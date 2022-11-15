Kansas City man charged with DWI in head-on car crash that killed Kansas airman

A Kansas City man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence when he struck and killed a Kansas Air National Guard airman in a head-on collision Saturday near Lawrence, according to officials.

Manuel Enriquez, 35, was arrested several hours after the crash and charged with driving under the influence and second-degree murder, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Staff Sgt. Cheyanne Branson, 23, of Diana, Texas was reported dead at the scene of the crash that occurred just before 11 p.m. on U.S. 24 highway west of 3rd Street, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash report .

A 2016 Chevrolet Silverado allegedly driven by Enriquez was traveling eastbound when it crossed the center line, colliding head-on with Branson’s 2016 Chevrolet Cruze, the report said. The Silverado rolled over, but Enriquez was not injured.

Branson served as a career development specialist with the 190th Air Refueling Wing for more than four years.

“Our hearts are with her family, friends, loved ones and fellow Guardsmen,” said Col. Brian Budden, commander of the 190th Air Refueling Wing, in a news release. “Cheyanne was an extraordinary Airman who has made an impact on so many around her. I called her one of our ‘rock-stars’.”