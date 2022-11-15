ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second Crumbl Cookies location in Knoxville announces grand opening

By Gregory Raucoules
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After opening their first store in Knoxville earlier this year , Crumbl Cookies has announced a grand opening date for their second location in the area.

The Turkey Creek Crumbl Cookies located at 11055 Parkside Drive will officially open on Friday, Nov. 18. The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Customers can order in-person for the first five business days before delivery, curbside pickup, catering and nationwide shipping begins on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

A release from the company said the new location will create more than 50 job openings.

The location is owned by Tom and Grant Getz, who also own the first Knoxville location on Clinton Highway.

“As local business owners, we are looking forward to sharing delicious cookies with our neighbors, and building relationships with our customers and neighboring businesses!”, the father/son duo said in a release.

Crumbl locations offer a rotating weekly menu of cookies to customers. The Turkey Creek store will feature Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk, Pumpkin Cake, Lemon Blackberry, Apple Pie, Hazelnut Sea Salt, and Classic Pink Sugar for their grand opening week.

Each week, Crumbl Cookie’s menu rotates to give you 4 different specialty flavors to taste and enjoy. (Photo: Business Wire)

The business has expanded across the country since opening their first store in Logan, Utah in 2017. Crumbl Cookies now has over 500 locations in 40+ states.

