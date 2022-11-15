The Association of Public and Land-grant Universities recently honored Jo Britt-Rankin and Beatrice Litherland Smith with its 2022 Board on Human Sciences Awards. The awards, given to national leaders working to advance human sciences in higher education, support the development and stewardship of academic excellence in human sciences; elevate visibility and leveraging resources to support human sciences research, extension and teaching programs; and educate leaders regarding the capacity of the human sciences to solve human problems.

