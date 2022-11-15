Child rescued from well in South Carolina
TAYLORS, S.C. (WSPA) – A child was rescued from a well Monday afternoon in Greenville County.
According to the Taylors Fire and Rescue, firefighters responded at 2 p.m. to a call that a child had fallen into an old well.
Once firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the child in a 20ft deep well.
Firefighters said the child was removed within minutes.
