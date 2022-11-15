Before the collapse of FTX, founder Sam Bankman-Fried frantically attempted to cut a deal with Binance and worked the phones to raise more capital. Bankman-Fried quickly went from everything is fine, to we need a lot of money to keep things going. In the end, FTX collapsed and filed for bankruptcy protection, and Bankman-Fried was replaced as CEO. It was revealed today that creditors may number up to one million as thousands of users have seen their funds locked on the shuttered exchange.

2 DAYS AGO