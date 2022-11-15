Read full article on original website
Frozen Sandlot Returns to Kokomo
Bridges Outreach and the City of Kokomo are bringing The Frozen Sandlot back for a 5th year. The ice skating rink has become a staple in our community. The rink will open the Friday after Thanksgiving on November 25th. This will start their season that lasts about 8 weeks. We have 34 days open for public skating!
City of Frankfort Launches New App
On Monday, Community Development Director, Kimberly Black, launched the City of Frankfort App for residents. In an age of digital and instant information, the City of Frankfort wanted to be one step ahead. “We constantly hear that our community doesn’t know what is going on. I have been looking for other alternatives because a lot of people aren’t on Facebook, or social media. I wanted a way to directly communicate with our residents about important information straight from City Hall,” said Black.
Christopher Lee Vandervort
Christopher Lee Vandervort, 53, of Frankfort, died November 15, 2022 at Riverview Hospital in Noblesville, IN. He was born on December 13, 1968 in Frankfort. His parents were Brenda Jean (Evans) Snell and Terry Eugene Snell. For the majority of his life, Chris lived in Frankfort and was a 1987...
Kermit William McGarey
85, of Frankfort, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on November 15, 2022, at IU Frankfort Hospital. Kermit was born February 11, 1937, in Jefferson County, Pennsylvania, to John William and Ilene (Miller) McGarey. After living in Brookville, Pennsylvania, he moved to Frankfort in 1956. On June 14, 1958, Kermit married Judy Sherman, and they shared 64 loving years together.
Lois Ruth (Price) Fishback
Lois Ruth (Price) Fishback passed peacefully from this life to her heavenly reward on Sunday, November 13, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born December 15, 1929, to Sherman and Lessie (Kinder) Price, of Frankfort, Indiana in their home on Blinn Avenue. Lois was a 1948 graduate of Frankfort...
Theft of New Garbage Totes by Unknown Individuals Troubling to City Officials
During the first two weeks of the City’s new trash pickup, a very unexpected and troubling problem has come up with the new totes that residents are using for trash pickup — they’re being stolen. “This has been a problem since we started,” said Frankfort Street Superintendent...
Crossing School Annual Banquet Honors, Supports Students
The Crossing School of Business and Entrepreneurship held its annual banquet Wednesday evening at the Edward Jones building at the Clinton County Fairgrounds. 225 people attended the event catered by the Angry Donkey to show support for the 82 students attending the Crossing. Each year the Crossing graduates about 45 students who find the environment at the Crossing a better fit to complete secondary education.
West Lafayette Man Receives Lifetime Suspension From DNR
An Indiana Conservation Officer investigation has resulted in multiple charges, fines, and the first lifetime hunting suspension of its kind in state history for a West Lafayette man. Hanson Pusey, 25, was sentenced Thursday in Warren County Court to a lifetime hunting suspension along with home detention, probation, and payment...
Richard “Dick” Crum
Richard “Dick” R. Crum, 97, Michigantown, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at his daughter’s house in McCordsville. He was born in Beard on January 27, 1925, to Francis Earl and Bessie Anna (Cox) Crum. He married the love of his life, Doris Ellen Murphy on June 2, 1946. She preceded him in death on March 20, 2005.
Myers Resigning County Council Post
Less than a week after the general election, the Clinton County Council is looking to fill a position on its board after the announcement by Councilman Jake Myers that he will leaving he Council at the end of the year. “At the beginning of the year, I moved into an...
State Police Investigate Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash in Carroll County
Just before 10 a.m. Monday., the Flora Police Department, the Burlington Police Department, and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash at the intersection of County Road 100 North and County Road 500 East. Officers on scene requested the assistance of the Indiana State Police for crash reconstruction.
