WWAY NewsChannel 3

Cape Fear voters react to Trump’s third bid for the White House

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Donald Trump announced his candidacy Tuesday night in Florida and made it clear he viewed himself as the only option for the 2024 Republican nomination. Former President Donald Trump made his third bid for the White House but will he have the full support of...
WILMINGTON, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Cooper’s veto is no longer safe

Contrary to what North Carolina progressives seem to think, the truth is that the Republican-controlled General Assembly now has a governing supermajority. This dynamic threatens Gov. Roy Cooper’s ability to continue building upon his record of having the most vetoes of any state governor. Tuesday’s electoral results also put...
WRAL

Republicans sweep statewide races in North Carolina.

While Republican candidates around the country largely underperformed last week, Republicans in North Carolina took control of the state Supreme Court, won back their supermajority in the state Senate and did nearly the same in the state House. While Republican candidates around the country largely underperformed last week, Republicans in...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WCNC

Election board investigating possible voter intimidation in Salisbury, other parts of North Carolina

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — From someone throwing an election judge's cell phone and calling them a derogatory name to another person following an early voting worker home, the North Carolina State Board of Elections received 20 reports of potential voter and election worker intimidation and one complaint of possible voter interference during the most recent election.
SALISBURY, NC
The Associated Press

Georgia launches election audit with roll of dice

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia election officials hosted a dice roll at the state Capitol on Wednesday to launch an audit of votes in the recent election for secretary of state. One by one, people chosen randomly from a basket of names came up to a table and rolled a 10-sided die. In all, 20 dice were rolled, generating a number that was fed into a computer to determine the batches of votes counties must count as part of the audit. The audit stems from a law passed in 2019, not from any concerns about problems or the integrity of the state’s election results. An audit is required for general elections in even-numbered years on a race selected by the secretary of state. It must be completed before the election results are certified. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced last week that he was choosing his race for the audit. Raffensperger, a Republican, beat Democratic state House Rep. Bee Nguyen.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Pennsylvania House impeaches Philly prosecutor over policies

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Philadelphia’s elected Democratic prosecutor faces a state Senate trial and possible removal from office after the Republican-led state House voted Wednesday to impeach him over progressive policies he has enacted amid rising crime in the city. Lawmakers voted 107-85 to impeach District Attorney Larry Krasner, setting the stage for what would be the first Pennsylvania Senate impeachment trial in nearly three decades. Republicans currently have a 29-21 majority in the state Senate, going to 28-22 early next year, and a two-thirds vote would be required to remove Krasner. Krasner, who was overwhelmingly reelected by Philadelphia voters last year, is not accused of breaking the law. Instead, Republicans argued that he should be removed from office for various reasons, including his failure to prosecute some minor crimes and his bail request policies, his staff oversight and reports that his office didn’t adequately notify crime victims about certain matters. They also alleged that Krasner obstructed the House’s investigation of his office. Krasner said in a statement that the vote was the only time the state House has ever “used the drastic remedy of impeachment of an elected official because they do not like their ideas.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Center Square

Pennsylvania House votes to impeach Philly DA Larry Krasner

(The Center Square) – After accusations, public hearings, and a committee investigation, the Republican-majority Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Wednesday voted 107-85 in favor of impeachment proceedings against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. A 14-8 party-line vote in the Judiciary Committee on Tuesday favoring House Resolution 240 forwarded the articles of impeachment to the full House. “We are finally going to be holding Larry Krasner accountable for his actions,” Rep....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WIS-TV

SC lawmakers suing schools over allegations of teaching critical race theory

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A group of sitting state lawmakers is now suing a South Carolina school district over allegations it is training staff to teach critical race theory, and they vow more lawsuits will follow for other schools and districts. The sole plaintiffs in this lawsuit are the South...
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Hospitals Drop In Safety Rankings

According to CBS17, North Carolina’s hospitals have slipped in a watchdog’s safety rankings but still remain among the best in the nation. Nearly 45 percent of hospitals in the state earned a grade of A. These rankings are based on 30 ways to measure patient safety in the Leapfrog Group’s biannual report card for safety. That rate puts North Carolina at No. 7 nationally. The state had ranked number 1 in May of this year. Nearly 60 percent of our hospitals earned an A.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

