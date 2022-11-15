ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Child rescued from well in South Carolina

By Bethany Fowler
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DM9Z2_0jBWEFpq00

TAYLORS, S.C. (WSPA) – A child was rescued from a well Monday afternoon in Greenville County.

According to the Taylors Fire and Rescue, firefighters responded at 2 p.m. to a call that a child had fallen into an old well.

Georgia city council member arrested on charges of impersonating police officer

Once firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the child in a 20ft deep well.

Firefighters said the child was removed within minutes.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Um0LA_0jBWEFpq00
    Firefighters working to rescue a child from well in Taylors (Source: Taylors Fire and Rescue)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T82MW_0jBWEFpq00
    Firefighters working to rescue a child from well in Taylors (Source: Taylors Fire and Rescue)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40rqTq_0jBWEFpq00
    Firefighters working to rescue a child from well in Taylors (Source: Taylors Fire and Rescue)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ESvs_0jBWEFpq00
    Firefighters working to rescue a child from well in Taylors (Source: Taylors Fire and Rescue)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WYFF4.com

Child falls 20 feet into well in Greer, fire officials say

GREER, S.C. — A child was rescued Monday afternoon after falling into an old well in Greer, according to officials with Taylors Fire and Rescue. It happened around 2 p.m. off Clement Road in Greer, fire officials said,. According to fire officials, the boy fell about 20 feet. This...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Officers catch suspects breaking into cars along Laurens Rd.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers recently caught two suspects breaking into and damaging cars at dealerships along Laurens Road. Officers said they were patrolling the dealerships at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday when they noticed that one of the cars had its emergency flashers...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing teen in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen. Deputies say 13-year-old Abigail Garcia was last seen near Sunshine Lake Road on Wednesday, Nov. 16 wearing a red hoodie and red sweatpants. Garcia is five foot inches tall, weighs about 140...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients every day of the week.
CLINTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate ministry offers winter supplies for those in need

The Anderson Police Department said a warrant for cruelty to animals has been signed after an incident involving a dog groomer was caught on camera - and is now going viral on Facebook. |. Upcountry History Museum is opening Nutcracker: The Exhibition on Saturday. Visitors can immerse themselves into the...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate student charged after loaded gun found at school

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a student was charged on Wednesday after a loaded pistol was found at Westside High School. Deputies said officials initially searched the student’s belongings because they smelled like weed, and while they were looking through the student’s backpack, they found the loaded pistol.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Nightclub harvests body heat from dancers

Camp LeJeune Lawsuits: What you should know about …. By now you may have seen one too many commercials about water contamination at Camp Lejeune. It was one of the largest water contamination cases in U.S. history, dating back to the 1950s through the 80s. Residents voice concerns about proposed...
GREENVILLE, SC
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy