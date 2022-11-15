Read full article on original website
WTOP
Long-awaited Silver Line extension opens in Fairfax, Loudoun
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Metro is up and running in Loudoun County. Eight years after the first phase of the Silver Line opened five new stations in Fairfax County and more...
It Just Got Cheaper and Easier to Fly Out of IAD Airport
D.C. travelers can now easily take the metro to Washington Dulles International Airport.
fox5dc.com
Virginia residents organize against data center rezoning
In northern Virginia, a victory for homeowners who suspected a data center was headed to their community. It took some detective work on their end to figure out what was happening. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports from Fairfax County with how this all played out.
WTOP
Offices on K Street to be converted into luxury apartments
D.C. leads the nation for developers snapping up older office buildings and converting them to apartments or condos, and another one is in the works. A group of developers, including D.C.-based Bernstein Management Corp., Bethesda-based Urban Atlantic and D.C.-based Placemakr have partnered to redevelop 1735 K St., NW, near the Farragut Square Metro station, and will reposition the 12-story building as luxury apartments. They will be operated under the Placemakr Premier brand, which operates apartments with hotel-like amenities.
NBC Washington
On Dec. 5, Virginia's HOV Rules Will Change on I-66. Here's What to Know
A big warning for drivers in Northern Virginia: Changes are coming to Interstate 66, both inside and outside the Capital Beltway. HOV requirements along the entire length of I-66, from Rosslyn to Gainesville, will go from HOV-2 to HOV-3 starting Dec. 5. All other drivers will have to pay to use the toll lanes.
WTOP
Loudoun landowner proposes more data centers
Chuck Kuhn, founder of JK Moving Services and one of the largest landowners in Loudoun County, is seeking county approval for a large data center and warehouse development on 112 acres he owns near Leesburg, Virginia. JK Land Holdings LLC’s proposal would replace asphalt and concrete plants on Cochran Mills...
WTOP
How 1 new Silver Line stop could spark development in 2 counties
Some local residents might not know the location of one particular stop along the new Silver Line extension — Innovation Station. But if someone mentioned “that oddly shaped, dark-colored glass building you see from the Dulles Toll Road,” that would solve the mystery. “If you’ve seen the...
Commercial Observer
DC Offers $8M Round of Grants Aimed at Restaurant, Entertainment and Retail Sectors
Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, who last week won her third term to lead the District, has created a new $8 million round for the Bridge Fund grant program, which provides financial support to businesses and proprietors in the restaurant, entertainment and retail sectors. Teaming with the Office of the...
WTOP
Prince William Planning Commission advances Comprehensive Plan update
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Prince William County is putting the finishing touches on its vision for the next 18 years. At its meeting Nov. 9, the Planning Commission recommended approval of...
royalexaminer.com
Warren County Grand Jury of November 2022 indictments
The Warren County Grand Jury of November 2022 has issued the following indictments:. COUNT ONE: On or about April 2, 2022, in the County of Warren, Amber Michelle Linaburg did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of.
theburn.com
Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken chooses first Loudoun location
Breaking Nashville hot chicken news — the fast-growing Hangry Joe’s chain has finally settled on its first Loudoun location. The purveyor of spicy chicken sandwiches is headed to Ashburn. The Burn has learned that Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken is coming to the Cameron Chase Village Center. That’s the...
Customers out thousands of dollars after Maryland pool contractor suddenly goes out of business, blames 'world events'
SEVERNA PARK, Md. — Maryland pool contractor, Catalina Pools Builders, LLC, closed its door in October leaving dozens of customers scrambling for options. The company blamed ‘world events’ for the closure, an Oct. 27 email said. The notice added the decision was made over "many months". The...
WTOP
DC’s Racial Equity Action Plan aims to provide opportunities
D.C. has released a draft version of its plan to move the District closer to racial equality. It’s called D.C.’s Racial Equity Action Plan, and Mayor Muriel Bowser said it will serve as the beginning of a roadmap to make D.C. prosperous for every resident. “We also know...
WTOP
Food distributor Baldor to double routes, hire 100
Bronx, New York-based commercial food distributor Baldor Specialty Foods, which entered the D.C. region market in 2012, has signed a lease for a 100,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility in Lanham, Maryland, that will support its plans to double delivery routes over the next few years. Baldor is also hiring 100...
Visit the Most Charming Christmas Town in Virginia
There's certainly no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is definitely true for one of the most festive towns in the state of Virginia, the charming town of Middleburg.
After Initiative 82 Passes, D.C. Restaurants Look To Ease Transition Away From Tipped Wages
D.C. voters have overwhelmingly approved Initiative 82, which phases out the tipped minimum wage and will require business owners to pay tipped workers like bartenders and servers the city’s full minimum wage by 2027 without relying on gratuity. Now, bar and restaurant owners are weighing how to respond, both...
WTOP
Manassas baseball league could get new home at Kline Farm in Prince William Co.
More than a year after the long-running Greater Manassas Baseball League learned the city planned to sell the land its fields sit upon, a future home could soon be finalized. Developer Stanley Martin Homes, which has been seeking to build homes on the former 92-acre Kline Dairy Farm, has amended its plans to include a new baseball and softball complex.
WTOP
ZooLights 2022: What you need to know
Week 3: Dec. 9-11 Weeks 4 and 5: Dec. 16-23 The event is free, but keep in mind it does require event entry-pass reservations, which are separate from daytime entry passes to the zoo. You reserve them starting on Friday. Anyone planning to drive in for the event will need to buy a $30 parking pass.
Loudoun’s Two New School Board Members Have Different Visions For County Schools
After a hard-fought campaign, voters in Loudoun County have selected two new school board candidates from opposite sides of the ideological spectrum. Seats representing the Leesburg and the Broad Run Districts were on the ballot this election season, each with three candidates—one with Democratic backing, one with Republican backing, and one an independent—vying for the role.
WTOP
Gaithersburg condo blast: 1 still hospitalized; officials still trying to contact owner of 1 unit
A day after an explosion and fire tore through the Potomac Oaks Condominium building in Gaithersburg, Maryland, Wednesday morning, officials said they are still trying to make contact with the owner of one unit. Fire Chief Scott Goldstein told reporters Thursday that officials do not know how many people are...
