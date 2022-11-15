Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Move over, Buddy's. This Detroit pizzeria is being called a "must try"Ellen EastwoodDetroit, MI
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Detroit Makes Top 10 on Best Places to Travel in 2023 List: Here’s Why
Detroit has found itself on a Top 10 list once again, and this time it's for all the right reasons. It's no secret that Detroit has gotten a bad rap for years and landed on many a list they'd care not to be on, but this year things are looking up. The Motor City has landed itself a spot on Travel Lemming's "50 Best Places to Travel" on the 2023 list. Not only did they make the online travel guide's annual list, but they also secured a spot in the top 10.
MetroTimes
Metro Detroit’s best restaurants, food, and drink of 2022, according to our readers
We asked, and you answered: the results are finally in for our Best of Detroit poll. Here are the best metro Detroit restaurants, bars, and more of 2022, according to you, our readers. You can see the rest of the Best of Detroit winners in this week’s issue.
Where to eat on Thanksgiving in metro Detroit if you don’t want to cook
Nobody got time to be slaving over a stove and washing dishes
HometownLife.com
New furniture showroom opens in downtown Birmingham
Looking to refresh your home's look? A new shop in downtown Birmingham hopes to help you do just that. Serena and Lily, a national boutique known for its higher-end home furnishings and artwork, recently opened its first store in Michigan in the southeast Oakland County community. Occupying the space formerly held by Linda Dresner — who closed her iconic shop last spring — the storefront at 299 W. Maple now sports furniture and paintings rather than clothing.
Sleek restaurant Zana opens in downtown Birmingham
‘Guests should expect a dining experience that will transcend taste,’ according to ownership
Mike Epps to open One Mike comedy club in downtown Detroit's old Punch Bowl Social space
Star comedian Mike Epps is set to launch a multipurpose entertainment and dining establishment in downtown Detroit. One Mike, a comedy and music club, will open at 1331 Broadway St. in Detroit, a $1.5 million property that was formerly home to Punch Bowl Social, said two people familiar with the project. Punch Bowl...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Stars of the PBS series ‘Under the Radar’ coming to Marine City
Duo will visit with fans and sign books at The Mariner. They’ve been all across the state of Michigan sharing stories of small towns and hidden treasures for more than a decade now on their program ‘Under the Radar Michigan’ on PBS plus they have three very popular books in print too.
Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening a Warren location this week
The popular L.A.-based chain has rapidly expanded into Michigan
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
MICHIGAN RESTAURANT & LODGING ASSOCIATION HONORED HOSPITALITY ‘STARS OF THE INDUSTRY’ AT AWARDS DINNER ON NOV. 9
The winners, who were nominated by their peers and selected by a panel of industry leaders, represent hotels, resorts and restaurants from across the state. LANSING, MICH. – The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association (MRLA) honored the hospitality industry’s top leaders during its annual ‘Stars of the Industry’ Awards Dinner at the Saint John’s Resort in Plymouth on Nov. 9. The awards recognize outstanding individuals within Michigan’s hospitality industry who have demonstrated professionalism and creativity while going above and beyond their role to contribute to the positive image of the industry.
The DIA collects hundreds of millions from taxpayers. What do residents get back?
At the halfway point and almost $300 million into the Detroit Institute of Arts’ tax millage from residents in the tri-county area, concerned members of Detroit’s art scene are questioning whether citizens have gotten their money’s worth. Voters in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties agreed to a levy — initially proposed as a...
wcsx.com
We Now Know Where RoboCop Statue Is Going In Detroit!
It’s been a long time coming – but we finally know where the RoboCop statue is going to be – at Eastern Market. Now we don’t know EXACTLY where it’ll be…but our buddy Brandon Walley told the Detroit Free Press:. “It’s going to be...
Puff Cannabis giving away thousands of turkeys to Metro Detroit families
(CBS DETROIT) - Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, and Puff Cannabis is stepping up to make sure Metro Detroit families have what they need for the holiday.Starting Friday, the marijuana dispensary plans to give away more than 1,700 turkeys to people in need. The giveaway is happening at three of the company's store locations. Friday, Nov. 18, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Cannabis, 44825 Van Dyke Ave., UticaMonday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.Puff Cannabis, 11941 Joseph Campau Ave., HamtramckTuesday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.Puff Cannabis, 2 Ajax Dr., Madison HeightsTurkeys will be given away on a first-come, first-serve...
A ‘Castle’ in Downtown Detroit? Royal Living Awaits for $1.2 Million: Look
Ever feel you were destined to live like royalty? Feel like the royal life is calling your name? You won't have far to travel to channel your inner regal vibe. There's a castle for sale in Detroit and it's as magnificent as you imagine. The 'royal' home, on the market...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Western lower Michigan under winter storm warning with a dozen inches of snow possible -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Winter storm warning issued for parts of lower Michigan with 12 inches of snow possible. Parts of western and mid-lower Michigan are bracing for a...
michiganradio.org
"I've never seen anything like this": Housing inflation soars in US, Michigan
The federal government reported that the inflation rate for housing spiked to its highest rate since 1982 from September 2021-22. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says the inflation rate for the broad category of “shelter” is now 6.6%. Experts say that’s reflected in southeast Michigan’s housing market....
ClickOnDetroit.com
On-and-off snow showers possible through weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Most of the snow showers have moved through already, but watch out for some slick spots on the roads this morning -- especially on bridges, ramps, and overpasses, where ice is possible at these temps. These winds will try to bring some lake effect snow showers into...
Detroit News
Barricaded gunmen spark 'paradigm shift' for Detroit police
Detroit — As officers gathered outside a west side home last week in response to two 911 calls, they had to decide whether to hunker down and negotiate with the armed, mentally ill woman or try to rescue her two young children who were trapped inside, Detroit police officials said.
fox2detroit.com
Cheapest gas in Michigan can be found in Metro Detroit
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Gas prices under $3 a gallon? In this economy?. It may not seem possible after a brutal year of sky-high costs at the pump. The price for a gallon of gas is about $3.98 on average in Michigan. But at one gas station in Dearborn Heights, you'll find the gas prices about a dollar cheaper.
swmichigandining.com
Primanti Bros Restaurant & Bar (Novi)
Like I’ve said recently, I’ve spent a lot of time on the road. I picked up a Saturday shift a couple of weeks ago that brought me to Detroit. I met a colleague from Grand Rapids which means I didn’t have to go pick him up. I could take my time, grab food where I wanted, and go home via I-94 without having to detour to drop him off.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Where to expect highest snow totals as rain-snow mix hits Metro Detroit
DETROIT – A snowy evening commute Tuesday night is in place for parts of Metro Detroit. Perhaps a lingering snow shower for the morning commutes Wednesday as well. After sunset, a rain-snow mix will eventually change to snow for most of the area. But the highest snow totals will be west and north of Detroit. In Wayne and Monroe counties, Lake Erie will keep temps warm enough to support a mix of rain and snow and limit totals to less than half an inch. But in parts of Livingston, Oakland, and Macomb counties could see as much as an inch totaling up on grassy areas.
Comments / 0