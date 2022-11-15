On Monday, Community Development Director, Kimberly Black, launched the City of Frankfort App for residents. In an age of digital and instant information, the City of Frankfort wanted to be one step ahead. “We constantly hear that our community doesn’t know what is going on. I have been looking for other alternatives because a lot of people aren’t on Facebook, or social media. I wanted a way to directly communicate with our residents about important information straight from City Hall,” said Black.

FRANKFORT, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO