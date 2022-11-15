Read full article on original website
Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 YearsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Increased In Arrests of NY Citizens Recording Videos of NYPDAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
New York City households to get payments up to $1,050R.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Deadline nears for Brooklyn rents of $473, $563, even $0 per monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Third Man Charged in 2021 Manhattan Robbery MurderBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Ariana Grande's older brother Frankie was hit in the back of his head and robbed of his Louis Vuitton bag while he was walking in Manhattan, police say
Ariana Grande's brother was mugged of his Louis Vuitton bag in Manhattan this month, police said. Frankie Grande was walking in Midtown when he was struck in the back of the head, cops said. Two teenagers were arrested by police in connection to the November 9 incident. Pop singer Ariana...
Ariana Grande's Brother Frankie Grande Mugged in New York City: 'Thankful to be Safe and Healing'
Frankie Grande was mugged in New York City on Nov. 9 and told fans he's "safe and healing" on Tuesday. The 39-year-old Titanique actor and brother of Ariana Grande was walking Eighth Avenue between West 43rd and West 44th streets around 6:30 p.m. when his head was hit from behind by two suspects, according a police report obtained by PEOPLE.
ABC News
43-year-old woman raped while jogging in Manhattan: Police
A 43-year-old woman said she was raped while jogging along Manhattan's West Side Highway Thursday morning, according to police. The woman told authorities she was jogging near Pier 45 when, at about 5:30 a.m., a man grabbed her from behind, choked her and knocked her to the ground, the New York Police Department said.
Man plunges 120ft to his death from 12th story balcony of luxury building in New York City
A MAN plunged 120 feet to his death from a 12th-story balcony of a luxury building early Tuesday morning. The high-end building in Manhattan overlooking Central Park had police cars and yellow tape in the front after a man is believed to have jumped. The incident happened around 1.40am at...
New York City's 'smallest apartment' has no bathroom and its renter shares one in the hall with neighbors
New Yorkers are finding more cheaper ways to live in the big city, but it comes at the cost of space and privacy in dorm-style apartments.
James Corden Selling $9 Million L.A. Mansion After Being Accused Of 'Abusive' Behavior At New York Restaurant
James Corden may be saying goodbye to his lavish Los Angeles home very soon. Radar learned the Late Late Show host is selling off his $9.7 million mansion after Million Dollar Listing LA personality James Harris and realtor Alicia Drake were both spotted at the embattled comic's property. Drake, who is one of Los Angeles' "top tier brokers", later confirmed that the luxurious Southern California home "won't be listed" publicly because it will be sold privately.According to her page on The Agency, Drake is well known for her "discretion" and experience handling difficult situations regarding sales. "She is committed to...
Power-hungry Brooklyn mobster, 44, is found guilty of orchestrating killing of his mob boss dad, 71, in shootout at NYC McDonald's because he wanted control over $45m real estate empire
A power-hungry Brooklyn mobster has been found guilty of orchestrating a plot to kill his mob boss father and older brother. Prosecutors claimed in an eight-week long trial Anthony Zottola, 44, colluded with Bloods gang members and hired a hitman to carry out the murder of his father, Sylvester Zottola, 71, in an attempt to take over his $45million real estate empire.
NYC subway attack victim blasts city leaders on 'Dr. Phil,' warns of 'more victims like me'
On Thursday, Dr. Phil tackled the rise of crime that has generated headlines in recent months, interviewing a woman who was violently attacked in a Queens subway station.
Victim in NYC subway samurai attack linked to 2019 terror scare
A New York City sword attack left a former subway rice cooker bomb scare suspect bloodied and bandaged Thursday morning, images from the crime scene show.
'It was an outlier': NYC Mayor Eric Adams sparks outrage after downplaying latest subway attack and says the majority of riders commute 'without any encounters'
Eric Adams is facing backlash for downplaying the Big Apple's latest subway attack that left a man dead - with the mayor asserting Wednesday the majority of riders commute 'without any encounters.'. The statement from the former police captain came just hours after a 20-year-old Good Samaritan was stabbed on...
NY teen charged in shooting outside Republican candidate Lee Zeldin’s home ordered held on $1M cash bail
A New York judge ordered 18-year-old Noah Green held on $1 million cash bail in connection to an October drive-by shooting outside Republican candidate Lee Zeldin's home on Long Island.
Former New York City transit chief randomly attacked on Manhattan street
The former head of New York City's Metropolitan Transit Authority was attacked while on a street corner Friday.
Whittier police recruits - live: Suspect identified as video shows moment SUV hit 25 sheriff trainees
Authorities have identified a suspect arrested after an SUV crashed into a group of law enforcement recruits out on a training run on Wednesday morning in the Los Angeles suburb of Whittier.As many as 25 of the group of 75 were taken to local hospitals. Five were listed in critical condition with head trauma, a possible amputation, and lacerations, according to reports.The suspect detained at the scene by authorities has now been named as Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez, 22.He was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and may have been under the influence of a recreational drug when the...
EW.com
The Real Housewives of New York City loses new cast member due to alleged 'anti-Semitic attacks'
Bravo has already lost one of its new cast members of The Real Housewives of New York City. Lizzy Savetsky, a digital influencer who hosts an Instagram show that helps Jewish singles find love, announced that she will not be continuing on the show with Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield.
Everything we know about LA car crash that injured 25 police recruits
At least 25 police recruits have been injured after a group of trainees was struck by a vehicle driven by a 22-year-old man while they were out for a morning run in the Los Angeles suburb of Whittier. Here is everything we know so far. Who is the suspect?Authorities confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez was “arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on peace officers in connection with Wednesday’s crash.” The sheriff’s department told the outlet that bail was set at $2mn.Gutierrez reportedly did not smell of alcohol, but was given a breathalyzer test and...
New York City Football Club stadium to be built in Queens for $780M
New York City Football Club fans will no longer have to watch matches at Yankee Stadium because a brand new stadium is coming to Queens. The $780 million home for the club will have 25,000 seats.
Meet the Brooklyn barber whose home has become a haven for Venezuelan migrants
Juan Sanchez — with his fist raised — and his family and friends in his backyard in Bushwick. For nearly seven years, Sanchez and his family have opened their three-bedroom apartment to Venezuelans fleeing political and economic instability. For years, a Bushwick barber has helped Venezuelan immigrants. With the recent influx of asylum-seekers, his assistance is more crucial than ever. [ more › ]
Parents of slain blogger Gabby Petito settle case against boyfriend's estate
Nov 17 (Reuters) - The parents of Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old travel blogger whose disappearance and murder captivated Americans last year, have reached a $3 million settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit they filed against the estate of her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.
New study lists most romantic cities in the US: Where does NY rank?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you’re seeking for a romantic getaway, New Yorkers have to look no further than their own backyard. When it comes to the more romantic cities in the U.S., the Big Apple tops the list, according to research from Travel Lens, a digital travel publication.
Missing Hudson Valley Hiker Stranded Overnight on Cliff Saved
A local man is lucky to be okay after he went missing overnight. Authorities say he had gone out for a hike Tuesday, only to slip and fall down a cliff. NBC says it was his own screams for help that actually saved him. The man was all alone through the night in freezing temperatures but is expected to be okay, according to NBC.
