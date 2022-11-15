ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leominster, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSBS

WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America

I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WTNH

3 Connecticut schools lose funding over continued use of Native American mascots

(WTNH) – Three Connecticut schools will no longer receive funding from Native American tribes after refusing to remove Native American imagery and/or mascot names from the school. The Connecticut Office of Policy and Management completed its review of public schools and their associated athletic teams regarding their use of Native American tribes, individuals, customs, and […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
baystatebanner.com

Changes possible in state education policy

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. With just five months left in Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration, Baker and Education Secretary James Peyser made a move that raised eyebrows, replacing two members of the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE), the body that votes on state policy and decides who will serve as commissioner of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Gov. Baker seeks pardons in 1980s Malden day care abuse case

By Colin Young, State House News ServiceSTATE HOUSE, BOSTON, NOVEMBER 18, 2022 (State House News Service) - Before he leaves office, Gov. Charlie Baker wants the Governor's Council to revisit one of the nation's most highly charged and disputed abuse cases of the 1980s with recommended pardons for Gerald "Tooky" Amirault and Cheryl Amirault Lefave, who were convicted of sexually abusing young children at their Malden day care. The Amiraults were tried and convicted of child molestation in the Fells Acres abuse case of the mid-1980s, but Baker said Friday that the proceedings "took place without the benefit of scientific studies...
MALDEN, MA
WSBS

Can You be Fired or Penalized While on FMLA in Massachusetts?

Back in 2017 when I had my transplant surgery at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, I had to get all of my ducks in a row with my employer. I had to make sure I notified all of the necessary parties in Human Resources as well as my co-workers at the radio station that would be filling in for me while I was off. Plus, I had to fill out and submit the appropriate paperwork prior to my time away.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Worcester nonprofit working to turn Quality Inn into 90 units of housing for homeless

A local nonprofit is looking to help ease Worcester’s housing crisis by converting a hotel into 90 units of permanent supportive housing for homeless residents. Worcester Community Housing Resources Inc. has developed a plan to purchase and rehabilitate the Quality Inn & Hotel Suites on Oriol Drive in Worcester, according to Executive Director Jennifer Schanck-Bolwell.
WORCESTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man set to graduate college gunned down after traffic dispute

Massachusetts officials have announced that investigators have developed additional information in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on November 15. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Police Superintendent Barry Golner, based on the subsequent investigation, police and prosecutors believe that a fatal shooting on Chelmsford Street, at Maitland Avenue in Lowell may have followed a verbal altercation between the victim, 26-year-old Odogwu Ganobi of Lowell, and two parties who were not known to him.
LOWELL, MA
WMUR.com

Tuscan Village kicks off first annual holiday marketplace

SALEM, N.H. — Shoppers visited Tuscan Village for the first day of their pop-up holiday market. The event showcases 30 vendors selling holiday items during weekends through New Year's Eve. Tuscan Village marketing director Edwin Santana said the vendors sell wares like food, crafts and ornaments. "And then, of...
SALEM, NH
FraminghamSOURCE

Natick Firefighters Deliver Baby on Mass Pike

NATICK – On September 30, at around 12:40 a.m., the Natick Fire Department responded to the Mass Turnpike service plaza for a reported female in labor. On arrival the crews were able to help the Frost family welcome their newest member into the world!. Both mom and their new...
NATICK, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy