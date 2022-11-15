Driver ejected after vehicle collides with tree
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was ejected from their vehicle after colliding with a tree on Wible Road early Tuesday morning, according to Bakersfield police.
Officers were dispatched to the single vehicle collision just after 4:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a person lying on Wible Road just north of Panama Lane, BPD said.
The single occupant of the vehicle sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment, the department said.
The collision remains under investigation and the identity of the driver will be released at a later date.
