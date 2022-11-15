ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Greensboro Science Center welcomes new Komodo dragon

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37bVAB_0jBW6tIz00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Soon you’ll be able to see a scaly new face at the Greensboro Science Center.

Last week, on Nov. 8, a new Komodo dragon arrived at the center from the Denver Zoo. His name is Hannibal! He is three years old, but he’ll have his fourth birthday soon, on December 6.

The dragon exhibit has been empty since April when Drogo died. It was built in 2017 as part of the renovated dinosaur exhibit within the center.

They grow up so fast! Greensboro Science Center’s red panda cub moves into new habitat

“I am very excited to have the opportunity to care for our new Komodo dragon, Hannibal! He already reminds me so much of Drogo, as he is very curious,” says Audrey Stallings, the lead Komodo Dragon keeper. “I am excited to use the knowledge I have gained over the last 6 years to care for Hannibal and look forward to learning new things as well.”

Hannibal won’t be visible to the public for a little while as he adjusts to his new home, but you can follow the Greensboro Science Center on various social media platforms to keep up to date on Hannibal, Ravi and all the other cute critters at the center.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Amoxicillin shortage hits Piedmont Triad

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — As we get deeper into cold and flu season, Piedmont Triad doctors are concerned you might not be able to get the medicine needed to treat several respiratory illnesses. Across the country and here in the Piedmont Triad, pharmacies are running low on or completely out of amoxicillin. It’s commonly used […]
ARCHDALE, NC
wfmynews2.com

Greensboro Swarm host school day game for Guilford County students

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Swarm announced that Novant Health will present the School Day Game for Guilford County School students, and the health and wellness program. The Greensboro Swarm is the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets. The School Day Game for GCS elementary school students...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

German ventilation company moving North American headquarters to Winston-Salem with $100M expansion

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A major economic development is coming to the Piedmont Triad. On Wednesday, the Office of Governor Roy Cooper announced that Ziehl-Abegg, Inc. will be moving its North American headquarters to Winston-Salem and investing more than $100 million to expand its operations. The new headquarters will create 189 new jobs in Forsyth […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem organization is helping people stay warm this winter

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — People across the Triad woke up Monday morning to much colder weather, and many can expect their utility bills to rise as the temperature drops. That's where organizations like Crisis Control Ministries is stepping in to help. The non-profit works with people in Forsyth and Stokes...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WCNC

2 students hospitalized after school bus crash

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A school bus from the Lincoln Charter School's Lincolnton Campus was involved in a traffic collision Wednesday morning, the school district confirmed. The bus, which was carrying high school junior and senior students to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro, was rear-ended by a truck. There were 13 students along with a bus driver and teacher onboard.
LINCOLNTON, NC
WXII 12

What to do at Reynolda this Christmas

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Watch Monday's headlines above. Holiday experiences at Reynolda are starting just days before Christmas arrives. During the holiday season, organizers said people can explore various festivities at Reynolda House Museum of American Art, Reynolda Gardens and Reynolda Village. The estate will be filled with festive programs...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro guitarist gets his first Grammy nomination

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Eric Gales, a blues guitarist from Memphis who found a home in Greensboro, was nominated Tuesday for his first Grammy Award. Gales’ 2022 album “The Crown” is a finalist in the Best Contemporary Blues Album category, a new highlight to a long career that wove its way through addiction and from […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Guilford County: Silver Alert issued for missing woman

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Guilford County woman who is believed to be endangered. Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Keirstin Shiann Williams, 19, who is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment that affects their judgement.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem community event shines light on mental health

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Forsyth County student is reminding people in her community that even in their darkest days, they are not alone. “A lot of times, people only hear about [mental illness] when life is unfortunately lost, and we’re coming out saying ‘no matter what you struggle with, anxiety, depression or any […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
hypebeast.com

Guilty By Association Will Present Its First ArtCities Program

The inaugural edition will highlight five BIPOC artists from Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Guilty by Association (GBA) is a new digital platform that aims to empower underrepresented communities across the creative industry. Co-founded by Karen Wong, former director of the New Museum in Manhattan, along with Derek Wiggins, who has produced a number of collaborations for Nike, adidas, and Supreme, the two look to shift the paradigm within the art world by highlighting overlooked talent, redistributing wealth and transforming what is seen by many as an antiquated system.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

German manufacturer to invest over $100 million in Forsyth County

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new manufacturer headquarters coming to the triad plans to invest over $100 million and create hundreds of jobs, according to North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper's press release. Ziehl-Abegg, a German manufacturer of ventilation systems, generators and other equipment, will establish its North American headquarters in...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
80K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy