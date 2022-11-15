Read full article on original website
Who will run to replace North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper? Here are 6 possibilities
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – So now that the November 2022 election is all but official, we know that Republicans have taken a firm grasp on determining public policy in North Carolina at least for the foreseeable future. There is only one last hurdle in that control: governor. The GOP on Election Day took majority control […]
biltmorebeacon.com
Voters elect 24 North Carolina sheriffs, 12 with different party affiliations from their predecessors
New Hanover Sheriff Ed McMahon holds one of his campaign signs as voters arrive at Eaton Elementary School in Wilmington Election Day night, less than two hours before polls closed across the county. The photo was taken at 5:38 p.m. and the polls closed at 7:30 p.m. Photo: Mark Darrough / Carolina Public Press.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear voters react to Trump’s third bid for the White House
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Donald Trump announced his candidacy Tuesday night in Florida and made it clear he viewed himself as the only option for the 2024 Republican nomination. Former President Donald Trump made his third bid for the White House but will he have the full support of...
NC House District 73 could decide supermajority
Right now, Republicans are just one seat short of a supermajority that would allow them to override Democratic Governor Roy Cooper’s vetoes.
Up and Coming Weekly
Cooper’s veto is no longer safe
Contrary to what North Carolina progressives seem to think, the truth is that the Republican-controlled General Assembly now has a governing supermajority. This dynamic threatens Gov. Roy Cooper’s ability to continue building upon his record of having the most vetoes of any state governor. Tuesday’s electoral results also put...
WRAL
Republicans sweep statewide races in North Carolina.
While Republican candidates around the country largely underperformed last week, Republicans in North Carolina took control of the state Supreme Court, won back their supermajority in the state Senate and did nearly the same in the state House. While Republican candidates around the country largely underperformed last week, Republicans in...
wpde.com
Running again: SC Democratic and Republican leaders react to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign
WPDE — Former president Donald Trump made the official announcement at Mar-A-Lago that he's launching his run for the 2024 presidential election on Tuesday night. This will be the former president's third presidential campaign. Local political leaders across the Palmetto state have shared their thoughts on Trump's announcement. There...
Election board investigating possible voter intimidation in Salisbury, other parts of North Carolina
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — From someone throwing an election judge's cell phone and calling them a derogatory name to another person following an early voting worker home, the North Carolina State Board of Elections received 20 reports of potential voter and election worker intimidation and one complaint of possible voter interference during the most recent election.
North Carolina voter turnout in 2022 was lower than 2018, despite many predicting the opposite.
Roughly 53% of eligible voters went to the polls during the 2018 General Election. This year, that percentage was about 51% of North Carolina voters.
Meet the woman who may have saved the governor’s veto power
Democrat Diamond Staton-Williams led NC House District 73 after all precincts reported Tuesday. She talks about how she did it. | Opinion
Georgia launches election audit with roll of dice
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia election officials hosted a dice roll at the state Capitol on Wednesday to launch an audit of votes in the recent election for secretary of state. One by one, people chosen randomly from a basket of names came up to a table and rolled a 10-sided die. In all, 20 dice were rolled, generating a number that was fed into a computer to determine the batches of votes counties must count as part of the audit. The audit stems from a law passed in 2019, not from any concerns about problems or the integrity of the state’s election results. An audit is required for general elections in even-numbered years on a race selected by the secretary of state. It must be completed before the election results are certified. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced last week that he was choosing his race for the audit. Raffensperger, a Republican, beat Democratic state House Rep. Bee Nguyen.
Pennsylvania House impeaches Philly prosecutor over policies
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Philadelphia’s elected Democratic prosecutor faces a state Senate trial and possible removal from office after the Republican-led state House voted Wednesday to impeach him over progressive policies he has enacted amid rising crime in the city. Lawmakers voted 107-85 to impeach District Attorney Larry Krasner, setting the stage for what would be the first Pennsylvania Senate impeachment trial in nearly three decades. Republicans currently have a 29-21 majority in the state Senate, going to 28-22 early next year, and a two-thirds vote would be required to remove Krasner. Krasner, who was overwhelmingly reelected by Philadelphia voters last year, is not accused of breaking the law. Instead, Republicans argued that he should be removed from office for various reasons, including his failure to prosecute some minor crimes and his bail request policies, his staff oversight and reports that his office didn’t adequately notify crime victims about certain matters. They also alleged that Krasner obstructed the House’s investigation of his office. Krasner said in a statement that the vote was the only time the state House has ever “used the drastic remedy of impeachment of an elected official because they do not like their ideas.”
whqr.org
Latest reading scores leave room for debate on NC’s investment in science of reading
Three years ago, big fourth-grade reading gains in Mississippi helped inspire North Carolina to invest $50 million in a program designed to help educators do better at teaching children to read. Now a new set of scores from the National Assessment of Educational Progress are in. And experts continue to...
Pennsylvania House votes to impeach Philly DA Larry Krasner
(The Center Square) – After accusations, public hearings, and a committee investigation, the Republican-majority Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Wednesday voted 107-85 in favor of impeachment proceedings against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. A 14-8 party-line vote in the Judiciary Committee on Tuesday favoring House Resolution 240 forwarded the articles of impeachment to the full House. “We are finally going to be holding Larry Krasner accountable for his actions,” Rep....
Coronavirus updates for Nov. 17: Here’s what to know in North Carolina this week
More than 6,000 new cases were reported.
WIS-TV
SC lawmakers suing schools over allegations of teaching critical race theory
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A group of sitting state lawmakers is now suing a South Carolina school district over allegations it is training staff to teach critical race theory, and they vow more lawsuits will follow for other schools and districts. The sole plaintiffs in this lawsuit are the South...
Juvenile responsible for bomb threats made to HBCUs, including ones in NC
Many of the bomb threats called in this past spring at historically black colleges and universities was done by a juvenile, according to FBI Director Christopher Wray.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Hospitals Drop In Safety Rankings
According to CBS17, North Carolina’s hospitals have slipped in a watchdog’s safety rankings but still remain among the best in the nation. Nearly 45 percent of hospitals in the state earned a grade of A. These rankings are based on 30 ways to measure patient safety in the Leapfrog Group’s biannual report card for safety. That rate puts North Carolina at No. 7 nationally. The state had ranked number 1 in May of this year. Nearly 60 percent of our hospitals earned an A.
Republicans choose Jon Burns as next Georgia House speaker
ATLANTA (AP) — State Rep. Jon Burns is likely to be the next speaker of the Georgia House, signaling continuity with the 13-year reign of outgoing speaker David Ralston after Republicans nominated Burns in a secret vote Monday. Burns, a farmer and lawyer from Newington, defeated Harlem lawyer Barry...
WRAL
New poll: 8.3% of North Carolinians think health insurers have their best interest in mind
Most North Carolinians are generally pleased with their health insurance yet feel the companies don't have their best interest in mind, according to a poll released Tuesday by Meredith College. Most North Carolinians are generally pleased with their health insurance yet feel the companies don't have their best interest in...
