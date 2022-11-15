ONEIDA | An accused shoplifter was arrested inside a pawn shop on Friday as he allegedly attempted to sell the items he had stolen. Eric A. Wilson, 42, of Knoxville, was arrested by Oneida Police Department officers just minutes after allegedly stealing computers and other items from the Walmart store in town. According to a warrant, Wilson loaded two Hewlett Packard computers and other small items into a shopping cart and walked straight out the front door of the store, bypassing the checkout.

ONEIDA, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO