Tree cleanup underway in Aberdeen after heavy ice
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After last week’s winter storm and heavy ice, tree branches are still down across the town of Aberdeen. Malerie Henschel was woken up early Thursday morning when ice brought down a tree in her front yard. ”I was sleeping, actually. It came down...
KELOLAND meteorologist predicts above average snow amounts this winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite mostly drought conditions for the past few months, you can expect more snow than average according to one KELOLAND meteorologist. For 19 years, KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt has been predicting snowfall totals for Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pierre and Rapid City. Mundt’s prediction for the 2022-23 winter was released at the end of the KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Special. You can watch the full special in the player above.
Brown County Landfill accepting tree branches & debris from last week’s ice storm
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release)- The Brown County Landfill is accepting storm damaged tree branches and debris FOR FREE, for the time being. All loads must be covered or secured, & should be transported to the Landfill via Asphalt roads only. With questions, call the landfill, or go to brown.sd.us-slash-landfill. The Brown County Landfill is open 8-5 Monday thru Saturday, and is closed on Sunday.
44th annual Winterfest coming up this weekend
ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- Coming up this Saturday & Sunday is the 44th annual Winterfest. The event has taken place every year the weekend before Thanksgiving since 1978. Executive Director for the Aberdeen Arts Council Steve Thithavong talks about the number of vendors scheduled to be there. Thithavong talks how the items...
Power outages in Brown County; Football championships; More cold weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, November 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Crews have been making progress restoring power in northeast KELOLAND following last week’s winter storm. South Dakotans will be welcoming...
Authorities locate second person of interest in man’s disappearance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Aberdeen police have located a man after offering a reward for information on his location. On Monday, the department asked for help to find 38-year old Kyle Three Legs, who they say is one of two people seen with Simon Deng on October 23, the same night Deng went missing.
Charges filed in Aberdeen missing man’s case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two men are now charged in case involving a missing man in Aberdeen. According to court documents, Joshua Ortley is facing kidnapping and aggravated assault charges. Kyle Three Legs is charged with aiding Ortley in kidnapping. Ortley was located in Sioux Falls on Monday,...
Sanford Aberdeen pediatricians see early spike of RSV
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Staff at Sanford in Aberdeen say RSV is making the rounds early this year. Mikel Minor of Aberdeen is just 17 months old. He began coughing and running a fever in late October, but his symptoms eventually grew worse. ”Some of his breathing started...
SD Dept of Health reports 10 new COVID-19 related deaths(1 in Brown County)
PIERRE, S.D.(HubCityRadio.com) – The state reported 10 new COVID-related deaths, while active cases & hospitalizations increased, according to figures released by the South Dakota Department of Health. The death total currently at 3,088. The state had 953 new cases and 894 recoveries, increasing active infections to 665. Those hospitalized in connection with the virus is 83.
Police gain custody of suspect in Aberdeen’s missing person case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) – Sioux Falls police say they have custody of one of the two suspects wanted out of Aberdeen’s missing person case. According to the Aberdeen Police Department’s report, Simon Deng was last seen with suspects Joshua Ortley and Kyle Three Legs on Oct. 23, 2022, before being reported missing four days later. Detectives say Deng had sent text messages revealing Ortley had assaulted him, and during the investigation, officers found evidence that Deng had been severely injured.
Aberdeen EDGE coming this Thursday at NSU
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release) – The next Aberdeen EDGE event will be held on Thursday, November 17th from 5:30-7:00pm in the Teal Lounge at Dacotah Bank Stadium on the NSU Campus. EDGE stands for Explore. Discover. Gather. Engage. and is for early career professionals aged 21-40. The event is designed...
UPDATE: Officials locate 1 of 2 people of interest in missing person case
ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Just before 3:30 p.m. CT, Aberdeen Police announced one of two people of interest in a disappearance has been found. According to the Aberdeen Police Department, Simon D. Deng went missing from his residence in Aberdeen on Oct. 23. He was seen that evening with...
Crews respond to 2 house fires in Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Fire crews in Brown County were busy Friday. According to the Brown County SD Office of Emergency Management, the department responded to two house fires. Officials were dispatched to the first home right before noon Friday. They found the Bath home fully engulfed. The...
Winter storm moving in
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for much of the area, which includes Pierre and Aberdeen, through Friday morning. As more moisture moves in Wednesday night, this will change into a wintry mix and...
NSU WBB Squad Signs Two Dakotans for Next Season
ABERDEEN, SD (NSUWolves.com) – Northern State University head coach Paula Krueger announced the addition of two student-athletes to national letters of intent Wednesday. Decontee Smith (Mapleton, ND) and Gracie Traphagen (Aberdeen) will join the Wolves in the fall of 2023. “We are excited to add Gracie and Decontee to...
Man charged with 3 counts of rape
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Aberdeen man is facing several rape charges, involving a child, in Beadle County. 46-year-old Steven Randow is charged with three counts of rape and one count of sexual contact with a child under 16. Court documents say the alleged crimes happened between September...
NSU Track & Field Announces 13 Signees for 2022-23 Campaign
ABERDEEN, SD (NSUWolves.com) – Northern State University director of track & field/cross country Lynne Dingman has announced the signing of 13 student-athletes to their 2023-24 roster. The class of Olivia Ashley (Rapid City, SD), Paige Bishop (Hillsboro, N.D.), Carter Dingman (Aberdeen, SD), Tayla Dobrenski (Brookings, SD), Jolie Dugan (Draper, SD), Elle Fahrendorf (Moorhead, MN), Drew Henriksen (Bismarck, ND), Karli Klein (Garrison, ND), Ross Kortenbusch (Vining, MN), Avery Miles (Turton, SD), Tayven Peterson (Mora, MN), Drew Salfrank (Aberdeen, SD), and Jordan West (Thompson, ND) will join the Wolves in the fall of 2023.
NSU Has Players Honored on All-NSIC Football Team, Including Defensive Player-of-the-Year
BURNSVILLE, MN (NSUWolves.com) – The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference released the 2022 All-Conference teams Wednesday, highlighted by the NSIC Defensive Newcomer and Defensive Player of the Year Ian Marshall. In addition, six total Wolves were named to the all-conference teams including first-teamers Marshall and Payton Eue, and second-teamers Jacob Howard, Jacob Schloe, Luke Chuol, and Brennan Kutterer.
