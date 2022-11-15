Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
Binance CEO CZ Announces Industry Recovery Fund in Light of FTX Debacle
Chengpeng “CZ” Zhou, the founder and CEO of Binance, announced a new “Industry Recovery Fund” following the collapse of FTX and the affiliated collateral damage that has harmed numerous crypto firms. Revealed via Twitter, CZ stated:. To reduce further cascading negative effects of FTX, Binance is...
crowdfundinsider.com
Liquidnet Enhances Equities Trading App with Integrated Analytics
Liquidnet, a technology-driven agency execution specialist, recently announced the integration of the firm’s proprietary trading analytics “into its equities trading application.”. Powered by Liquidnet Investment Analytics (IA), a sophisticated analytical solution, traders will “have access to personalized pre and intra-trade analytics through real time alerts and intuitive visualizations.”...
crowdfundinsider.com
Copper.co, Aon Announce $500M of Digital Asset Cold Storage Insurance Cover
Copper.co, provider of institutional digital asset custody and trading solutions, announces that it “has $500m of insurance for digital assets in cold storage.”. Cover has been “arranged by global professional services firm Aon (NYSE: AON), using a panel of insurers led by Canopius, a global specialty (re)insurer and Lloyd’s of London syndicate.” This follows on from “a rigorous assessment of Copper’s risk management protocols.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Genesis Suspends Redemptions: “Abnormal withdrawal requests which have exceeded our current liquidity”
Genesis, an institutional-focused digital asset platform, has posted a series of Tweets revealing a strained platform following the collapse of FTX this past week. Genesis is part of the Digital Currency Group – one of the most prominent entities in the digital asset world. Genesis stated that “abnormal withdrawal...
crowdfundinsider.com
Bitfinex, Binance Gain Digital Assets as Investors Seek Safety
Money that fled FTX is looking for a place to land. But FTX is not necessarily the only platform that is losing crypto assets, at least according to a Tweet thread from Nansen. The company claims that Binance and Bitfinex are the top crypto marketplaces accepting digital asset refugees following...
crowdfundinsider.com
Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls: Former Enron Fixer and New FTX CEO Hammers Incompetence at Failed Crypto Exchange
New FTX CEO John Ray has filed a declaration in support of Chapter 11 proceedings, completely slamming the utter incompetence of management in what was once the second-largest crypto exchange in the world. To quote the filing:. “Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate...
crowdfundinsider.com
Credit Decisioning Platform Credisense and Mambu to Provide Lending Solution
Credisense, a no-code origination, workflow and credit decisioning platform, has partnered with cloud-native SaaS banking and financial services platform Mambu, “to accelerate the modernization of lending systems in the Asia Pacific market.”. The partnership will “provide lenders of all sizes with a flexible end-to-end lending platform that supports loan...
crowdfundinsider.com
AMBA, MOCA Financial Launch Patriot Card
The Association of Military Banks of America (AMBA), the nation’s “only” military bank trade association, in partnership with MOCA Financial, a key player in advanced digital accounts and payment processing, launched The Patriot Card, a debit card designed to provide our Veterans “a safe, flexible, and reliable way to receive, spend, and save their government benefits.”
crowdfundinsider.com
AngelList Spins Out Jobs Community, Rebrands as Wellfound
Online investment platform and venture community AngelList has spun off its jobs service – AngelList Talent, into a stand-alone company. The new business has been rebranded as Wellfound. The company said that AngelList Venture is once again called AngelList. AngelList provided some updated metrics with the news, including:. AngelList...
crowdfundinsider.com
Plug and Play to Launch Crypto, Digital Assets Innovation Platform
Global innovation platform, Plug and Play, together with founding partners Visa, AllianceBlock, The INX Digital Company, IGT, and Franklin Templeton, has announced “the launch of their new Crypto and Digital Assets program in Silicon Valley.”. The program aims “to connect international startups with the founding partners to pilot the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Payments Fintech Banked Finalizes $15M Series A Extension
Banked Ltd, the London-based Fintech company building a next-gen global payment network, announced that it has raised over $15 million in a Series A extension round, “led by global software investor Insight Partners.”. The investment round was “supported by Citi and National Australia Bank Ventures, recognizing Banked’s traction and...
crowdfundinsider.com
London Stock Exchange Group, Mizuho to Collaborate on Development of Sustainability Solutions
LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) and Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., one of Japan’s leading global financial institutions, announced an agreement “to collaborate in providing sustainability solutions to the bank’s corporate clients.”. The agreement will enable Mizuho “to strengthen its offering to customers by combining LSEG’s expertise in...
crowdfundinsider.com
More Retail Payments: Circle Announces it Will Enable Apple Pay for Merchants
Apple Pay, the very popular digital wallet offering from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), is now available via Circle, according to a blog post. Circle stated that eligible businesses who build with Circle can now accept Apple Pay. This includes both in-App payments as well as using a Safari browser. Circle said this feature will help “crypto native businesses” as some customers may want to pay with a more traditional method to purchase crypto. Businesses can “shift more retail payments to digital currency and experience the benefits of USDC settlement.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Global Investment Platform OurCrowd Launches AI Hub in Abu Dhabi
In partnership with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), OurCrowd has announced the launch of a global artificial intelligence (AI) hub. Based at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) Hub71, the AI hub has been named Integrated Data Intelligence Ltd (IDI) and will develop easily adoptable AI solutions for business. ADIO...
crowdfundinsider.com
FTX: Sam Bankman-Fried Still Trying to Raise Cash: Report
Before the collapse of FTX, founder Sam Bankman-Fried frantically attempted to cut a deal with Binance and worked the phones to raise more capital. Bankman-Fried quickly went from everything is fine, to we need a lot of money to keep things going. In the end, FTX collapsed and filed for bankruptcy protection, and Bankman-Fried was replaced as CEO. It was revealed today that creditors may number up to one million as thousands of users have seen their funds locked on the shuttered exchange.
crowdfundinsider.com
KKR Leads Series C Funding Round in Indonesia’s Digital Trust Provider Privy
KKR, a global investment firm, and Privy, a digital trust provider in Indonesia, announced the signing of definitive agreements under which KKR “will participate as the lead investor in the $48 million Series C funding round of Privy, with participation from existing investors MDI Ventures, GGV Capital and Telkomsel Mitra Inovasi (TMI), and new investors including Singtel Innov8.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Esports Firm TSM Halts FTX Partnership
TSM, an esport firm, has halted its partnership with bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. In a brief statement from company representatives, TSM explained:. “After monitoring the evolving situation and discussing internally, TSM is suspending our partnership with FTX effective immediately. This means that FTX branding will no longer appear on any of our org, team and player social media profiles, and will also be removed from our player jerseys. This process may take some time to complete as some social platforms have made changes to their product features.
crowdfundinsider.com
SEC Publishes Enforcement Data for 2022
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Division of Enforcement, has published its annual activity report for the fiscal year 2022. The Division of Enforcement is the largest section of the SEC and leverages the bulk of the agency’s budget. According to the SEC, enforcement actions grew by 6.5% in...
crowdfundinsider.com
Gemini Halts Earn Program Following Genesis Announcement
Crypto trading platform Gemini has halted its Earn program following the announcement that Genesis had halted redemptions. Gemini Earn most recently promoted an 8.5% return for investors. The collapse of FTX and its collateral damage continues to impact other crypto trading platforms due to counterparty relationships as well as declining...
crowdfundinsider.com
Acting Comptroller Outlines OCC Priorities, Includes Fintech, Crypto in Statement to Senate Banking Committee
The Acting Comptroller of the Currency, Michael J. Hsu, testified in front of the Senate Committee on Banking today. In prepared testimony, the Acting Comptroller outlined his priorities for the bank regulator. In opening statements, the Chair of the Committee, Senator Sherrod Brown, took a cautious note on “shadow banks”...
