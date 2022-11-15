ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpena, MI

Comments / 0

Related
UpNorthLive.com

Council race in Rogers City settled by two pieces of paper

ROGERS CITY, Mich. (AP) — The election to fill a city council seat in Rogers City was settled by drawing two pieces of paper from a bowl, days after a 616-616 tie. The new council member in Rogers City: Timeen Adair, whose paper said “elected.”. Brittany VanderWall's paper...
ROGERS CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Snow on the way Tuesday

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 10 AM today until 7 AM Wednesday for Alpena, Presque Isle, Montmorency, Otsego, Oscoda, Alcona, and Crawford Counties. Snow covered roads will make traveling more difficult. Up to 7 inches of snow possible in this area. There is a large storm moving across the eastern U.S....
ALCONA COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy