weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Antrim, Charlevoix by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 12:44:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Antrim; Charlevoix WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of an inch or two...possibly higher in some locations. * WHERE...Antrim and Charlevoix Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Crawford, Kalkaska, Otsego by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 12:44:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Crawford; Kalkaska; Otsego WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of an inch or two...possibly higher in some locations * WHERE...Otsego, Kalkaska and Crawford Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Special Weather Statement issued for Cheboygan, Presque Isle by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 09:06:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 11:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cheboygan; Presque Isle Snow Band will Affect Visibility Along US-23 A snow band over Lake Huron will, at times, move onshore and limit visibility along US-23 to less than a quarter mile at times. Snowfall rates may be 1/2 to 1 inch an hour with the band when it moves onshore.
