Read full article on original website
Related
EW.com
Yes, that's Lindsay Lohan's sister in Falling for Christmas
Lindsay Lohan kept it in the family this holiday season with her new Netflix movie Falling for Christmas. The star's younger sister Aliana Lohan, 28, appears in a few scenes in the holiday rom-com as Bianca, a stylist for the elder Lohan's character, Sierra Belmont. She first pops up in the opening sequence, which sees Belmont and her glam squad entering her suite to prepare her for the day, asking if she'd like to try on a pair of "vegan leather" slacks.
Popculture
Matthew Perry Talks Salma Hayek's Unhelpful Acting Tips After Keanu Reeves Controversy
Matthew Perry is sharing yet another celebrity anecdote in his upcoming memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing – this time about Salma Hayek. The Friends alum recalled his experience making his first big movie alongside the actress as they co-starred in the 1997 rom-com Fools Rush In.
‘Halloween Ends’ Star Jamie Lee Curtis Gave This Advice After All the Plastic Surgery She’s Had Done
Find out what actor Jamie Lee Curtis revealed about getting plastic surgery over the years and how it really made her feel.
tvinsider.com
‘The Conners’: Surprise Return of Original ‘Roseanne’ Character Coming Soon
The Conners showrunners been teasing the return of a past Roseanne character for some time now, and it sounds like it’s finally almost here. Executive producers Dave Caplan and Bill Helford hinted in September that fans should look out for an original Roseanne character in the fifth season. “I can’t reveal it, but there is someone coming from years’ past,” Helford told TVLine at the time, before adding, “It was a very memorable appearance when this person was there, and this person is coming back.”
Comic actor Leslie Jordan, 67, killed in Hollywood car accident
LOS ANGELES, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Comic actor Leslie Jordan, a prime-time Emmy winner for his role on the hit sitcom "Will & Grace" and a social media sensation during the COVID-19 pandemic, died on Monday in a car crash while driving to work in Hollywood, a spokesperson said. He was 67.
Henry Winkler Says He Regrets Turning Down Lead Role in Grease
Happy Days actor Henry Winkler agreed with CNN’s Chris Wallace in an interview broadcast yesterday that he was a “damn fool” for turning down the role of Danny Zuko in Grease—a part that was eventually played by John Travolta. Winkler played the iconic character Arthur Fonzarelli on the long-running sitcom from 1974 to 1984. “I thought: I’ve played the Fonz, I’m not going to do it again,’ Winkler told Wallace as he recalled being offered the role. “I should have just shut up and had a really good time making that movie.” Grease was the highest-grossing musical film ever at the time of its release, and catapulted Travolta to stardom. Read it at CNN
Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry support Will Smith at private screening of his new film 'Emancipation'
Will Smith received support from a host of his Hollywood friends, including Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry, during a private screening of his new Apple film "Emancipation." The film marks Smith's first movie release since the 2022 Oscars where he slapped Chris Rock onstage during the live telecast. The...
'Friends' star Matthew Perry says Bruce Willis ended up guest starring on the show because he lost a bet
Matthew Perry said that Bruce Willis' Emmy-winning role on "Friends" happened because the "Die Hard" star lost a bet to the sitcom actor. In his new memoir titled "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," released on Tuesday, Perry recalled meeting Willis through their roles as Oz Oseransky and Jimmy Tudeski, respectively, in the 2000 comedy "The Whole Nine Yards."
Lindsay Lohan Pitched a ‘Mean Girls’ Mid-Credits Scene for ‘Falling for Christmas’
Lindsay Lohan’s “Falling for Christmas” almost fetched a “Mean Girls” callback. While lead star and executive producer Lohan belts a few bars of “Jingle Bell Rock” in the Netflix Christmas romantic comedy (and simultaneously released a holiday single), the “Mean Girls” alum said that fully recreating the iconic talent show dance sequence would cross a line for its legacy. “It was my brilliant idea to bring it up in a conversation with the directors and the producers. I was like, ‘Oh, wouldn’t it be fun if we did a blooper reel at the end and we all kind of did the Christmas...
Complex
‘The Princess Diaries 3’ in Development, Anne Hathaway’s Return Not Confirmed
Disney is developing a third film in its Princess Diaries trilogy. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Anne Hathaway has not yet been confirmed, though sources say the threequel will be a “continuation of the Hathaway-led series of films rather than a reboot.”. The script is being penned by Aadrita...
Lindsay Lohan Determined To Make ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel With Jamie Lee Curtis: ‘They Have A Plot Developed’ (Exclusive)
Lindsay Lohan has been enjoying a resurgence in her career lately — see her new Netflix holiday movie Falling for Christmas — and the former child star wants to keep the momentum going! A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the actress is eying a sequel to her 2003 cult comedy classic Freaky Friday to do exactly that… and she’s even been discussing the project with her co-star from the original: Jamie Lee Curtis!
NME
Lindsay Lohan’s new film praised by critics: “The Citizen Kane of Christmas movies”
Falling For Christmas Lindsay Lohan garner plenty of praise for her “wonderful” cinema comeback. The film, the first of three as part of a deal at Netflix, sees Lohan play a rich socialite who develops amnesia in the run-up to Christmas. Losing all knowledge of her privileged existence, she finds herself in the care of the handsome lodge owner and his daughter.
Eric Roberts Believes Margot Robbie’s ‘Babylon’ Performance Is Oscar-Worthy, Compares It To Elizabeth Taylor
Hollywood legend Eric Roberts is vast enough to recognize when another star is going places, ad he has shared his theory on Margot Robbie's acting prowess in the movie, Babylon. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Roberts couldn't stop praising the actress. Likewise, he shared his thoughts about how...
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt's Old Hollywood Movie 'Babylon' Is Over 3 Hours Long: Report
Margot Robbie's next movie is jam-packed. Robbie, 32, stars in Babylon, from La La Land and Whiplash director Damien Chazelle, as an aspiring actress named Nellie LaRoy in 1920s Hollywood, when the movie business was transitioning from silent films to talkies. Brad Pitt plays Jack Conrad, a movie star at a different stage of his career.
ComicBook
Violent Night: David Harbour's Santa Claus Throws Hand in Exclusive Clip
Ahead of Violent Night's theatrical release and ComicBook.com's exclusive early screening in New York City, Universal Studios has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive clip from the film. In the clip, seen in the video above, David Harbour is Santa Claus arriving at a home invasion. With the robbers being on the naughty list, Santa Claus is given no choice but to start serving up some Christmas butt-kicking with various holiday decorations, toys, and more from his bag of tricks being used to take down the naughty list.
Channing Tatum shows Salma Hayek his moves in trailer for ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’
CNN — Channing Tatum is hoping the third time’s a charm with the upcoming “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” which debuted its steamy first trailer on Tuesday. The trilogy-completing entry in the “Magic Mike” franchise, coming a little over a decade after 2012’s first film of the same name, revisits Tatum’s stripper-with-a-heart-of-gold Mike Lane, who this time takes off to London with Salma Hayek.
Where Was Daniel Craig? Actor's No-Show Explained After 'Knives Out' Co-Star Kate Hudson Hits The Red Carpet Without Him
Daniel Craig was noticeably MIA from the Los Angeles premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Monday evening, with lead co-star Kate Hudson hitting the red carpet alongside her famous mom, Goldie Hawn, and other members of the movie's cast.RadarOnline.com has learned the film's leading man was feeling under the weather.During the intro last night, director Rian Johnson mentioned that Craig came down with a bug and unfortunately couldn't make it for the special occasion at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Kate was dressed to impress, clad in a sparkling gold gown while her mother looked chic...
Morrissey abandoned his Los Angeles show halfway through - and fans think it's because he was too cold
Morrissey's LA show was called off after just 30 minutes, and fans who paid $300 for tickets have an interesting theory as to why. Morrissey abandoned his show this past weekend in Los Angeles after just half an hour due to "unforeseen circumstances". The concert took place at the Greek...
ComicBook
New Alien Film Reportedly Finds Its Lead
Actress Cailee Spaeny is reportedly in talks to star in the new Alien movie that is being directed by Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don't Breathe). The report states Cailee Spaeny has been "the top choice for the lead role for some time, following several meetings with producers and Alvarez," whereas other casting choices have been a "process." So it sounds like the studio and director definitely want her. Cailee Spaeny's roles have included The First Lady TV series, HBO's Mare of Easttown, Alex Garland's FX series Devs, the direct sequel The Craft: Legacy, the ensemble film Bad Times at the El Royale starring Chris Hemsworth, Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson, Cynthia Ervo and Jon Hamm.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Teams Up The Devils, Power And Denji
Chainsaw Man is revving through the first season of its highly anticipated anime release, and one hilarious cosplay has given Denji and Power a surprising makeover! The anime for Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga has kicked off a whole new wave of attention for the franchise as fans are beginning to see just how differently its main characters might act from central figures in other action series. Denji and Power have had a very curious dynamic that fans have seen develop over the episodes thus far as they seem pretty similar at their core, but really couldn't be more different.
Comments / 0