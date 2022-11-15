ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

WTOP

Long-awaited Silver Line extension opens in Fairfax, Loudoun

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Metro is up and running in Loudoun County. Eight years after the first phase of the Silver Line opened five new stations in Fairfax County and more...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Virginia residents organize against data center rezoning

In northern Virginia, a victory for homeowners who suspected a data center was headed to their community. It took some detective work on their end to figure out what was happening. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports from Fairfax County with how this all played out.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Offices on K Street to be converted into luxury apartments

D.C. leads the nation for developers snapping up older office buildings and converting them to apartments or condos, and another one is in the works. A group of developers, including D.C.-based Bernstein Management Corp., Bethesda-based Urban Atlantic and D.C.-based Placemakr have partnered to redevelop 1735 K St., NW, near the Farragut Square Metro station, and will reposition the 12-story building as luxury apartments. They will be operated under the Placemakr Premier brand, which operates apartments with hotel-like amenities.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

On Dec. 5, Virginia's HOV Rules Will Change on I-66. Here's What to Know

A big warning for drivers in Northern Virginia: Changes are coming to Interstate 66, both inside and outside the Capital Beltway. HOV requirements along the entire length of I-66, from Rosslyn to Gainesville, will go from HOV-2 to HOV-3 starting Dec. 5. All other drivers will have to pay to use the toll lanes.
GAINESVILLE, VA
WTOP

Loudoun landowner proposes more data centers

Chuck Kuhn, founder of JK Moving Services and one of the largest landowners in Loudoun County, is seeking county approval for a large data center and warehouse development on 112 acres he owns near Leesburg, Virginia. JK Land Holdings LLC’s proposal would replace asphalt and concrete plants on Cochran Mills...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WTOP

How 1 new Silver Line stop could spark development in 2 counties

Some local residents might not know the location of one particular stop along the new Silver Line extension — Innovation Station. But if someone mentioned “that oddly shaped, dark-colored glass building you see from the Dulles Toll Road,” that would solve the mystery. “If you’ve seen the...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Warren County Grand Jury of November 2022 indictments

The Warren County Grand Jury of November 2022 has issued the following indictments:. COUNT ONE: On or about April 2, 2022, in the County of Warren, Amber Michelle Linaburg did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken chooses first Loudoun location

Breaking Nashville hot chicken news — the fast-growing Hangry Joe’s chain has finally settled on its first Loudoun location. The purveyor of spicy chicken sandwiches is headed to Ashburn. The Burn has learned that Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken is coming to the Cameron Chase Village Center. That’s the...
ASHBURN, VA
WTOP

DC’s Racial Equity Action Plan aims to provide opportunities

D.C. has released a draft version of its plan to move the District closer to racial equality. It’s called D.C.’s Racial Equity Action Plan, and Mayor Muriel Bowser said it will serve as the beginning of a roadmap to make D.C. prosperous for every resident. “We also know...
WTOP

Food distributor Baldor to double routes, hire 100

Bronx, New York-based commercial food distributor Baldor Specialty Foods, which entered the D.C. region market in 2012, has signed a lease for a 100,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility in Lanham, Maryland, that will support its plans to double delivery routes over the next few years. Baldor is also hiring 100...
LANHAM, MD
WTOP

Manassas baseball league could get new home at Kline Farm in Prince William Co.

More than a year after the long-running Greater Manassas Baseball League learned the city planned to sell the land its fields sit upon, a future home could soon be finalized. Developer Stanley Martin Homes, which has been seeking to build homes on the former 92-acre Kline Dairy Farm, has amended its plans to include a new baseball and softball complex.
MANASSAS, VA
WTOP

ZooLights 2022: What you need to know

Week 3: Dec. 9-11 Weeks 4 and 5: Dec. 16-23 The event is free, but keep in mind it does require event entry-pass reservations, which are separate from daytime entry passes to the zoo. You reserve them starting on Friday. Anyone planning to drive in for the event will need to buy a $30 parking pass.
DCist

Loudoun’s Two New School Board Members Have Different Visions For County Schools

After a hard-fought campaign, voters in Loudoun County have selected two new school board candidates from opposite sides of the ideological spectrum. Seats representing the Leesburg and the Broad Run Districts were on the ballot this election season, each with three candidates—one with Democratic backing, one with Republican backing, and one an independent—vying for the role.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA

