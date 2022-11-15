ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to track snowplows in Colorado

By Dara Bitler
DENVER ( KDVR ) — As the winter months arrive and snow falls, you might wonder how you can see when road conditions might get better.

The Colorado Department of Transportation has a snowplow monitoring system, which provides real-time location information for their snowplow fleet. The system launched in 2016.

Winter in Colorado: Everything you need to know 2022-23

When you go to the COtrip map , you can see a plows’ current location, the speed it is going and direction it is traveling. Plows that have not moved for more than 16 minutes will not be visible, CDOT said.

In areas of Colorado where cell coverage is unavailable, tracking information may be delayed.

The tale of 2 winters in Colorado

Road conditions

The COtrip site also allows you to check road conditions and see cameras for specific areas by zooming in.

Here are some of the other features, according to CDOT :

Travel information with layers

Motorists can use the map as they would any Google map and click on the icons for more information. Icons are displayed on the map by checking or unchecking the boxes in the layers toolbar. Layers available and what data they provide are described here .

Trucker mode

The Trucker Mode features resources specific to commercial motor vehicle operators, including the following layers defined here .

Travel alerts

Motorists can log-in in or sign up here for their own COtrip account to subscribe and manage their travel alerts. They can also save their favorite routes and cameras and customize their travel preferences.

Snow outlook: Rare triple-dip La Niña will dominate winter

Travel alerts

FOX31 has an interactive travel map that shows travel speeds and delays. You can zoom in to your specific area to check what is happening on the map, like a crash or road construction.

Where to see weather alerts

If winter alert is issued for your area, whether it is a blizzard watch or warning, winter weather advisor or winter storm warning, it will always show up at the top of the FOX31 website. You can see all weather alerts here .

