Driver Hospitalized Following Wrong-Way Crash on I-395 North in OxfordQuiet Corner AlertsOxford, MA
A Tale Of Two CitiesKevin VitaliHaverhill, MA
The Tufts Cannon: A long-standing tradition of student activismThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole StateTravel MavenNatick, MA
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
Worcester schools superintendent named to Healey transition team
WORCESTER ― Schools Superintendent Rachel H. Monárrez will serve on one of the six transition policy committees being put together by Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll. Along with the founder and CEO of Latinos for Education, Amanda Fernandez, Monárrez will co-chair the "Thriving youth and...
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America
I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
3 Connecticut schools lose funding over continued use of Native American mascots
(WTNH) – Three Connecticut schools will no longer receive funding from Native American tribes after refusing to remove Native American imagery and/or mascot names from the school. The Connecticut Office of Policy and Management completed its review of public schools and their associated athletic teams regarding their use of Native American tribes, individuals, customs, and […]
baystatebanner.com
Changes possible in state education policy
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. With just five months left in Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration, Baker and Education Secretary James Peyser made a move that raised eyebrows, replacing two members of the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE), the body that votes on state policy and decides who will serve as commissioner of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).
WCVB
Massachusetts school bus driver with 40 students on board charged with OUI
PEMBROKE, Mass. — A 53-year-old school bus driver was arrested and charged with operating under the influence after a 911 caller reported an erratic bus driving down a Massachusetts highway. State police said the erratic school bus driver was traveling north northbound on Route 3 in Pembroke with about...
Addiction and mental health center opens in downtown Worcester
WORCESTER — The newest tenant of the three-floor building at Main and Foster streets has opened as a treatment center with intensive weekslong rehabilitation programs. On the first floor of the 1930 building, NuLife Behavioral Health Massachusetts will use 7,500 square feet for outpatient services with daytime programs that include individual meetings and...
Gov. Baker seeks pardons in 1980s Malden day care abuse case
By Colin Young, State House News ServiceSTATE HOUSE, BOSTON, NOVEMBER 18, 2022 (State House News Service) - Before he leaves office, Gov. Charlie Baker wants the Governor's Council to revisit one of the nation's most highly charged and disputed abuse cases of the 1980s with recommended pardons for Gerald "Tooky" Amirault and Cheryl Amirault Lefave, who were convicted of sexually abusing young children at their Malden day care. The Amiraults were tried and convicted of child molestation in the Fells Acres abuse case of the mid-1980s, but Baker said Friday that the proceedings "took place without the benefit of scientific studies...
This New Hampshire French Pastry Shop Expands to a Second Location in Massachusetts
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Cremeux French Patisserie in Merrimack, New Hampshire, is expanding to Massachusetts. This unique and delectable pasty shop opened in July of 2020. While many restaurants were...
Can You be Fired or Penalized While on FMLA in Massachusetts?
Back in 2017 when I had my transplant surgery at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, I had to get all of my ducks in a row with my employer. I had to make sure I notified all of the necessary parties in Human Resources as well as my co-workers at the radio station that would be filling in for me while I was off. Plus, I had to fill out and submit the appropriate paperwork prior to my time away.
Worcester nonprofit working to turn Quality Inn into 90 units of housing for homeless
A local nonprofit is looking to help ease Worcester’s housing crisis by converting a hotel into 90 units of permanent supportive housing for homeless residents. Worcester Community Housing Resources Inc. has developed a plan to purchase and rehabilitate the Quality Inn & Hotel Suites on Oriol Drive in Worcester, according to Executive Director Jennifer Schanck-Bolwell.
These 5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns Get the Absolute Most Snow
For the first time in the Fall of 2022, we saw some snow in the Berkshires yesterday, last night, and into this morning. So, now that we know there could be more on the way in the days to come, it brings up a good question: What Massachusetts cities and towns get the most snow on a yearly basis?
Massachusetts is home to one of the best doughnut shops in America
AYER, Mass. — A Massachusetts doughnut shop is drawing national attention after landing on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 US Donut Shops” for 2022. Yelp says it “scoured the nation for the best bakers of America’s glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections” to create this year’s list.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man set to graduate college gunned down after traffic dispute
Massachusetts officials have announced that investigators have developed additional information in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on November 15. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Police Superintendent Barry Golner, based on the subsequent investigation, police and prosecutors believe that a fatal shooting on Chelmsford Street, at Maitland Avenue in Lowell may have followed a verbal altercation between the victim, 26-year-old Odogwu Ganobi of Lowell, and two parties who were not known to him.
Heated exchange between East Lynn, Billerica Pop Warner Coaches being investigated
Lynn/Billerica - A heated exchange between East Lynn and Billerica football coaches is being investigated by the Pop Warner Football Conference of Eastern Mass. The conflict played out on the field during last Sunday’s game in Methuen. Video from the stands captured the explosive exchange, which included an assistant...
Neighbors share concern over disturbing discovery in South Boston condo building
SOUTH BOSTON — Boston Police remained outside a South Boston condo building on East Broadway, for most of Friday after a “fetus or infant” was found in a freezer located at the address, according to officials. Neighbors tell Boston 25 News the sight of so many police...
WCVB
Video shows alleged hazing incident that ended Haverhill football team's season
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Haverhill High School is shutting down all football activities, canceling all future practices and forfeiting the Thanksgiving Day game, due to an alleged hazing incident involving some members of the school's team. A video of the incident allegedly shows members of the Haverhill High School football...
WMUR.com
Tuscan Village kicks off first annual holiday marketplace
SALEM, N.H. — Shoppers visited Tuscan Village for the first day of their pop-up holiday market. The event showcases 30 vendors selling holiday items during weekends through New Year's Eve. Tuscan Village marketing director Edwin Santana said the vendors sell wares like food, crafts and ornaments. "And then, of...
Natick Firefighters Deliver Baby on Mass Pike
NATICK – On September 30, at around 12:40 a.m., the Natick Fire Department responded to the Mass Turnpike service plaza for a reported female in labor. On arrival the crews were able to help the Frost family welcome their newest member into the world!. Both mom and their new...
Springfield police warn residents of suspect impersonating utility worker
The Springfield Police Department is alerting residents of a scheme involving a person pretending to be a utility worker that may be targeting elderly people.
Friendly House seeking donations Friday for annual Thanksgiving baskets
WORCESTER — Donations of nonperishable food items for Friendly House's annual Thanksgiving basket distribution will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at Stop & Shop, 949 Grafton St. Jen Carter and Frank Foley, 104-5 XLO morning show hosts, will be at Stop & Shop, 11 a.m....
