the road against Northern Iowa. That game will tip off at 6:00. For Men’s College Basketball, the Iowa Hawkeye’s will take on the Seton Hall Pirates...
