hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Jury convicts man of 2nd DUI
A Knox County jury convicted a “repeat drunk driver” who caused a 2020 crash in Farragut, authorities said Wednesday. Ted Dustin Hamilton, 44, of Lenoir City, was found guilty of a slew of crimes including DUI (Second Offense), reckless endangerment, driving on a revoked license, and violating the implied consent law.
Kingston man sentenced to 22 years for illegally having gun after lengthy criminal history
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A 36-year-old Kingston man was sentenced to 22 years in prison after a judge found him to be an "armed career criminal." Phillip Thomas Green was sentenced after he was found illegally in possession of a gun. According to evidence presented at trial, he had ten prior felony convictions, including five felony drug convictions. On August 16, 2019, the Kingsport Police Department responded to calls about a disturbance on Park Street.
wvlt.tv
Man arrested after being found with stolen law enforcement weapon, equipment: police
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested after being found with several stolen weapons and equipment from Tennessee law enforcement agencies during a parole check, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. Marques Smith, 21, was the subject of a parole check-in on Wednesday. While checking on...
wvlt.tv
Man charged with vehicular homicide after fatal Pellissippi Parkway crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man faces several charges after a fatal crash that happened on Pellissippi Parkway around 1:30 a.m. Friday. The crash happened near the Kingston Pike exit, according to a release from the Knoxville Police Department’s communications manager, Scott Erland. Three cars were involved in the crash, which killed one driver and sent two more people to the hospital with serious injuries, Erland said.
DA: Man convicted for second DUI after refusing to submit blood draw
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 44-year-old repeat drunk driver was convicted on Wednesday, Nov. 16, according to District Attorney Charme Allen. Ted Dustin Hamilton was convicted of driving under the influence second offense, reckless endangerment, driving on a revoked license and violation of implied consent law, the DA said. On...
WATE
3 charged following road rage situation
Three people were charged after a road rage incident on Strawberry Plains Pike, according to Knoxville Police Department. Three people were charged after a road rage incident on Strawberry Plains Pike, according to Knoxville Police Department. Inflation impacting holidays. With Thanksgiving less than a week away, NewsNation shows consumers how...
WATE
3 people charged after road rage shooting in East Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people were charged after a road rage incident on Strawberry Plains Pike, according to Knoxville Police Department. Officers said they are investigating what was an apparent road rage incident that led to shots being fired on Strawberry Plains Pike near Cracker Barrel Lane Wednesday evening.
Latest plea announced in Sevier County cocaine ring bust
Federal prosecutors have announced the latest guilty plea in the investigation into cocaine trafficking and stolen cars which culminated in a 2020 raid of the Sevier County courthouse.
WSMV
Nolensville Pike murder suspect arrested at Knox County weigh station
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The man wanted in the fatal shooting of a co-worker at a Nolensville Pike construction site on Tuesday has been arrested near Knoxville, Metro Police said. Police said Juan Edgardo Izaguerra-Montoya, 31, was arrested by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Knox County deputies at an interstate...
Career thief sentenced to 24 years after Knoxville car break-ins
A man has pleaded guilty to stealing from several vehicles parked in downtown Knoxville parking garages. DA Charme Allen’s Career Gang Unit said he is a "career offender whose prior criminal history began in the 1980s."
Middlesboro jewelry store heist under investigation
Police are seeking to identify several suspects after a jewelry store robbery in Middlesboro, Kentucky was robbed Tuesday.
Knox County Sheriff’s Office facing major staff shortage
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has been dealing with a staff shortage for a couple of years but they are now feeling the effects of being stretched thin. KCSO is teetering on the line of violating some federal guidelines at their jail and detention center. The Prison Rape Elimination Act was signed […]
indherald.com
Scott County teen fatally injured in accident
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. | A Scott County teenager was killed in a single-vehicle crash near here here Tuesday evening. Gracie Lay, 19, of Pioneer, died when the vehicle she was a passenger in crashed on Fincastle Road northeast of LaFollette just before 10 p.m. Monday evening. According to a preliminary report...
wvlt.tv
Beloved Knox County teacher suffers stroke
Hops and Holler’s owner talks future plans after announcing bar’s closing. Todd Wakefield speaks about why he decided to close the bar and his new golf apparel business Inward Half. Deadly I-40 Crash. Updated: 7 hours ago. One man died in a crash on I-40 after hitting a...
indherald.com
Alleged shoplifter nabbed during attempt to pawn stolen items
ONEIDA | An accused shoplifter was arrested inside a pawn shop on Friday as he allegedly attempted to sell the items he had stolen. Eric A. Wilson, 42, of Knoxville, was arrested by Oneida Police Department officers just minutes after allegedly stealing computers and other items from the Walmart store in town. According to a warrant, Wilson loaded two Hewlett Packard computers and other small items into a shopping cart and walked straight out the front door of the store, bypassing the checkout.
Nashville construction site shooting suspect captured in East Tennessee
The man accused of shooting a co-worker at a construction site in Nashville Tuesday night has been taken into custody in East Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Deadly I-40 Crash
Hops and Holler’s owner talks future plans after announcing bar’s closing. Todd Wakefield speaks about why he decided to close the bar and his new golf apparel business Inward Half. Shots fired, KPD investigating possible road rage incident. Updated: 7 hours ago. Knoxville police officers responded to Strawberry...
wvlt.tv
Gun violence in Knoxville nearly doubled in three years
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gun violence is skyrocketing in Knoxville. A new report showed homicides nearly doubled from 2019 to last year. There were 89 homicides from 2019 through 2021 with 100 victims. “Gun violence is the overwhelming majority of incidents that happen in our community,” said LaKenya Middlebrook, Chief...
wymt.com
Bell County Sheriff’s Department looking for stolen ATV
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a stolen ATV. The 2021 Polaris RZR Turbo Ghost Red Grey was taken from the Stoney Fork community. If you have any information, you can call Bell County Dispatch at 606-337-6174. All calls will...
wvlt.tv
Man dies in fiery I-40 crash in Roane Co.
ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - One man died in a crash on I-40 East in Roane County Wednesday morning, according to a preliminary crash report obtained by WVLT News. Troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said Jorge Luis Leon Ramirez was driving a commercial motor vehicle with one passenger, John Michel Gogvava Leon, when he lost control near the Buttermilk Rd. exit.
