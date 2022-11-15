ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

ABC News

43-year-old woman raped while jogging in Manhattan: Police

A 43-year-old woman said she was raped while jogging along Manhattan's West Side Highway Thursday morning, according to police. The woman told authorities she was jogging near Pier 45 when, at about 5:30 a.m., a man grabbed her from behind, choked her and knocked her to the ground, the New York Police Department said.
MANHATTAN, NY
RadarOnline

James Corden Selling $9 Million L.A. Mansion After Being Accused Of 'Abusive' Behavior At New York Restaurant

James Corden may be saying goodbye to his lavish Los Angeles home very soon. Radar learned the Late Late Show host is selling off his $9.7 million mansion after Million Dollar Listing LA personality James Harris and realtor Alicia Drake were both spotted at the embattled comic's property. Drake, who is one of Los Angeles' "top tier brokers", later confirmed that the luxurious Southern California home "won't be listed" publicly because it will be sold privately.According to her page on The Agency, Drake is well known for her "discretion" and experience handling difficult situations regarding sales. "She is committed to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Power-hungry Brooklyn mobster, 44, is found guilty of orchestrating killing of his mob boss dad, 71, in shootout at NYC McDonald's because he wanted control over $45m real estate empire

A power-hungry Brooklyn mobster has been found guilty of orchestrating a plot to kill his mob boss father and older brother. Prosecutors claimed in an eight-week long trial Anthony Zottola, 44, colluded with Bloods gang members and hired a hitman to carry out the murder of his father, Sylvester Zottola, 71, in an attempt to take over his $45million real estate empire.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Mail

'It was an outlier': NYC Mayor Eric Adams sparks outrage after downplaying latest subway attack and says the majority of riders commute 'without any encounters'

Eric Adams is facing backlash for downplaying the Big Apple's latest subway attack that left a man dead - with the mayor asserting Wednesday the majority of riders commute 'without any encounters.'. The statement from the former police captain came just hours after a 20-year-old Good Samaritan was stabbed on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Whittier police recruits - live: Suspect identified as video shows moment SUV hit 25 sheriff trainees

Authorities have identified a suspect arrested after an SUV crashed into a group of law enforcement recruits out on a training run on Wednesday morning in the Los Angeles suburb of Whittier.As many as 25 of the group of 75 were taken to local hospitals. Five were listed in critical condition with head trauma, a possible amputation, and lacerations, according to reports.The suspect detained at the scene by authorities has now been named as Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez, 22.He was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and may have been under the influence of a recreational drug when the...
WHITTIER, CA
The Independent

Everything we know about LA car crash that injured 25 police recruits

At least 25 police recruits have been injured after a group of trainees was struck by a vehicle driven by a 22-year-old man while they were out for a morning run in the Los Angeles suburb of Whittier. Here is everything we know so far. Who is the suspect?Authorities confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez was “arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on peace officers in connection with Wednesday’s crash.” The sheriff’s department told the outlet that bail was set at $2mn.Gutierrez reportedly did not smell of alcohol, but was given a breathalyzer test and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Gothamist

Meet the Brooklyn barber whose home has become a haven for Venezuelan migrants

Juan Sanchez — with his fist raised — and his family and friends in his backyard in Bushwick. For nearly seven years, Sanchez and his family have opened their three-bedroom apartment to Venezuelans fleeing political and economic instability. For years, a Bushwick barber has helped Venezuelan immigrants. With the recent influx of asylum-seekers, his assistance is more crucial than ever. [ more › ]
BROOKLYN, NY

