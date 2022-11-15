ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Jury convicts man of 2nd DUI

A Knox County jury convicted a “repeat drunk driver” who caused a 2020 crash in Farragut, authorities said Wednesday. Ted Dustin Hamilton, 44, of Lenoir City, was found guilty of a slew of crimes including DUI (Second Offense), reckless endangerment, driving on a revoked license, and violating the implied consent law.
FARRAGUT, TN
WBIR

Kingston man sentenced to 22 years for illegally having gun after lengthy criminal history

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A 36-year-old Kingston man was sentenced to 22 years in prison after a judge found him to be an "armed career criminal." Phillip Thomas Green was sentenced after he was found illegally in possession of a gun. According to evidence presented at trial, he had ten prior felony convictions, including five felony drug convictions. On August 16, 2019, the Kingsport Police Department responded to calls about a disturbance on Park Street.
KINGSTON, TN
wvlt.tv

Man charged with vehicular homicide after fatal Pellissippi Parkway crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man faces several charges after a fatal crash that happened on Pellissippi Parkway around 1:30 a.m. Friday. The crash happened near the Kingston Pike exit, according to a release from the Knoxville Police Department’s communications manager, Scott Erland. Three cars were involved in the crash, which killed one driver and sent two more people to the hospital with serious injuries, Erland said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

3 people charged after road rage shooting in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people were charged after a road rage incident on Strawberry Plains Pike, according to Knoxville Police Department. Officers said they are investigating what was an apparent road rage incident that led to shots being fired on Strawberry Plains Pike near Cracker Barrel Lane Wednesday evening.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nolensville Pike murder suspect arrested at Knox County weigh station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The man wanted in the fatal shooting of a co-worker at a Nolensville Pike construction site on Tuesday has been arrested near Knoxville, Metro Police said. Police said Juan Edgardo Izaguerra-Montoya, 31, was arrested by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Knox County deputies at an interstate...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Knox County Sheriff’s Office facing major staff shortage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has been dealing with a staff shortage for a couple of years but they are now feeling the effects of being stretched thin. KCSO is teetering on the line of violating some federal guidelines at their jail and detention center. The Prison Rape Elimination Act was signed […]
KNOX COUNTY, TN
indherald.com

Scott County teen fatally injured in accident

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. | A Scott County teenager was killed in a single-vehicle crash near here here Tuesday evening. Gracie Lay, 19, of Pioneer, died when the vehicle she was a passenger in crashed on Fincastle Road northeast of LaFollette just before 10 p.m. Monday evening. According to a preliminary report...
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Beloved Knox County teacher suffers stroke

KNOX COUNTY, TN
indherald.com

Alleged shoplifter nabbed during attempt to pawn stolen items

ONEIDA | An accused shoplifter was arrested inside a pawn shop on Friday as he allegedly attempted to sell the items he had stolen. Eric A. Wilson, 42, of Knoxville, was arrested by Oneida Police Department officers just minutes after allegedly stealing computers and other items from the Walmart store in town. According to a warrant, Wilson loaded two Hewlett Packard computers and other small items into a shopping cart and walked straight out the front door of the store, bypassing the checkout.
ONEIDA, TN
wvlt.tv

KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Gun violence in Knoxville nearly doubled in three years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gun violence is skyrocketing in Knoxville. A new report showed homicides nearly doubled from 2019 to last year. There were 89 homicides from 2019 through 2021 with 100 victims. “Gun violence is the overwhelming majority of incidents that happen in our community,” said LaKenya Middlebrook, Chief...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Bell County Sheriff’s Department looking for stolen ATV

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a stolen ATV. The 2021 Polaris RZR Turbo Ghost Red Grey was taken from the Stoney Fork community. If you have any information, you can call Bell County Dispatch at 606-337-6174. All calls will...
BELL COUNTY, KY
wvlt.tv

Man dies in fiery I-40 crash in Roane Co.

ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - One man died in a crash on I-40 East in Roane County Wednesday morning, according to a preliminary crash report obtained by WVLT News. Troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said Jorge Luis Leon Ramirez was driving a commercial motor vehicle with one passenger, John Michel Gogvava Leon, when he lost control near the Buttermilk Rd. exit.
ROANE COUNTY, TN

