As firearm deer season begins, DNR warns hunters: Do not eat deer from certain part of Michigan
As firearm deer hunting season got underway Tuesday in Michigan, the Department of Natural Resources is out with a warning, telling hunters in one part of the state to avoid eating deer.
UpNorthLive.com
Council race in Rogers City settled by two pieces of paper
ROGERS CITY, Mich. (AP) — The election to fill a city council seat in Rogers City was settled by drawing two pieces of paper from a bowl, days after a 616-616 tie. The new council member in Rogers City: Timeen Adair, whose paper said “elected.”. Brittany VanderWall's paper...
Winter Storm Watch, Winter Weather Advisory in effect for some, snow increasing today
A widespread snow pattern is going to develop across Michigan today and tonight. While most of Lower Michigan will get what we would normally consider light amounts of snow, a few areas will get a much heavier accumulation. It’s these areas that are pointed out by two types of weather advisories.
UpNorthLive.com
Snow on the way Tuesday
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 10 AM today until 7 AM Wednesday for Alpena, Presque Isle, Montmorency, Otsego, Oscoda, Alcona, and Crawford Counties. Snow covered roads will make traveling more difficult. Up to 7 inches of snow possible in this area. There is a large storm moving across the eastern U.S....
