NFL MOVE: BHS grad waived by Detroit, this week crucial

Bartlesville High graduate A.J. Parker could be headed to a new NFL address or to return to the Detroit Lions.

Detroit waived Parker — a second-year defensive back — on Friday.

But, if Parker cleared the waiver (no other team claimed him), the Lions could re-sign him to either the practice squad or the active roster.

Meanwhile, any NFL club could vie for Parker’s services once he clears waivers, listed as a 24-hour period, although it’s not clear whether that includes weekends or is just for business days.

In may 2021, Detroit signed Parker as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State. Parker earned a roster spot with Detroit and started a half-dozen or more games during the 2021-22 season.

This past summer, the Lions waited until their final cutdown to waive Parker. After he cleared waivers, the Lions re-signed him to their practice squad.

After a few weeks, the Lions brought Parker back to the active roster. He saw action right away and made a total of several tackles during the next few games.

But, the Lions put him on their injury list two weeks ago and he missed the next game. This past week, he appeared on the injury list again and participated in only light practice through Thursday.

On Friday, Detroit put him on waivers — opening the door on Saturday for them to sign two additional players to the roster.

If Parker were to clear waivers without another club claiming him he would become a free agent.

One possibility is the Lions were crowded with healthy cornerbacks (seven, with Parker) and waived Parker to clear one of two open spots on the roster. They could try this week to re-sign him if he were to clear waivers.

Parker has earned praised for his instincts, athleticism and rugged play. He averaged approximately four tackles per game last season. Parker also was on the field for 65 percent of the snaps in the games in which he played in 2021-22.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: NFL MOVE: BHS grad waived by Detroit, this week crucial